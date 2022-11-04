NOXX Cannabis opening second store in Grand Rapids, aiming to bring more Blacks into industry

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Related
mibiz.com
$8M north GR apartment project among recipients of state brownfield grants
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy recently awarded a total of $1.73 million in brownfield grants for three redevelopments on contaminated properties in West Michigan. The brownfield grants include $1 million for the Boston Square Together project in Grand Rapids, $430,000 for a multi-building apartment project in...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?
GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?
I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
Cannabis dispensary, restaurant and bar to open in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI - A group of Michigan and Illinois-based entrepreneurs have partnered to launch Fields Cannary, a Muskegon space where people can enjoy food and entertainment while trying the latest cannabis products. The new business, scheduled to open the summer of 2023 at 420 S. Harvey St., is described as...
Black Wall Street Muskegon to host Business Pitch event
MUSKEGON, MI - The Black Wall Street Muskegon Business Pitch, a competition to generate innovative business concepts, features more than 30 submissions this year, organizers say. Black Wall Street Muskegon, an organization created to support Black and Brown-owned businesses in the area, is hosting the one-day Nov. 18 event from...
Former Muskegon house converted into cannabis dispensary
Lucky’s Cannabis Co. has moved into a newly renovated two-story brick house
New movie theater in the works for former AMC location in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- For the third time in about a decade, movies may be coming back to the big screen in downtown Kalamazoo, as a developer makes plans for a new theater. A developer plans to reopen the vacant space at 180 Portage St. as a movie theater, according to the city of Kalamazoo agenda packet for the Monday, Nov. 7, Kalamazoo City Commission meeting.
5 races to watch on Nov. 8 Election Day in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – State, local and federal seats, tax proposals and more are on the Nov. 8 ballot in Kent and Ottawa counties. The contest Tuesday, Nov. 8, will be the first general election with new districts in play for federal, state and county seats. In the Grand...
5 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Deserve Their Own Food Network Special
It's officially Restaurant Week here in Grand Rapids. Now through Monday November 14th, you can find special deals on places to eat here in Grand Rapids in celebration of the amazing food scene we have. Of course, if you haven't already grabbed your digital pass to participate, You can get...
Bicyclist shot near park, Restaurant Week GR kicks off: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 30-Nov. 4
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The fatal shooting of a teenager Tuesday riding his bike along a wooded road near the Grand River stunned the community. The young man, identified as 18-year-old Kane Coronado, was on his bicycle when he was shot, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive, across the Grand River from Millennium Park, and found the teen wounded.
Perdue Farms to invest $27M to open West Michigan facility, add 99 jobs
SHELBY, MI — The pet treat division of Maryland-based Perdue Farms plans to open a production facility in Oceana County and begin operations there in October 2023. The family-owned food and agriculture company purchased a building at 168 Lincoln St. in Shelby and plans to hire 99 people, according to The Right Place, a Grand Rapids-based economic development group.
‘I love that there’s two old churches doing dirty comedy in Kalamazoo,’ Crawlspace founder says
KALAMAZOO, MI — For 170 years, the congregation of the First Baptist Church in downtown Kalamazoo has met in the same building on the southwest corner of North Church Street and West Michigan Avenue. And while the building still looks like a church from the outside, and in many...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Salvatore’s Restaurant offers mom’s Italian recipes to Grand Rapids’ West Side
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re craving some authentic homemade Italian food and a bundle of garlic breadsticks, Salvatore’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria on Grand Rapids’ West Side will fit the bill. The restaurant, which has been a family-owned spot since 1976, features every classic Italian...
Cannabis retailer taking applications for free entrepreneur program
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Fluresh, a leading Grand Rapids-based cannabis company, recently announced the launch of the application process for its free Cannabis Entrepreneur Program. This is the third year Fluresh has offered the nine-month entrepreneurial program, formerly known as the Fluresh Five Accelerator. Tia Ezell, community engagement manager at...
Police investigating after two people shot in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids police are investigating after two people were shot on Monday.
WOOD
Photos: Mary Free Bed Foundation’s ‘Thrive Gala’ at DeVos Place
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Saturday, Nov. 5, was an evening for the community to come together for a great cause. The Mary Free Bed Foundation hosted its annual “Thrive Gala” at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids to raise proceeds to benefit Mary Free Bed’s Orthotics & Prosthetics + Bionics. Guests also attended to support the mission of “providing hope and freedom to individuals who need Mary Free Bed.”
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Muskegon’s NOVA Super Natural Bakery’s handcrafted chocolates & pastries are gluten-free
MUSKEGON, MI - NOVA Super.Natural.Bakery has been attracting fans of gluten and soy-free sweet treats from Muskegon and surrounding areas since it opened in 2018. Owner Addy Kinziger started the business by advertising her baked goods on Facebook and completing direct sales at local markets and kitchens before she took over an empty chalet at the Western Market in May 2022.
Rockford marching band wins state competition ahead of its Rose Bowl Parade performance
DETROIT, MI — A Grand Rapids-area high school marching band that is set to perform at the upcoming Rose Bowl Parade has earned another honor. After a long day of competition Saturday at Ford Field, the Rockford High School marching band took home top honors at the Michigan Competing Band Association state championship.
Grand Rapids Man Races RC Car On The Road – Video Goes Viral
A Grand Rapids, Michigan man has gone TikTok viral while driving an RC car on the road. If you don't know what an RC car is - I did not either (until now). An RC car is a radio-controlled car. According to the internet, RC cars are miniature model cars, vans, buses, or buggies that can be controlled from a distance using a specialized transmitter or remote.
Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries thrift store relocates to Portage location with more space
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Simple Treasures, the Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries thrift store, has relocated to 311 W. Kilgore Road in Portage. The grand opening of the new location runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Special discounts, refreshments and bargains are available, according to a news release from the organization.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 1