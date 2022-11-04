ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Changes with city of Gastonia's recreation office

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago
A longtime parks and recreation worker who has headed up the city of Gastonia's Parks and Recreation Department since 2018 plans to retire.

Cam Carpenter will retire on Dec. 1 after more than 30 years in local government, including many years with the town of Cramerton earlier in his career. He will be replaced by Tripp White, who will assume his new duties on Nov. 5, and has worked 16 years for the city of Gastonia.

“Cam’s can-do attitude and depth of experience has been such an asset to our city and he will be missed,” Assistant City Manager Melody Braddy said in a statement released by the city. “He grew up in this community and has had such a positive impact in Gastonia and Gaston County.”

Carpenter did grow up in Gastonia, starting his career in recreation at age 15 as a scorekeeper and member of the field crew for the Gastonia Parks and Recreation Department. A graduate of Appalachian State University, he was an employee of the Cramerton Park Department for 25 years.

In 2016, Carpenter was named assistant director of the Gastonia Parks and Recreation Department and was promoted to director in March 2018. Carpenter was instrumental in several major projects during his tenure, including the CaroMont Health Park, Linwood Springs Park, and many other renovations and remodeling projects around the city.

New director

White will oversee nearly 100 full- and part-time employees in Recreation and Athletics, Landscape Maintenance, Special Events Manager, and the city’s arborist. Prior to his promotion, White was assistant director of Parks and Recreation.

“I am very grateful to fill the shoes of my predecessor and I look forward to working with our community, our mayor and City Council and the city leadership team to continue improving everyone’s quality of life. I appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of Gastonia,” said White.

“We are excited to promote Mr. White to this position because he knows our city and cares about our parks and recreation facilities and the citizens and guests that use them,” said City Manager Michael Peoples. “He will be instrumental in implementing our master plan for the Parks and Recreation Department."

The Parks and Recreation Department operates and maintains more than 15 parks, two swimming pools, two splash pads, five community recreation centers, seven cemeteries, a skeet and trap range, and Rankin Lake Park for fishing, paddle boating, canoeing and other outdoor activities. Learn more about the City’s Parks and Recreation Department here.

White will see his salary increase from $105,115 to $128,500 a year with his new position.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at Kellis@Gastongazette.com. Support local journalism by subscribing here.

The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

