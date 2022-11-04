Read full article on original website
What Time Do the Polls Close on Election Day in Illinois? Here Are Polling Place Hours and More
Voters have been funneling in and out of polling places throughout Election Day in Illinois — and if you're looking to cast your ballot, there's still time. According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, polling places across the state are scheduled to close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. If you are in line when polls close, you can still vote.
LATEST Election Results from the 2022 Illinois Midterm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Illinois’ Midterm election day as voters from across the state went to the polls to vote for their candidate for governor, some major races in the U.S. House of Representatives, and several local representatives. Polls close at 7 p.m. 5:17 p.m. – Illinois State Attorney General Kwame Raoul is seeking […]
Election Results: Track if the Workers' Rights Amendment Passes in Illinois
One of the major issues set to be decided this Election Day in Illinois is the fate of the workers' rights amendment, also known as Amendment 1. The top-of-the-ballot measure asked whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively, specifically to negotiate “wages, hours and working conditions and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
Election Day voting
Despite the potential for bleed through, Sharpies and felt-tip pens given by poll workers to voters are the preferred voting tool to fill out Illinois’ paper ballots, election officials say.
Live Illinois Election Results: The Race for Governor
Voters watching election results in Illinois on Tuesday will undoubtedly be watching to see who wins the most high-profile and contentious race in this midterm: the race for governor. There are three candidates on the ballot: incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Republican challenger state Sen. Darren Bailey and Libertarian Scott...
How to Get Live Illinois Election Results as Votes Are Counted
Once polls close Tuesday evening, Illinois votes will be counted and residents will anxiously await the results. Decisions will be made in some big races this election, as the state's governor seat is up for vote, along with multiple other state and local races, as well as the top-of-the-ballot Workers' Rights Amendment.
Pritzker Hopes for Repeat of 2018 Blowout, But Bailey, Political Experts Predict Tighter Race
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is predicting a large victory as he seeks re-election for a second term in a heated race against Illinois Sen. Darren Bailey. In a last minute attempt to attract voters, Pritzker appeared at a rally in Rockford Monday where he recalled his 16-point win in 2018 against then-Gov. Bruce Rauner.
NBC Chicago
Illinois Voter Guide For Election Day 2022: What to Know Before You Vote
Note: As votes are counted across Illinois on election night, you can track results live on NBCChicago.com and in the NBC Chicago app. (Lea esta historia en español vía Telemundo Chicago aquí) As early voting comes to a close, much attention for the 2022 midterm elections will...
Why The Hell Do Kids NOT Have School On Election Day In Illinois?
The 2022 midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 8th. Millions of Americans will be voting on who will be in office, out of office, bills, laws, and more. By millions of Americans, I mean millions of Americans over the age of 18 because you have to be 18 or older to vote. But for some reason, Illinois public schools will be closed on Election Day 2022 which is weird because they can't vote.
Heated Illinois Governor's Race Between Pritzker, Bailey Enters Final Hours
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is aiming to secure a second term in office this week, but Republican State Sen. Darren Bailey is hoping to deny him that opportunity as a heated race between the two contenders comes down to the wire. On Monday, both candidates made their final pitches to...
The Three Biggest Reasons You Need to Vote in Illinois
Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day and there are at least three big reasons you should get to the polls. Welcome to November, where the two biggest days of the month are about stuffing you face with food and hopefully stuffing the ballot box. I don't meant that in the...
What Happens if the Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment Passes?
As Illinois voters cast their ballots, the very first decision they'll have to make is whether or not to support a constitutional amendment called the "Workers' Rights Amendment." The measure, passed by the Illinois General Assembly in 2021, would codify the right of workers to unionize into the state constitution...
Washington Examiner
Illinois’ Amendment 1 would cement fiscal train wreck into law
If Illinois residents think things can’t get any worse economically, just wait. On Nov. 8, they’ll vote on an amendment to the state’s constitution that would guarantee it. Rising public sector pension costs are already causing property tax increases and forcing cuts in public safety and other...
Candidates for Illinois Governor, Secretary of State Make Final Pushes to Sway Voters
Prominent politicians stopped in Illinois this past weekend in an attempt to build support for candidates in key races - with Election Day drawing near by day. President Joe Biden stumped for Reps. Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten and spoke at an event in Joliet regarding Medicare and Social Security. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who's being challenged by Illinois Sen. Darren Bailey, didn't attend the event.
NBC Chicago
What's Open and Closed on Election Day? Post Offices, Banks and More
With Election Day quickly approaching, you may be wondering whether businesses will be open as usual, if mail will be delivered and whether government offices will be closed. The short answer - it depends on where you live. Whether or not Election Day is classified a holiday varies widely across...
Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey host Get Out the Vote rallies
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just three days ahead of midterm elections, candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard, hoping to persuade any voters who are still undecided. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports, voters across the state and the country are getting ready to hit the polls. Saturday candidates took one of their final chances at swaying votes in their favor. Republican nominee for governor Darren Baily hosted multiple Get Out the Vote rallies. the first was in Bloomington Saturday morning. "This race is close, but this race is winnable," Bailey said. "We have the power to change this great state and it starts...
Watch NBC Chicago's Live Illinois Election Coverage Starting at 7 p.m.
NBC Chicago's special election coverage begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live in the player above. From live Illinois election results and breaking news push notifications sent to your phone to three hours of special coverage in addition to regular local news, NBC Chicago wants to make sure you get all the info you need.
What is the Workers' Rights Amendment? What it Means, Who Supports it and More
Illinois voters will decide this November election on a potential change to the state's constitution, which centers on workers rights. Known as the workers' rights amendment, or Amendment 1, voters will be asked whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively, specifically to negotiate “wages, hours and working conditions and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
aledotimesrecord.com
‘Biased and defamatory:’ Fake, inaccurate newspapers target Dem officials, Illinois voters
Political mailers have been commonplace in election years, telling voters who or who not to support and where they stand on the issues. However, in recent weeks, a similar albeit alternative form of dissemination has occurred throughout Sangamon County in the lead-up to Election Day. Designed in the format of...
Will Mail Be Delivered on Election Day? Here's What the US Postal Service Says
While some government buildings and schools will be closed on Election Day, one key service won't be disrupted: mail delivery. Election Day isn't a federal holiday, meaning federal offices and entities, such as the U.S. Postal Service, will be open for regular business hours, and operations will take place as usual.
NBC Chicago
