Goodridge, MN

Goodridge School District plans for the future

 6 days ago
The Goodridge School Board recently started the process of creating a long-range facilities plan for the Goodridge Public School District. The School Board has taken steps to ensure that all voices are heard and all bases are covered to create the most comprehensive and inclusive plan possible. At the July 2022 school board meeting, the board approved hiring ICS, an experienced K-12 planning and construction firm, to aid in developing a plan that takes into account all of the different facets of the Goodridge School community. The planning process goes through a four-phase approach that focuses on communication through each phase. Currently, the district is in the Phase I assessment portion which includes: • Completing enrollment and demographic projections to further understand its students and families now and into the future; • A thorough facility assessment to provide detailed information about the physical needs of its building; • An educational adequacy assessment to compare its educational spaces to the guidelines set by the Minnesota Department of Education; and • Listening sessions with its staff, students and community members to gather feedback, define and prioritize the district’s needs, and build consensus among stakeholders across various groups. The stakeholder listening sessions are currently being held to gain a broad understanding of the needs and vision of the Goodridge School District from the community’s point of view. There are two opportunities for district residents, parents and community members to provide input. The listening session consists of the ICS staff asking attendees a variety of questions relating to the needs of the district and the attendees voice input by providing a brief hand-written response. All of the responses are anonymous and every response that is provided is shared with the Goodridge School Board. One listening session was already held. The second listening session is scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Goodridge Community Center. This community session is open to district residents and parents. There will be a free meal provided for everyone in the community center and entertainment for kids in the gyms (bounce houses and other entertainment) courtesy of the National Guard. Parents can stay for the listening session at 7 p.m. and there will be supervision for their children in the gyms for the entertainment. Attending the session will aid the district as it moves into the next phase to begin developing solutions to the needs that are outlined in the stakeholder listening sessions. Other phases of the process include: • Phase II – Communicate findings: Developing options in terms of solutions and finances • Phase III – Communicate recommendations: A decision process involving district consultation, a community leadership review with feedback and refinement, and board approval • Phase IV: Communicate results: Project implementation For any questions, call Goodridge School Superintendent Tom Loberg at 218-378-4134.

