Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

Spotted: Leighton Meester and Adam Brody hitting the red carpet in style. "The O.C." alum and "Gossip Girl" star made a rare public appearance at the New York premiere of "Fleishman Is in Trouble" at Carnegie Hall on Oct. 7. Based on a 2019 novel of the same name by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, he stars alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan and Claire Danes in the limited series.
Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Bryant Goes for Hot Pink Hooded Look in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7. Making a rare red carpet appearance, the 19-year-old donned a hot pink ruched maxi-dress, complete with long sleeves and hood worn on her head. To finish off the look, she added a pair of statement earrings and pulled her dark locks back with a center part.
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

