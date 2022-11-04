Goodridge School District plans for the future

Related
FEMA officials visit TRF
by April Scheinoha Reporter The Federal Emergency Management Agency has conducted site inspections in Thief Ri
Thief River Falls Times
Advertisement for Bids Water Treatment City of TRF
SYSTEMS DEPARTMENT CITY OF THIEF RIVER FALLS, MINNESOTA. The City Council for the City of Thief River Falls, Minnesota, shall receive sealed bids for water treatment chemicals. Bids will be received by the City of Thief River Falls, at the City Administrator Office, P.O. Box 528, 405 East Third Street, Thief River Falls, MN 56701 until 2:00 PM, November 28, 2022 at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
Revenues and expenses in school district continue trend in the wrong direction
by David Hill Editor Revenues and expenses continue to go in the wrong direction. Monday, Oct. 24, Tanya Mons
Thief River Falls Times
Notice of Hearing Probate Larson
ON PETITION FOR ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN AN UNSUPERVISED. IT IS ORDERED and notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of December, 2022, at 8:30 o’clock a.m., a hearing will be held in the above named Court via Zoom (instructions available upon request), for adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship and for the appointment of Brett Larson whose address is 111 Duluth Avenue North, Thief River Falls, MN, 56701 as personal representative of the estate of the above named decedent in an unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, said personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the representative shall file a final account for the allowance and shall distribute the estate to the persons thereunto entitled as ordered by the Court, and close the estate.
Clayton Larson, 100
Plummer - Clayton M. Larson of Plummer, who spent most of his life farming in Northern Minnesota, died on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Villa St.
Nichole Holt, 43
Red Lake Falls - Nichole Marie Holt, 43, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Sandford Hospital, Fargo, ND, after a long battle with cancer. O
Whiplash: TRF Public Safety/Liquor Committee recommends sole fire chief
by April Scheinoha Reporter Members of the Thief River Falls Fire Department received a tongue-lashing from two
Mark Thompson, 59
McIntosh - Mark Thompson, age 59, of McIntosh, passed away on November 3, 2022, after a courageous battle with ALS, at Essentia Hospital in Fargo, ND.
Addressing workforce shortages for manufacturers
by David Hill Editor Manufacturers play an important role in the economy of communities in northwestern Minnesot
Steven Espeseth, 70
Fosston - Steven John Espeseth, 70, passed away October 22, 2022, of natural causes in Fosston. Steven was born August 4, 1952, in Petersburg, Alaska
Jan Stenvik, 58
Middle River - Jan Stenvik, of Middle River, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the age of 58. Jan Elizabeth Qualey was
Community Strong seeks to empower a healthy Pennington County
by April Scheinoha Reporter Community Strong, a mental health advocacy group in Pennington County, formed within
Sammy Hermanson, 95
Thief River Falls - Sammy Hermanson, 95, of Thief River Falls, formerly of Goodridge, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Thi
Council takes action on labor issues
by April Scheinoha Reporter Labor issues dotted the Thief River Falls City Council agenda Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Agnes Sellin, 91
Red Lake Falls - Agnes Sellin, 91 of Red Lake Falls, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Hillcrest Senior Living, Red Lake Falls, with her lo
Gwendolyn “Cookie” Solvik, 71
Thief River Falls - Gwendolyn “Cookie” Solvik, 71, of Thief River Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Pioneer Memorial
Dorine Schmitz, 90
Red Lake Falls - Dorine I. Schmitz, 90, of Red Lake Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hillcrest Senior Living with her lovi
Kevin Violette, 57
Red Lake Falls - Kevin Violette, 57, of Red Lake Falls, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Riverview Medical Center in Crookston.
Ramona Bush, 75
Fosston - Ramona Gail Bush, of Fosston, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Sanford Hospital in Bagley, at the age of 75. Funeral Services wi
Thief River Falls Times
425
Followers
805
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT
Thief River Falls Timeshttps://www.trftimes.com
Comments / 0