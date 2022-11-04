Read full article on original website
Related
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Oct. 27-Nov. 4
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 27-Nov. 4 include:. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, possession of CDS and paraphernalia. (see related story below) https://kaynewscow.com/2022/10/25/housekeeper-convicted-on-larceny-and-false-pawn-charges/. Jonathon Basler, 37, domestic assault and battery by strangulation. William Joe Bookout, 32,...
KTUL
Rogers County brings attention to needs of veterans through 'Operation Green Light'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rogers County Courthouse will be shining with a bright green Nov. 7-13. The display, named "Operation Green Light", is part of an organized effort to support local veterans who face unique challenges. With Veterans Day being Friday, the Rogers County Board of County Commissioners...
Major Construction Project Begins In Tulsa Monday
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is beginning a major road project Monday at the I-44 and Highway 169 interchange. Crews are making improvements to the pavement, ramps and bridges. During the construction, I-44 will narrow to two lanes in both directions and northbound 169 will also be down to two...
bartlesvilleradio.com
City of Bartlesville Installs New Park Signs
In 2013, the Community Strategic Plan proposed the installation of update signs for all city parks. The cost for the proposed signs was eventually approved by voters as part of the 2018 General Obligation Bond Election. Fast forward to 2022 and the signs are finally in place. Installation of the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Commissioners Approve Hominy's Life Changing Request.
The Osage County commissioners approved a $12,000 request from the city of Hominy to help improve ambulance services. A representative said they are planning to buy a chest compression device that would help give CPR to patients in need. This device would cost a little more than $18,000. The commissioners...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Primary Election Coverage on KWON
Join KWON, the one you trust, for primary election return coverage Tuesday night begining at 7pm. Tom Davis will anchor the coverage with reporters Dalton Spence in Osage County, Garrett Giles in Washington, Chase McNutt in Nowata County with Victoria Edwards helming the election desk. We will also keep you...
kaynewscow.com
Court date set for Ponca City man accused of disrupting city business
NEWKIRK — An initial appearance is set for Christopher Dale Jackson, 39, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Jackson is facing three misdemeanor charges of willfully disturbing and or interfering or disrupting city business. Ponca City police report that Jackson is accused of creating disturbances at City Hall.
KTUL
Tulsa City Council votes to redevelop Woodland Hills Mall, hopes to welcome Scheels
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council unanimously approved the adoption of the Woodland Hills Economic Development Project Plan Wednesday, which is aimed at funding the redevelopment of the westernmost portion of Woodland Hills Mall. The Project Plan will be funded through the supporting sales tax increment district,...
Mayor Bynum shows support for midtown donut shop after vandalism
TULSA, Okla. — The Mayor of Tulsa showed his support for a midtown donut shop that recently had a Molotov cocktail thrown through their window. On Oct. 15, the Donut Hole, near 31st and Peoria, hosted an event where drag queens served customers donuts. After the event, the owner...
Tulsa Animal Welfare waives cat adoption frees for November
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare (TAW), located near East Apache St. and North Yale Ave., is waiving all adoption fees on cats for the month of November, according to a press release from the City of Tulsa. The release said TAW received more than 50 cats and wants...
KTUL
Broken Arrow holding trash, recycling event to beautify city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow is holding a Trash Bash and Recycling Rally this weekend giving residents an opportunity to get rid of items they can't take to a recycling facility. The event helps reduce litter and trash dumping around the city and is designed...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Holidays
Coming off a great turnout for the Cops and Rodders charity car show, Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said the Sheriff's Reserve Fund is in a good position to help families in need this Thanksgiving and quickly on to Christmas. Last year, the sheriff's deputies shopped for nearly 115 needy...
KTUL
Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge reaches width of Arkansas River
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's new pedestrian bridge is coming closer to completion each week, with the bridge now spanning the entire width of the Arkansas River. The bridge is located just north of 31st Street, and will cross the Arkansas River to connect with the River Parks West Trail on the west side of the bank.
“It was a shock:” Tulsans react to sudden closure of Ahha center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to the sudden closure of the ahha Hardesty Arts Center. The Arts and Huminites Council of Tulsa, known as ahha Tulsa, was founded in 1961. They opened downtown’s Hardesty Arts Center in 2012 to house art installations and resources for local artists.
sapulpatimes.com
Opening night of Christmas Chute draws record crowds
As many as 20,000 visitors, 21,000 square feet of walkable Christmas trimmings, and a whole lot of community spirit—Sapulpa outdid itself at its annual Lights On ceremony and its inaugural night of the Christmas Chute on Historic Route 66 on Thursday evening. The Chute is the brainchild of local...
anadisgoi.com
Meet “Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is hosting a meet and greet with actor and rancher Moses Brings Plenty inside Replay Sports Bar on Nov. 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. The meet and greet is free, and open to the public. The enrolled Lakota Nation...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Firefighters at west Tulsa building fire
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are at a building fire in west Tulsa Friday morning. The building is near West 41st Street and U.S. Highway 75, but it’s not yet known what the building is or who owns it. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News...
Tulsa police investigate shooting near 21st and Garnett
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near 21st and Garnett. On Sunday night, police were seen at a shopping center near 21st and South 101st East Ave. Police said a woman was shot but was still alive after the shooting. They also said they don’t think...
U.S. Attorney says Tulsa police tipped them off to dramatic rise in catalytic converter thefts
TULSA, Okla. — Federal authorities say local law enforcement played an important role in spurring a federal investigation into an alleged catalytic converter theft ring spanning multiple states. U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson for the Northern District of Oklahoma said that when people hear about a catalytic converter theft ring,...
KOCO
Large marijuana operation busted by state agents, deputies in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A large marijuana operation was busted by state agents and deputies in Noble County. KOCO 5 has told you about the ongoing effort to crack down on illegal operations in Oklahoma. The state said these grows hurt legitimate businesses that follow the rules. State agents...
Comments / 0