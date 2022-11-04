On Sunday, the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s soccer team won the SEC Championship over Alabama. Below is the release from GamecocksOnline... The No. 13 and two-seeded South Carolina women’s soccer team (13-3-5) defeated the No. 3/No. 1 seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (19-2-1) on Sunday to take the program’s third SEC Tournament Championship 1-0. The Gamecock’s handed the Tide their first SEC loss of the season.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO