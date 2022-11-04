Read full article on original website
Related
proclaimerscv.com
A Mother was Arrested, when her 6-Year-Old was Roaming Around in Newhall. Why She is still in Custody in Sheriff Station?
A mother and a woman were arrested in Newhall when police found that her 6-year-old girl is roaming and wandering around Newhall. Her mother was arrested on a Monday evening. At the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station, a deputy makes a call and informed about a missing or a found person. The spokeswoman makes the phone call in the afternoon at around 2 P.M.
Woman's family says justice is in sight after Torrance man pleads no contest to 2011 rape, murder
More than 10 years after a teenager and a young woman were raped, murdered and dumped by Southern California freeways, the family of the one of the victims finally feels like they have some justice.
Driver crashes on I-94 after getting shot in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A driver is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday afternoon that ultimately ended in a crash.St. Paul Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting at Dale Street and Concordia Avenue in St. Paul at approximately 4:45 p.m.Witnesses reported a silver sedan fired shots toward a Dodge Charger and that Charger fled the area.Shortly after, a single-vehicle crash involving the Charger was reported on Interstate 94 eastbound at the 5th Street exit.Responders say the driver had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.Police say there were unable to locate the silver sedan involved in the shooting.The incident is under investigation.
43-year-old St. Paul woman dies in Wisconsin crash early Saturday morning
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- Officials say a woman from St. Paul died Saturday morning after she hit a deer with her car in western Wisconsin.The Wisconsin State Patrol and St. Croix Sheriff's Department say they responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 94 shortly before 6 a.m.Upon arrival, responders say they discovered two cars were involved in the crash.A Toyota Rav4 with two occupants had rolled several times before it came to a rest in the median, the crash report says. The occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers also reported a Honda Civic in the left lane that was unoccupied. Responders found the driver of the Honda, Jessica Love, in the ditch.Responders attempted life-saving efforts on the 43-year-old driver, but she was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.Officers say the initial investigation indicates the Honda struck a deer and became disabled in the left lane of traffic when the Toyota struck the car.
Man suffers severed leg in freak worksite incident in St. Paul
A man working on a street in St. Paul lost the lower half of one of his legs following a freak incident Wednesday morning. St. Paul police said the incident happened just before noon at Rice Street and Geranium Avenue West shortly before noon, where a group of workers had cable laying across the road.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Malibu Joins Los Angeles County and Santa Monica Mountains Communities in Introducing the Community to the County’s New Official Disaster Response and Evacuation Zones
The City of Malibu joins Los Angeles County public safety agencies, County Board of Supervisors District 3, and the Cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village in introducing the community to the County’s newly established official disaster response and evacuation zones and the County’s new Zonehaven AWARE online tool.
mynewsla.com
Rain, Snow Bear Down on Region; Evacuation Warnings Already Issued
A significant storm moved across Southern California Monday, dousing much of the region with light rain overnight and continuing off-and-on through the day, but the forecast of more significant downpours Tuesday has already prompted evacuation orders and warnings due to possible debris flows. “Light showers today and this evening will...
SFGate
Star high school athlete shot dead in Southern California
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A star high school football player was shot to death on a Southern California street and police were searching for his killer. Richard Reed Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on a corner in Victorville, about an hour's drive northeast of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County, authorities said.
Worker loses leg to loose cable in St. Paul accident
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man working in St. Paul lost his leg when he became entangled in a loose cable Wednesday.Officers say they responded to a report of a possible pedestrian versus vehicle at the intersection of Rice Street and Geranium Avenue West shortly before noon.Police say workers had a cable across the roadway and that vehicles were allowed to drive across the cable before installation.Investigators say they believe the cable became caught on a passing vehicle when the worker standing near the cable got caught as the cable stretched. The force of the cable pulled the man into the roadway and into the side of a pick-up truck, a report says. It is believed the tension in the wire severed the man's leg around the knee. He is expected to survive.The incident is under investigation.
Antelope Valley Press
Musical road will honor Ermey
PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley is about to have a second musical road. Groundbreaking is set for Thursday, for the new attraction, which, when completed, will play “The Marine’s Hymn” — the official hymn of the United States Marine Corps — as cars drive across the special grooves in the roadway.
NBC Los Angeles
Antelope Valley Star Football Player Injured in Car Crash Just Hours After Game
A standout football player at Quartz Hill High School is recovering at Antelope Valley Medical Center after he was seriously injured in a car crash this weekend, just hours after a six-touchdown performance in a Friday night football game. Ashtin Dupleasis rushed for more than 400 yards on Friday, but...
signalscv.com
Finish the Ride, Finish the Run raises money for bike safety
In April 2014, Damian Kevitt finished a bike ride through Griffith Park that just a year earlier had nearly killed him. The finishing of the ride would launch a statewide organization dedicated to improving the safety of cyclists so that what happened to him could never happen again. “In February...
Man dies in rollover crash in southern Minnesota
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 46-year-old man died on Friday evening after driving off the road and crashing his car in southern Minnesota.He was driving a GMC Sonoma on Highway 22 near 540th Avenue and crashed shortly after 11:30. p.m.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, he was not wearing a seatbelt.The man was identified as Jason John Neubauer, from Wells.
signalscv.com
NWS: Flood watch issued for Santa Clarita Valley
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch in the Santa Clarita Valley for Tuesday – as forecasts expect as much as 1 inch of rain per hour, with a possibility of thunderstorms. The flood watch began at 10 p.m. on Monday and will extend into Tuesday night. The...
beyondchron.org
Election Predictions: November 2022
Here are our predictions for national control of Congress, key California ballot measures, and local races in Los Angeles, Culver City, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Berkeley, and Oakland. I cover so many local races that I had to do an accompanying San Francisco story. The success of past predictions can be checked via our Search box. Predictions are based on who and what I believe will win, not who or what I want to win (though this often converges).
Major storm bringing heavy rain, snow, possible flash flooding to SoCal
A big storm is sweeping into Southern California this week, bringing rain, snow and a chance of flash flooding.
Southern California in for Three Days of Rain, Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.
KTVU FOX 2
3 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in California
LOS ANGELES - Once again there were no winning tickets that matched all six numbers drawn in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. That means the jackpot rolls over to a new record grand prize of $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing. The jackpot on Saturday was $1.6 billion. The numbers drawn were:...
California district loses half of its student teachers after banning critical race theory
Conservatives on the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board in California recently banned critical race theory, which resulted in the loss of half its student teachers. CNN's Natasha Chen has the story.
Thrillist
The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX
Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
Comments / 0