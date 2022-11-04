Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
People Online Aren't Sure What To Think Of Selena Gomez And Raquelle Stevens' Friendship After Watching Selena's New Documentary, With Some Calling It "Toxic" And "Passive-Aggressive"
There are a few scenes that stand out, like when Selena's feeling nervous before her speech at the McLean Psychiatric Hospital annual dinner.
I'm Actually Shaking With Rage At The Audacity Of These 16 Rude, Fake, Entitled Friends
I promise you, this is NOT what true friendship looks like.
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together
Spotted: Leighton Meester and Adam Brody hitting the red carpet in style. "The O.C." alum and "Gossip Girl" star made a rare public appearance at the New York premiere of "Fleishman Is in Trouble" at Carnegie Hall on Oct. 7. Based on a 2019 novel of the same name by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, he stars alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan and Claire Danes in the limited series.
Leslie Phillips, Voice of the Sorting Hat in ‘Harry Potter' Films Dead at 98
The "Harry Potter" family is mourning the loss of another member. Leslie Phillips, the actor—who in addition to his decades-long career in Hollywood—provided the voice of the Sorting Hat in three of the film's installments, passed away on Nov. 7 at the age of 98. In a statement,...
‘The real me’: Matt Hancock promises to show human side on reality TV show
Former health secretary calls jungle survival on I’m A Celebrity … ‘a good metaphor for the world I work in’
Former "SNL" Cast Member Chris Redd Got Real About Why Kanye West's Pro-Trump "SNL" Rant Was "Bullshit"
“I remember the dress rehearsal where he tried his dress rehearsal version of that, and I heard it, but there was music playing still so people were, like, sitting there and vibing."
The Spice Girls Belt Out ‘Say You'll Be There' at Geri Halliwell's 50th Birthday Bash
The Spice Girls had a mini reunion over the weekend in honor of Geri Halliwell — known by fans as Ginger Spice — hosting a 50th birthday bash. Although Halliwell’s milestone birthday arrived in August, she decided to have her grand celebration on Nov. 5. And she included a few special friends on the guest list.
Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Bryant Goes for Hot Pink Hooded Look in Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7. Making a rare red carpet appearance, the 19-year-old donned a hot pink ruched maxi-dress, complete with long sleeves and hood worn on her head. To finish off the look, she added a pair of statement earrings and pulled her dark locks back with a center part.
17 Photos Of The Very Infuriating And Very Specific Things Baristas Have Had To Deal With
"Pay-it-forward is extremely annoying and makes everything confusing."
