NBC Bay Area
Decision 2022: Registrars Across California Ensure Ballot Safety
As we count down the final hours before the polls open for the Midterm Elections, county registrars across California are doing all they can to ensure your ballot is safe, secure and counted. In Contra Costa County, the assistant registrar said voting day is like preparing for 700,000 registered guests...
NBC Bay Area
Gov. Newsom Visits San Francisco Ahead of Midterm Election
Gov. Gavin Newsom was in San Francisco Saturday with a message to get out and vote between now and Tuesday. Newsom came to Manny’s in the city’s Mission District, where volunteers gathered to text and call voters. He even got to work as the countdown is on for the midterm election.
NBC Bay Area
Lone $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner in California; SF Player Wins Over $1 Million
The Bay Area did not have a billion-dollar winner in the Powerball draw, but someone in San Francisco came away with more than $1 million after matching five numbers, according to the California Lottery. A lone jackpot ticket in the $2.04 billion Powerball draw was sold in the Southern California...
NBC Bay Area
How Bay Area Residents Can Find Their Election Day Poll
Though California voters have been able to vote for weeks before the official Election Day on Tuesday, there is time for residents to cast their ballots on the big day. The California Secretary of State's Office is also reminding residents of a tool they can use to find their polling place or nearest ballot drop-off locations for Tuesday's election.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Shooting in San Jose
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries in San Jose Monday night. The incident was reported in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue around 7 p.m. The man was transported to the hospital, police said. No additional information was immediately available.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Dinnertime Break-Ins in the Peninsula
It appears thieves are heading in as people are heading out for dinner on the Peninsula. Palo Alto police are investigating a rash of dinnertime break-ins -- nearly a dozen in the past three weeks. In most cases, jewelry and other valuables were stolen, but at one home, weapons were...
NBC Bay Area
'We Are All Mourning This Tragedy Together:' Redwood City Leaders React to Deadly Crash
Redwood City leaders released a statement Monday acknowledging a deadly crash that left two young girls without parents over the weekend. "This was a tragic event for all involved," Mayor Giselle Hale said. "On behalf of the Redwood City City Council, we extend our deepest sympathies to the two young children who tragically lost their parents."
NBC Bay Area
Police Continue to Investigate Deadly Redwood City Crash
The deadly car crash Friday night in Redwood City left two young girls without parents, family members tell NBC Bay Area. Redwood City Police say the crash happened along El Camino Real at the intersection with Finger Avenue. Police confirmed two people died in this crash which involved a total of seven people in two separate cars.
NBC Bay Area
Hundreds of Cars Involved in Vallejo Sideshow: Police
Police are investigating a huge sideshow that happened in Vallejo late Saturday night. The incident happened near Columbus and Ascot parkways and it lasted for about 30 minutes before officers were able to break it up. Vallejo police said that about 300 cars were involved in the incident. In the...
NBC Bay Area
$1.1 Million Powerball Ticket Matching First 5 Numbers Sold in San Leandro
Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot in Saturday's draw, but a player in the Bay Area is holding one of three tickets sold in California worth $1.1 million after matching the first five numbers, according to the California Lottery. The 5/5 ticket was bought at the 76 station...
NBC Bay Area
SF Voters Encouraged to Track the Status of Their Vote-by-Mail Ballots
San Francisco's Department of Elections is encouraging all residents who voted in the upcoming election via mail to track the status of their ballots to make sure their votes are counted. Voters can check whether the department has received and counted their ballots by using the online voter portal at...
NBC Bay Area
Pair of Residential Burglaries Believed to Be Connected
Two houses in the city of San Carlos were burglarized Saturday night about an hour apart, and investigators with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department believe the same trio is responsible for both. At 8:02 p.m. sheriff's deputies were called to a residence on the 1400-block of Edmond Drive where...
NBC Bay Area
5 Suspects Arrested Friday Night After Speeding Contest
Police in San Jose made five arrests Friday night after observing three vehicles engaging in a speeding contest. Officers conducted an enforcement stop on one of the involved vehicles near Seven Trees Boulevard and Capitol Expressway. Police say the other two vehicles began to intervene and taunt the officers, which...
NBC Bay Area
Man Injured in Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Collision in San Jose
A man suffered major injuries in a collision with a vehicle Monday evening in San Jose, police said. The incident was reported at 5:54 p.m. at Meridian and Foxworthy avenues. The man was trying to cross the street outside of a crosswalk, according to police. He was taken to a hospital following the collision, police said.
NBC Bay Area
Mountain Lion Spotted in San Mateo: Police
San Mateo police said there's been a second sighting of a mountain lion in the city Sunday. Around 6 p.m., someone reported seeing a mountain lion walking either in or near Laurel Creek, near the 3400 block of Glendora. At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a resident of the 100 block of...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Braces for Heavy Downpour
Many people across the Bay Area are preparing for another significant round of rain Monday. For some people that means worries about possible flooding, and for one specific flood-prone San Francisco neighborhood, the storm is giving them a chance to test new improvements meant to keep the water out. Residents...
NBC Bay Area
Power Restored Following Outage at San Jose Airport: Officials
Officials with the Mineta San Jose International Airport said Saturday evening that power was restored following an outage. An airport spokesperson told NBC Bay Area the power went down at around 6:30 p.m. and was restored about an hour later. Officials said that backup systems did go on but it’s not clear if they all worked.
NBC Bay Area
Emergency Crews Keep Close Eye on Storm, Warn Commuters Take Caution Tuesday
Bay Area emergency crews are all watching the storm Monday night, as Tuesday's commute is expected to be a mess. Fire departments, Santa Clara County’s Office of Emergency Services and PG&E are all on standby ready to respond. For some residents in Pacifica, the forecast meant stalking up on...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Storm Brings Widespread Rain, Flooding, Gusty Winds
Widespread rain and gusty winds across the Bay Area overnight and into Tuesday morning flooded streets and highways, making the morning commute a treacherous one. The National Weather Service forecast for the greater Bay Area called for widespread rainfall Tuesday, with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds near the coast. The...
NBC Bay Area
Powerball Jackpot Just Shy of $2 Billion, Attracts Many Bay Area Players
The Powerball is just shy of $2 billion Monday and it’s attracting those who won’t normally play the game. Many bought tickets at a 76 gas station in San Leandro after someone won $1.1 million over the weekend. Those who bought tickets Monday hoped lightning would strike the...
