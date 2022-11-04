Ed Sheeran’s film crew helps find missing woman in water off beach, UK police say

Police searching for a missing woman on a beach in the U.K. received help from an unlikely source: Ed Sheeran’s film crew.

A woman went missing in Lowestoft , a coastal town about 115 miles northeast of London, prompting police to search nearby beaches overnight on Thursday, Nov. 3, the Lowestoft Police Department said in a news release.

Ed Sheeran ’s production crew had been filming an upcoming music video on the beach nearby for the past day, the Lowestoft Journal reported.

The film crew helped transport police across the beach and assisted in the search for the missing woman, the release said.

The missing woman was found in the water offshore and was rescued, police said. Officials said she received medical treatment but gave no additional details on her condition.

Police thanked Ed Sheeran’s film crew in the release. Local media outlets, the Lowestoft Journal and Suffolk News, hailed them as “ heroes .”

