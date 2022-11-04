ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The mysterious LG CS OLED TV explained, and why it's a Black Friday bargain

Hitting the sweet spot between price and performance, LG's C2 OLED TV range will likely top many tech reviewer’s lists of the best TVs of 2022. However, if you’ve had one sitting in your shopping cart while patiently waiting to see the Black Friday deals available come along, it may be time to pause for further thought.
ZDNet

Black Friday Samsung deals: Galaxy phones, TVs, and more on sale now

I always say that you should be a fan of the product, not the brand. But when a brand makes electronics for virtually all facets of life, it's hard to run against the grain. Korean electronics maker, Samsung, has been churning out quality tech for decades, including smartphones, wearables, TVs, and appliances that live in households worldwide.
Rolling Stone

From AirPods to 4K TVs, These Are The Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Walmart is once again kicking off Black Friday very early this year with its “Black Friday Deals for Days” starting on Nov. 7. Although it’s early, the best Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now bring some serious savings to rival actual Black Friday deals. You’ll find steep discounts across all categories, including sales on everything from Apple earbuds to 4K TVs to LEGO sets. Buy Black Friday Sale Walmart In other words, whether you’re getting a headstart on holiday...
Ars Technica

The weekend’s best deals: A bunch of Apple devices, Sony headphones, 4K TVs, and more

It's the weekend, and that means it's time to round up the week's best deals. As we anticipate, each weekend (and every day, really) in November brings with it a new round of discounts on popular, big-ticket items, typically at their lowest prices of the year. Today that includes headphones from Sony, Beats, Jabra, and a deal on refurbished AirPods Max.
Digital Trends

Forget Black Friday: Hurry and buy this 65-inch LG OLED TV while it’s $700 off

Chances are you aren’t reading this on a Friday, and it certainly wasn’t written on one, but you should know that Best Buy has already sprung Black Friday on us early. With the LG 65-inch Class 83 Series on sale now for $700 off, you should know that Best Buy TV deals are no different. The TV, which was $1,700, is now an even $1,000. The best part is that, since this is part of Best Buy’s Black Friday sale, you know you won’t get a better deal on this TV at any point this month. No need to wait or anticipate, you can just buy now.
TechRadar

This Black Friday Acer gaming laptop deal is too good to miss

The Black Friday period is an excellent time to net yourself a gaming laptop, especially since retailers always rush to slash prices on even the more expensive models for the Black Friday deals event. And if you want a great gaming laptop at a great price, you can get just that with this fantastic deal on the Acer Predator Helios 300.
TechRadar

World Cup TV deals 2022: today's best sales on sporty screens

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is upon us, and that means it's time to start looking for World Cup TV deals – so you have a screen capable of showing off the action in all the soccer games to come. This year's World Cup is hosted in Qatar and...
SlashGear

SlashGear

58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy