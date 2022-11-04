ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election Results: Track if the Workers' Rights Amendment Passes in Illinois

One of the major issues set to be decided this Election Day in Illinois is the fate of the workers' rights amendment, also known as Amendment 1. The top-of-the-ballot measure asked whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively, specifically to negotiate “wages, hours and working conditions and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
Election Day voting

Despite the potential for bleed through, Sharpies and felt-tip pens given by poll workers to voters are the preferred voting tool to fill out Illinois’ paper ballots, election officials say.
Live Illinois Election Results: The Race for Governor

Voters watching election results in Illinois on Tuesday will undoubtedly be watching to see who wins the most high-profile and contentious race in this midterm: the race for governor. There are three candidates on the ballot: incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Republican challenger state Sen. Darren Bailey and Libertarian Scott...
How to Get Live Illinois Election Results as Votes Are Counted

Once polls close Tuesday evening, Illinois votes will be counted and residents will anxiously await the results. Decisions will be made in some big races this election, as the state's governor seat is up for vote, along with multiple other state and local races, as well as the top-of-the-ballot Workers' Rights Amendment.
Why The Hell Do Kids NOT Have School On Election Day In Illinois?

The 2022 midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 8th. Millions of Americans will be voting on who will be in office, out of office, bills, laws, and more. By millions of Americans, I mean millions of Americans over the age of 18 because you have to be 18 or older to vote. But for some reason, Illinois public schools will be closed on Election Day 2022 which is weird because they can't vote.
The Three Biggest Reasons You Need to Vote in Illinois

Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day and there are at least three big reasons you should get to the polls. Welcome to November, where the two biggest days of the month are about stuffing you face with food and hopefully stuffing the ballot box. I don't meant that in the...
Illinois' Amendment 1 would cement fiscal train wreck into law

If Illinois residents think things can’t get any worse economically, just wait. On Nov. 8, they’ll vote on an amendment to the state’s constitution that would guarantee it. Rising public sector pension costs are already causing property tax increases and forcing cuts in public safety and other...
Candidates for Illinois Governor, Secretary of State Make Final Pushes to Sway Voters

Prominent politicians stopped in Illinois this past weekend in an attempt to build support for candidates in key races - with Election Day drawing near by day. President Joe Biden stumped for Reps. Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten and spoke at an event in Joliet regarding Medicare and Social Security. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who's being challenged by Illinois Sen. Darren Bailey, didn't attend the event.
What's Open and Closed on Election Day? Post Offices, Banks and More

With Election Day quickly approaching, you may be wondering whether businesses will be open as usual, if mail will be delivered and whether government offices will be closed. The short answer - it depends on where you live. Whether or not Election Day is classified a holiday varies widely across...
Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey host Get Out the Vote rallies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just three days ahead of midterm elections, candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard, hoping to persuade any voters who are still undecided. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports, voters across the state and the country are getting ready to hit the polls. Saturday candidates took one of their final chances at swaying votes in their favor. Republican nominee for governor Darren Baily hosted multiple Get Out the Vote rallies. the first was in Bloomington Saturday morning. "This race is close, but this race is winnable," Bailey said. "We have the power to change this great state and it starts...
What is the Workers' Rights Amendment? What it Means, Who Supports it and More

Illinois voters will decide this November election on a potential change to the state's constitution, which centers on workers rights. Known as the workers' rights amendment, or Amendment 1, voters will be asked whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively, specifically to negotiate “wages, hours and working conditions and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

