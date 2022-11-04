ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Oct. 27-Nov. 4

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 27-Nov. 4 include:. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, possession of CDS and paraphernalia. (see related story below) https://kaynewscow.com/2022/10/25/housekeeper-convicted-on-larceny-and-false-pawn-charges/. Jonathon Basler, 37, domestic assault and battery by strangulation. William Joe Bookout, 32,...
KAY COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Major Construction Project Begins In Tulsa Monday

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is beginning a major road project Monday at the I-44 and Highway 169 interchange. Crews are making improvements to the pavement, ramps and bridges. During the construction, I-44 will narrow to two lanes in both directions and northbound 169 will also be down to two...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

City of Bartlesville Installs New Park Signs

In 2013, the Community Strategic Plan proposed the installation of update signs for all city parks. The cost for the proposed signs was eventually approved by voters as part of the 2018 General Obligation Bond Election. Fast forward to 2022 and the signs are finally in place. Installation of the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Commissioners Approve Hominy's Life Changing Request.

The Osage County commissioners approved a $12,000 request from the city of Hominy to help improve ambulance services. A representative said they are planning to buy a chest compression device that would help give CPR to patients in need. This device would cost a little more than $18,000. The commissioners...
HOMINY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Primary Election Coverage on KWON

Join KWON, the one you trust, for primary election return coverage Tuesday night begining at 7pm. Tom Davis will anchor the coverage with reporters Dalton Spence in Osage County, Garrett Giles in Washington, Chase McNutt in Nowata County with Victoria Edwards helming the election desk. We will also keep you...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Court date set for Ponca City man accused of disrupting city business

NEWKIRK — An initial appearance is set for Christopher Dale Jackson, 39, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Jackson is facing three misdemeanor charges of willfully disturbing and or interfering or disrupting city business. Ponca City police report that Jackson is accused of creating disturbances at City Hall.
PONCA CITY, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow holding trash, recycling event to beautify city

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow is holding a Trash Bash and Recycling Rally this weekend giving residents an opportunity to get rid of items they can't take to a recycling facility. The event helps reduce litter and trash dumping around the city and is designed...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Holidays

Coming off a great turnout for the Cops and Rodders charity car show, Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said the Sheriff's Reserve Fund is in a good position to help families in need this Thanksgiving and quickly on to Christmas. Last year, the sheriff's deputies shopped for nearly 115 needy...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge reaches width of Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's new pedestrian bridge is coming closer to completion each week, with the bridge now spanning the entire width of the Arkansas River. The bridge is located just north of 31st Street, and will cross the Arkansas River to connect with the River Parks West Trail on the west side of the bank.
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Opening night of Christmas Chute draws record crowds

As many as 20,000 visitors, 21,000 square feet of walkable Christmas trimmings, and a whole lot of community spirit—Sapulpa outdid itself at its annual Lights On ceremony and its inaugural night of the Christmas Chute on Historic Route 66 on Thursday evening. The Chute is the brainchild of local...
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Firefighters at west Tulsa building fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are at a building fire in west Tulsa Friday morning. The building is near West 41st Street and U.S. Highway 75, but it’s not yet known what the building is or who owns it. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News...
TULSA, OK

