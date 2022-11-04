Read full article on original website
Related
Vanderbilt assistant to coach vs South Carolina after defending Kanye West's antisemitism
Vanderbilt football defensive backs coach Dan Jackson will still coach in Saturday's game against South Carolina after an antisemitic Facebook comment came to light a day earlier, according to a program spokesperson. Coach Clark Lea and athletic director Candice Lee responded Friday with a joint statement where they said they would handle the situation internally. ...
Bold Predictions: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt
South Carolina hopes to rebound against Vanderbilt, but needs some big performances to power their way to victory.
S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities
South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
247Sports
Dabo Swinney details Clemson QB situation with D.J. Uiagalelei, Cade Klubnik after Notre Dame loss
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said an all-systems-failure led to Saturday night's 35-14 loss at Notre Dame. He refused to place blame on the play of quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik. Clemson struggled to muster anything on offense throughout the contest as the signal callers combined for two turnovers, both leading.
Gamecocks win women’s SEC soccer title
On Sunday, the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s soccer team won the SEC Championship over Alabama. Below is the release from GamecocksOnline... The No. 13 and two-seeded South Carolina women’s soccer team (13-3-5) defeated the No. 3/No. 1 seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (19-2-1) on Sunday to take the program’s third SEC Tournament Championship 1-0. The Gamecock’s handed the Tide their first SEC loss of the season.
Theo Akwuba believes every Ole Miss teammate is a unique piece in the puzzle
It was a bit of an adjustment for Ole Miss forward and Louisiana transfer Theo Akwuba, going from a Sun Belt grind to an SEC grind in a matter of half a year. However, that hasn't stopped him from wanting to get better every day. One of the reasons why,...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
392K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0