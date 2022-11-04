Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
Tesla's Cybertruck is finally getting built next year. Here's everything Elon Musk has let slip about the controversial pickup and Tesla's other future vehicles.
The long-delayed Tesla Cybertruck will finally go into mass production in late 2023, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The pickup truck is one of several models that Tesla fans are patiently waiting on, including a semi-truck, a supercar, and a self-driving taxi. Elon Musk has also floated the possibility of a cheaper vehicle, an ATV, and a van.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Model 3 Updates For 2023
There are a number of new updates coming for Tesla vehicles in 2023 and we've got them to share with you. Tesla often makes updates to their vehicles based on findings and feedback. There is information about upcoming changes to the Tesla Model 3 and here is what the future holds.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y Long-Term Tester After 25,000 Miles: Was It Worth It?
Automotive publication Edmunds has owned a Tesla Model Y for a few years. Over the course of that time, they've put quite a few miles on it, all while putting it through the paces in a number of ways. Regardless of how it performed in various tests, the important part here is that the editors at Edmunds got to learn precisely what it's like to live with the most popular Tesla model. Now, it's time for them to let us know what they learned.
electrek.co
Tesla is working on next-gen electric car platform for half the price
Elon Musk announced that Tesla’s engineering team had turned its focus on a next-generation electric car platform that will be half the price of the Model 3/Y platform. For years now, Tesla has been talking about making cheaper electric vehicles, but inflation and high demand for electric cars have led to prices going up instead.
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says
Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla is now the third most valuable car brand as Elon Musk falls from the US$200 billionaires list
Tesla has shot up to third place in the world's most valuable car company brand rankings for this year, thanks to a combination of a rapid market capitalization rise and the ever-growing name recognition value of Elon Musk's electric vehicle company. The Interbrand ranking puts Toyota at a first place, just as last year, with a 10% increase in brand value to nearly US$60 billion, while Mercedes-Benz is placed second with US$56 billion and a similar 10% increase from 2021.
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark
Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.
Elon Musk Is That Last Person We'd Expect To Own A Tiny House
Elon Musk may have billions, but he sometimes comes home to roost in a tiny home, if he's not couch surfing.
CNBC
Tesla stock has dropped more than 35% since Elon Musk first said he'd buy Twitter
Musk first announced he'd buy Twitter in April. Tesla shares are down 35% since then. The world's richest man has a lot on his plate. , shares in his electric vehicle maker have dipped by more than 35%, and closed down just 3.6% for the day on Friday, amid a market rally that followed a volatile week. By way of comparison, the Nasdaq Composite is down by about 18% over the same time frame.
Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors
Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of...
Elon Musk will have to sell Tesla stock to fund Twitter unless the exodus of advertisers reverses soon, says Loup's Gene Munster
Elon Musk could be forced to sell Tesla stock as losses at Twitter pile up, according to Gene Munster. The Loup Funds managing partner told CNBC that unless the advertiser exodus improves, Musk may have to sell shares in April. Musk, who took over Twitter last month, has said the...
See moment Elon Musk entered Twitter's headquarters holding a sink
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is the process of acquiring Twitter, entered the company's headquarters carrying a sink.
General Motors suspends ads on Twitter following Musk takeover
Auto company General Motors (GM) on Friday said it is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. GM, a competitor of Tesla, told CNBC that it is “pausing” advertising on the site as it seeks to determine the new direction of the tech giant.
Musk's hyperloop site will be transformed into a parking lot- here's why
It’s not looking good for Elon Musk’s hyperloop. The site of the futuristic train-like vehicle is now going to be turned into a parking lot, according to a report by Bloomberg published on Thursday. Still, it's not all doom and gloom. The site will provide ample space for...
Carscoops
Elon Musk Heading To Trial Over $56 Billion Tesla Pay Package
Elon Musk may have narrowly avoided going to court over his $44 billion purchase of Twitter but he is heading to court later this month to defend his $56 billion pay package from Tesla. The trial was triggered by a lawsuit filed by Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta who claims that...
electrek.co
Podcast: Tesla FSD Beta update, Tesla sends Chinese engineers to the US, Mercedes EQE US pricing, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss Tesla’s latest FSD Beta update, Tesla sending Chinese engineers to the US, Mercedes-Benz EQE US pricing, and more. Sponsored by Anyhill: Check out Anyhill’s latest...
Elon Musk is a ‘brutalist decision-maker’: Twitter employees are flooding Blind with bad reviews
Twitter employees are posting bad reviews about the company and Elon Musk on anonymous forum Blind. One person called Musk a "brutalist decision-maker." Another said he has "no idea" what he's doing. Posting on the day the layoffs were announced, one user said management was causing "stress." Twitter employees are...
