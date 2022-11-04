Read full article on original website
Related
LG C2 OLED is lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV
Grab the 55" LG C2 OLED for $1,346 at Amazon right now.
Black Friday TV deals 2022 — the best early sales
Black Friday TV deals are starting earlier than ever. Here are today's best sales and what to expect in November.
65-inch Samsung 4K TV just got slashed by $450 in this early Black Friday deal
Early Black Friday TV deals have landed at Amazon: this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV just dropped to a lowest ever price.
TechRadar
The mysterious LG CS OLED TV explained, and why it's a Black Friday bargain
Hitting the sweet spot between price and performance, LG's C2 OLED TV range will likely top many tech reviewer’s lists of the best TVs of 2022. However, if you’ve had one sitting in your shopping cart while patiently waiting to see the Black Friday deals available come along, it may be time to pause for further thought.
The Samsung Frame 4K TV just dropped to lowest price of all time
The Samsung Frame 4K TV is one of the most stylish TVs on the market. This retailer has all sizes on sale ahead of Black Friday.
ZDNet
Black Friday Samsung deals: Galaxy phones, TVs, and more on sale now
I always say that you should be a fan of the product, not the brand. But when a brand makes electronics for virtually all facets of life, it's hard to run against the grain. Korean electronics maker, Samsung, has been churning out quality tech for decades, including smartphones, wearables, TVs, and appliances that live in households worldwide.
God of War Ragnarök is worth buying an OLED TV for — here's why
By Odin's beard, God of War Ragnarök makes an OLED TV feel like an essential gaming purchase.
From AirPods to 4K TVs, These Are The Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Walmart is once again kicking off Black Friday very early this year with its “Black Friday Deals for Days” starting on Nov. 7. Although it’s early, the best Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now bring some serious savings to rival actual Black Friday deals. You’ll find steep discounts across all categories, including sales on everything from Apple earbuds to 4K TVs to LEGO sets. Buy Black Friday Sale Walmart In other words, whether you’re getting a headstart on holiday...
New Leak Points At February Launch For The Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series could be released in early February 2023, according to recent leaks. Here's what we know so far about the new Samsung smartphone.
Ars Technica
The weekend’s best deals: A bunch of Apple devices, Sony headphones, 4K TVs, and more
It's the weekend, and that means it's time to round up the week's best deals. As we anticipate, each weekend (and every day, really) in November brings with it a new round of discounts on popular, big-ticket items, typically at their lowest prices of the year. Today that includes headphones from Sony, Beats, Jabra, and a deal on refurbished AirPods Max.
Samsung is having a huge smart TV sale | Order yours now in time for the Thanksgiving football games
Samsung is known for its quality TVs. Now the tech giant is reducing its prices some of its best TVs ahead of Black Friday. One in particular is the Class QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV, which is selling for $2,599.99, a $700 savings. According to the TV’s product...
Digital Trends
Forget Black Friday: Hurry and buy this 65-inch LG OLED TV while it’s $700 off
Chances are you aren’t reading this on a Friday, and it certainly wasn’t written on one, but you should know that Best Buy has already sprung Black Friday on us early. With the LG 65-inch Class 83 Series on sale now for $700 off, you should know that Best Buy TV deals are no different. The TV, which was $1,700, is now an even $1,000. The best part is that, since this is part of Best Buy’s Black Friday sale, you know you won’t get a better deal on this TV at any point this month. No need to wait or anticipate, you can just buy now.
Samsung Galaxy Features You're Missing Out On
Samsung packs its Galaxy flagship phones full of features — so many of them, in fact, that you may not know they exist even if you own one of the handsets.
TechRadar
This Black Friday Acer gaming laptop deal is too good to miss
The Black Friday period is an excellent time to net yourself a gaming laptop, especially since retailers always rush to slash prices on even the more expensive models for the Black Friday deals event. And if you want a great gaming laptop at a great price, you can get just that with this fantastic deal on the Acer Predator Helios 300.
TechRadar
World Cup TV deals 2022: today's best sales on sporty screens
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is upon us, and that means it's time to start looking for World Cup TV deals – so you have a screen capable of showing off the action in all the soccer games to come. This year's World Cup is hosted in Qatar and...
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0