Low water allowing work to begin on White River Lock and Dam 1
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Drought has plagued many throughout the last few months, but a Northeast Arkansas county is taking advantage of low river levels. US Army Corps of Engineer crews have been hard at work on White River Lock and Dam 1 in Batesville. The dam provides water and...
Baxter County jurors do not report Monday
Baxter County jurors do not need to report Monday. The next day to report will be Monday, December 5 at 9 to the Baxter County Court Complex located at 301 East 6th Street in Mountain Home.
Consideration for dog park on agenda for Gassville Park Committee Tuesday night
The City of Gassville’s Park Committee will meet Tuesday evening at 6 at the Community Center located at 204 S. School Street. Agenda items include a discussion of criteria for memorials in city parks; continued consideration for a dog park area; and an update from Chelsey Weaver with NWAEDD on 2023 grand funding opportunities for parks.
Baxter County Collector, Assessor’s office phone services down
The Baxter County Collector and Assessor’s office is currently experiencing technical issues that affected their telephone and computer software. The public is welcome to come into the office, but they are experiencing limited capabilities. The outage is expected to last at least a few days and does affect other...
Over 31% of registered voters in Baxter County participated in early voting
In the final day of early voting, Baxter County saw 1,314 voters bringing the total to 9,435 for 31.3% of registered voters participating. The Baxter County Courthouse reported 768 voters, 314 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds, and 232 at the Baxter County Election Commission Headquarters. In Marion County, the Marion...
Vernon Wayne Esch, 93, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Vernon Wayne Esch passed away on Nov 3, 2022 in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 93. Vern was born on October 4, 1929 in a farm house just north of Washington, IL to Harley and Mildred Fauber Esch. He attended Washington High School where he was active in the Glee Club and 4-H. He won many ribbons raising and showing Dorset sheep. He also enjoyed playing the electric steel guitar.
Green Forest man charged with running gambling house being sued by machine provider
The company that provided gaming machines for “Internet lounges” in Berryville and Green Forest allegedly operated by Daniel Scallorn is suing him for allowing the machines to be used for gambling purposes. The 33-year-old Scallorn who lists an address in Green Forest has also been charged in Baxter...
3 boil orders issued, Fish and Fiddle order remains in effect
Three boil water orders have been issued while another remains in effect. A boil water order has been issued for the SPG Water Association in Searcy and Marion Counties. The affected area includes Highway 374 East, North Tomahawk road, Tomahawk Slab and all roads off of Tomahawk Slab. The order was issued Thursday morning due to a main break.
A news story beyond printed pages in Howell County
WILLOW SPRINGS - When Ron and Amanda Mendez moved to the Ozarks in 2016, it was to write a figurative page in their family’s story, not typically 12 — weekly – on newsprint for folks around Willow Springs. But in a small building on the town’s main...
Storms cause damage to 2 local businesses, multiple power outages
Friday night’s thunderstorm activity caused damage to two local businesses and several power outages throughout the area. A Baxter County Sheriff’s dispatch spokesperson says the businesses are located on Arkansas Highway 5 South in rural Mountain Home. Damage was caused to the ServPro building, and some trees around it were uprooted. The spokesperson also said there was damage to Don’s Welding Service.
Marion County Quorum Court holds monthly meeting Tuesday night
The Marion County Quorum Court will hold its regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening at 6. Old business on the agenda include an ordinance for road department wages; discussion of an ordinance to override veto for community services sponsored by the Budget Committee; and discussion of an ordinance to override veto for School of New Hope sponsored by the Budget Committee.
Hollister Police save abandoned puppies, looking for new home
HOLLISTER, Mo. – Hollister Police received a call Monday morning to rescue a box full of puppies in the middle of a busy street. According to the Hollister Police Department Facebook page, ten puppies were left in a box in the middle of a street with high traffic. “All 10 puppies will be taken to […]
Short term rentals on agenda for Bull Shoals City Council Workshop
The City of Bull Shoals will hold its monthly City Council Workshop Monday evening at 6:30 at the Bull Shoals City Hall. Items on the agenda include snow removal, solid waste rates, and short term property rentals.
Weekend updates for early voting
Baxter County saw a light day in voter turnout with total of 292 voters on Saturday. This brings the overall total to 8,122 for the county with 26.9% of registered voters reporting. The Baxter County Courthouse reported 160 voters, 80 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds, and 52 at the Baxter County Election Commission Headquarters.
Baxter County early vote totals pass 8,100
Baxter County saw an additional 292 voters Saturday bringing the county total to 8,122 and 26.9% of registered voters. The Baxter County Courthouse reported 160 voters, 80 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds, and 52 at the Baxter County Election Commission Headquarters. Monday will be the last day of early voting...
Several Hurricanes qualify for Junior Olympics
Several members of the Mountain Home Hurricanes swim team were able to advance to the Junior Olympics following the qualifier Saturday and Sunday in Pocahontas. Ella Dubuque, Annabelle and Ayla Horn, Hayden Kelley, Callie and Parker Kohler, Liam McKee, Ajay Reiss and Benny Vetter are set to go to Des Moines, Iowa, in August.
Susan Elizabeth DeLeuil, 74, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 74-year-old Susan Elizabeth DeLeuil of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Susan Elizabeth DeLeuil died Friday in Mountain Home.
Monday’s Bull Shoals budget committee meeting canceled
The City of Bull Shoals budget committee meeting that was scheduled for 4:30 Monday afternoon has been canceled to due to unforeseen circumstances.
Area man dead after pickup truck strikes rock bluff
An area man is dead following a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Taney County. Sixty-seven-year-old Michael Stenger of Forsyth was pronounced dead at Cox Medical Center in Branson nearly an hour-and-a-half after the accident occurred. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stenger was traveling on Missouri Route H. He...
