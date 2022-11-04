ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Be a Santa to a Senior

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While the holidays can be a lonely time for some senior citizens. They don't have to be thanks to an organization helping combat loneliness during this time. Home in-stead is an in-home senior care center with locations in St. Joseph and Maryville, Missouri, and have launched their Be a Santa to a Senior program.
MARYVILLE, MO
Second Harvest to air Thanksgiving special

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Second Harvest will be airing a special this week to bring awareness to the services the organization provides. There will be two, one-hour-long showings of the special on Thursday, November 10. The first showing will be at 11am with the second happening at 6pm. The goal of...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph city voters overwhelmingly pass SJPD sales tax

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) By an overwhelming margin, St. Joseph city voters passed the 20-year, half-cent sales tax to help fund the police department. With 13, 203 votes Tuesday (70%), the sales tax will help with the SJPD's recruitment and salaries. The tax is estimated to generate approximately $5.5 million annually.
Holiday Mart returns to St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For those looking to get ahead on holiday shopping while also supporting local businesses, this weekend's St. Joseph Holiday Food and Gift Mart offers a way to do both. While it may be easy leave your holiday shopping until the last minute, the St. Joseph holiday food...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Central sends 8 swimmers to State

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Central High School Boys Swimming Team. Heads into the state tournament this upcoming weekend. "We've been working really hard this year and excited to do well, hopefully place," Said Central Senior, Jack Cornelius. "We've worked toward this moment all season," said Central Senior, Matthew Byrd. And...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Voters to decide between Luetkemeyer, Shorter

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Midterm elections are tomorrow and there are several state representative seats that are up for grabs. We spoke with candidates for state Senate District 34 during a recent candidate forum in St. Joseph. Voters in Buchanan and Platte County will decide between republican incumbent, state senator Tony...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

