Injury Report: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green Out vs Pelicans

The Warriors will be missing all of their core against the Pelicans.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Golden State Warriors desperately need to win a basketball game more than any other team in the NBA right now. Unfortunately, the odds of that happening against the New Orleans Pelicans are incredibly slim tonight.

The injury report for the Warriors vs Pelicans is out, and it does not look good for the Warriors. The team will be missing: Steph Curry (right elbow soreness), Donte Divincenzo (left hamstring strain), Draymond Green (lower back management), Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon injury management), and Andrew Wiggins (left foot soreness).

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans are starting to return to full strength while the Warriors are missing basically their entire starting lineup. The Pelicans have Brandon Ingram listed as probable, Herb Jones listed as probable, Kira Lewis listed as out, E.J. Liddell listed as out, and Dereon Seabron listed as out.

In all honesty, the odds of the Golden State Warriors winning this game against the Pelicans is incredibly low. The team is on the second night of a back-to-back, the Pelicans are rested and will also probably want revenge after how they lost to the Lakers. It would take a very amazing performance from some of the younger players like Jordan Poole and James Wiseman for the Golden State Warriors to pull this off. If the Warriors lose tonight, they'll have lost five games in a row, dropping to a 3-7 record.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson: Warriors 'Wouldn't Have Four' Rings Without Kevin Durant

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Taking Discount on Contract Extension

Draymond Green Addresses Future With Warriors