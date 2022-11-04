ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia is reportedly asking Western countries to ease sanctions amid talks to extend the Black Sea grain export deal

By Jennifer Sor
 4 days ago
  • Russia is reportedly asking the West to exempt a key lender from sanctions, sources told Reuters.
  • But a spokesperson from the European Commission told Reuters that sanctions already allow for the exemptions.
  • The request came during talks to extend a deal that allows exports of Ukrainian gain from the Black Sea.

Russia is reportedly asking Western nations to provide sanctions exemptions for a key lender that can facilitate exports of Russian grain, sources told Reuters.

The request came during talks to extend a deal that allows exports of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea. That United Nations-brokered pact expires November 19.

Four sources said that Russia asked the West to allow correspondent banks to resume business with Rosselkhozbank, Russia's state lender involved with agriculture trade.

Russia has claimed that sanctions imposed after its invasion of Ukraine have made exports of Russian grain more difficult.

But a spokesperson from the European Commission told Reuters that Russia's request was misleading, as EU sanctions already include exemptions to allow Russian food trade.

"Russia is using food as a weapon of war and this is yet another manipulation of the facts and spreading disinformation," the spokesperson said.

Russia had previously pulled out of the export deal with Ukraine for four days, after claiming its Black Sea ships were attacked by Ukrainian drones.

Russia's withdrawal from the pact sparked fears of worsening food inflation and spiked wheat prices over 7%. Moscow rejoined on Thursday but with a warning that it had "the right to leave" again.

Food prices have already skyrocketed 23% in the first half of the year, according to the UN's world food price index, which much of that increase being exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

M Roberts
3d ago

no freaking sanctions relief Vlad, until you and your military leave Ukraine completely Cannot trust Putin for anything

Reply(98)
238
Sebi Lives
3d ago

hold another countries food hostage and try to negotiate terms??? Terrorism at it's finest. At least we know sanctions are working. Keep it up! The tighter the noose, the better. Tell russia to go back and stay behind its borders, then maybe we can talk about sanctions. After reparations, of course. Every dictator is watching closely to see what they can and can't get away with. Whatever putin gets away with, sets a precedence of conquering territories.

Reply(20)
79
Will Cass
3d ago

This is one of the biggest reason the U.S. needs to reinvest in our farmers and quit buying up farmland for malls and everything else and selling US soil to foreign entities.

Reply(31)
70
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

