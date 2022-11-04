Read full article on original website
BBC
Circus performers pulled children from Moray crash wreck
Circus performers helped remove two children from a minibus after it was involved in a fatal crash. A court heard they came across the accident on the A96 as they were returning from Aberdeen to Elgin. Acrobat David Amoll told a jury he used a sledgehammer to break a rear...
BBC
Fireworks and rocks thrown at Cleveland firefighters
Firefighters had fireworks and rocks thrown at them in "several violent incidents" while responding to bonfire callouts in the North East. Cleveland Fire Brigade's group manager Lee Brown said crews were attacked before 20:00 BST on Saturday. The fire service said CCTV and bodycam footage had been handed in to...
BBC
Divers ran out of air on HMS Scylla, inquest confirms
Two experienced divers died when they ran out of air during a dive on a sunken warship, an inquest confirmed. Plymouth Coroner's Court heard Mark Gallant, 49, and Andrew Harman, 40, died during the exploration of the HMS Scylla in September 2021. In August 2007, two other divers died on...
BBC
Gwynedd farmer kicked dog and put others in rusty cages
A farmer who breached an eight-year ban from keeping dogs has been jailed. David William Lloyd Thomas, 56, of Cwm Bowydd Farm, Blaenau Ffestiniog, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a hound by kicking it and failing to look after 29 dogs and two ferrets properly. His defence argued that Thomas...
BBC
Daniel Booth jailed for raping woman found in Portsmouth car park
A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a woman in Portsmouth city centre last summer. Daniel Booth, who was 18 when he committed the offence, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court after a trial. The now 20-year-old, of Beresford Road, pleaded not guilty to the...
BBC
Death of three-day-old baby ‘avoidable’, coroner rules
The death of a three-day-old baby could have been avoided if medical professionals had acted differently, a coroner concluded. Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Kent in November 2020. Elana Sala, Rosanna's mother, said she suffers flashbacks, adding: “We didn’t have to lose...
BBC
Three charged after boy attacked in Warwick
Three youths have been charged over an attack that left a teenager with life-changing injuries to his face. Police said he was attacked in a field at the back of St Michael's Hospital in Warwick on 15 October. Two boys, aged 15 and 16, will appear before Warwick Crown Court...
BBC
Motorcyclist killed in bike club feud in Plymouth, court hears
A van driver killed a motorcyclist when he smashed into him on a main road in a motorbike club feud, a court heard. Bandidos motorbike club member Benjamin Parry, 42, is accused of hitting David Crawford, 59 and dragging his body for a long distance under his vehicle. Mr Parry...
BBC
Bedfordshire policeman took his own life days after arrest
A police officer was found dead two days after he was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, an inquest heard. Sgt Sean Duignan, 44, was found unresponsive on the gym floor of the police unit at Luton Airport in May last year. He died of a gunshot wound to the head...
BBC
Eastbourne: Police issue appeal after woman raped on beach
Police investigating the rape of a woman on a beach in East Sussex have issued an image of a man they would like to trace. The woman was attacked near the Eastbourne bandstand in Grand Parade in the early hours of 23 October. She is being supported by specially-trained officers...
BBC
Messingham: Murder charge as police name victim
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a property in North Lincolnshire. Officers were called to a house in Elm Way, Messingham, at about 00:40 GMT on Sunday following reports of concern for a woman's safety. Humberside Police said the victim, named as...
BBC
Eaglescliffe robbery: Man jailed for almost five years after 'terrifying' raid
A robber who threatened shop staff with a gun before taking hundreds of pounds has been jailed. Andrew Vaughan went into the One Stop on Station Road, Eaglescliffe, in June with an air pistol, pointing it at one woman's face before turning to another. The 29-year-old was tracked down via...
BBC
Spencer Beynon died of neck injury not Taser, inquest hears
An ex-soldier who died after being Tasered by police had a neck injury that caused his death, an inquest has heard. Spencer Beynon, 43, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, died near his home in Maes y Bwlch on 14 June 2016. A pathologist said he found no evidence the use of a...
BBC
Wrexham: Man jailed for aiming laser at police helicopter
A man has been jailed for six months for shining a laser at a helicopter. Ian Davies, 58, from Wrexham admitted pointing a laser beam towards an on duty police helicopter last December. Judge Nicola Saffman said the prison sentence would send a "deterrent message" to others and that his...
BBC
Men jailed for abuse and torture of victims in Walsall
Two men who imprisoned, abused and tortured three others over several months have been jailed. Roheed Ahmed and Kameron Hussain's victims were were stripped naked, hit with brooms and one man had liquid poured on him which was set alight. Another man was also forced to smoke heroin as part...
BBC
Archie Battersbee: No evidence of online challenge - coroner
A coroner has said he has seen no evidence that Archie Battersbee was taking part in an online challenge when he fatally injured himself. Archie, 12, from Southend, died when his life support was withdrawn following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him. His mother has said...
BBC
Dorking crash: Motorcyclist dies in collision with van
A 21-year-old motorcyclist died when his bike crashed with a van. Police said his black Honda motorcycle and a grey Volkswagen Caddy collided on Ranmore Common Road in Dorking, Surrey, just before 16:30 GMT on Friday. It happened at a junction with an unnamed gravel track about half a mile...
BBC
Norfolk woman returns home five months after being fit to leave hospital
A 91-year-old man said it was "lovely" to have his wife home from hospital, five months after she was declared fit to be discharged. Jane Garrett, 90, was admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in April after having a fall. She was fit to leave in May, but...
