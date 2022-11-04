ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Weather is changing southwest Missouri high school football start times. Here's the latest.

By Wyatt D. Wheeler, Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago

The threat of severe weather is making its impact on the schedule for many high school football district semifinal games across southwest Missouri.

Some games have been moved to Saturday while others have been moved to an earlier time on Friday. Some have yet to adjust their start times.

Here is the latest. We'll update this if new times are announced.

District semifinals schedule

All games at the home field of the higher seed. If a new time isn't listed, the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday

Class 1, District 3

  • No. 1 Marionville vs. No. 5 Thayer — Saturday, 2 p.m.
  • No. 2 Ash Grove vs. No. 6 Cabool — Friday, 5 p.m.

Class 2, District 3

  • No. 1 Mountain View (Liberty) vs. No. 4 Strafford — Friday, 5 p.m.
  • No. 2 Mountain Grove vs. No. 3 Houston — Friday, 5 p.m.

Class 2, District 4

  • No. 1 Seneca vs. No. 4 Hollister — Saturday, 1 p.m.
  • No. 2 Mount Vernon vs. No. 3 Forsyth — Saturday, 1 p.m.

Class 2, District 5

  • No. 1 Lamar vs. No. 4 Stockton — Saturday, 1 p.m.
  • No. 2 Warsaw vs. No. 3 Fair Grove — Saturday, 2 p.m.

Class 3, District 6

  • No. 1 Reeds Spring vs. No. 4 Cassville — Postponed to Saturday at 1 p.m. with Reeds Spring leading 7-0 with 8:50 left in the second quarter
  • No. 2 Osage vs. No. 6 Clinton

Class 4, District 6

  • No. 1 West Plains vs. No. 5 Monett — Friday, 5 p.m.
  • No. 2 Bolivar vs. No. 6 McDonald County — Friday, 5 p.m.

Class 4, District 7

  • No. 1 Center vs. No. 5 Carl Junction
  • No. 2 Lincoln vs. No. 3 Nevada

Class 5, District 5

  • No. 1 Camdenton vs. No. 5 Rolla — Saturday, 2 p.m.
  • No. 2 Lebanon vs. No. 6 Waynesville — Friday, 5 p.m.

Class 5, District 6

  • No. 1 Carthage vs. No. 5 Willard — Saturday, noon
  • No. 2 Webb City vs. No. 3 Republic — Saturday, noon

Class 6, District 3

  • No. 1 Nixa vs. No. 5 Raymore-Peculiar — Friday, 8 p.m.
  • No. 2 Lee's Summit North vs. No. 6 Lee's Summit West

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL . He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Weather is changing southwest Missouri high school football start times. Here's the latest.

