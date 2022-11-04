ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

The Tennessean

Vanderbilt assistant to coach vs South Carolina after defending Kanye West's antisemitism

Vanderbilt football defensive backs coach Dan Jackson will still coach in Saturday's game against South Carolina after an antisemitic Facebook comment came to light a day earlier, according to a program spokesperson. Coach Clark Lea and athletic director Candice Lee responded Friday with a joint statement where they said they would handle the situation internally. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
Terry Mansfield

S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
247Sports

Gamecocks win women’s SEC soccer title

On Sunday, the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s soccer team won the SEC Championship over Alabama. Below is the release from GamecocksOnline... The No. 13 and two-seeded South Carolina women’s soccer team (13-3-5) defeated the No. 3/No. 1 seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (19-2-1) on Sunday to take the program’s third SEC Tournament Championship 1-0. The Gamecock’s handed the Tide their first SEC loss of the season.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

