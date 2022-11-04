Read full article on original website
GERTRUDE MAE BRESSLER, 62
Gertrude Mae Bressler, 62, Delmont, PA (formerly Cookport), passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. The daughter of the late William and Louise (Wetzel) McDivitt, she was born January 23, 1960 in Indiana, PA. Gert was a...
SUZANNE M. (HOOVER) BARTO, 85
Suzanne M. (Hoover) Barto, 85, passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born in Indiana on March 30, 1937, Suzanne was the daughter of the late Christopher C. and Anna M. (McLain) Hoover. She was a member of the Hilltop Baptist Church in Indiana and a...
ONE HURT AS CAR COLLIDES WITH PEDESTRIAN IN INDIANA
A pedestrian was injured in a collision with a car in Indiana Borough Saturday night. Police say that at 6:26 PM on November 5th, a vehicle driven by Lisa Pellegrene was going in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue when it hit a 41-year-old un-named man from Windber as he was crossing mid-block. Police say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time. The condition of the victim was not released.
INDIANA WOMAN CHARGED FOR TWO INCIDENTS OF RETAIL THEFT
State police have charged an Indiana woman for two incidents of retail theft that happened at the White Township Walmart. Troopers say at 2:49 p.m. on September 29, 22-year-old Dionna Herrington under rang several grocery items totaling $37.86 and left the store. Herrington then returned to the store around 1:25 p.m. on October 17 and under rang more items, totaling $86.81.
SEVEN CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL HOMICIDE FOR INVOLVEMENT IN KIDNAPPING, KILLING OF WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP MAN
State police and Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi released more details regarding the suspects involved in the death of a West Wheatfield Township man last month. In a news release, troopers said that the seven adult suspects involved in the death of 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa were charged with one count of Criminal Homicide by Magisterial Judge Suzanne Steffee earlier today. Those suspects are:
ACTIVE WEEKEND FOR FIREFIGHTERS INCLUDES THREE BRUSH FIRES
Indiana County firefighters have had to battle three brush fires this weekend, including one that broke out early Sunday that proved particularly troublesome. At 1:18 AM, Brush Valley and Vintondale firefighters were dispatched to a fire along Michaels Road in Buffington Township. Homer City and Cherryhill Township were summoned soon after, and a half-hour after the original call, Armagh/East Wheatfield was sent to the fire, along with Citizens Rehab. Clyde firefighters were added to the call shortly after 2 AM, and the Clymer and Black Lick fire companies were placed on standby.
CENTER TOWNSHIP APPROVE REFERRING CASE TO MAGISTRATE
On Monday, the Center Township Supervisors approved referring a case to the district magistrate concerning an ordinance violation. The violation concerns property owned by Gary Kislack on Coy Street in Homer City. An informal hearing was held in October concerning violations of Ordinance #124, concerning repairing or removal dilapidated and unsafe structures. Supervisors chairman Matt Housholder said that the property has been dilapidated for a while.
IUP AIMS FOR PSAC CHAMPIONSHIP
Following Saturday’s crushing defeat of Clarion, IUP is set to play Shepherd on Saturday for the PSAC championship. IUP finished in a three-way tie with Slippery Rock and Gannon for first place in the PSAC West, but the Crimson Hawks win the tiebreakers and get to play for the conference title.
MORE BRUSH FIRES REPORTED ON SUNDAY
More brush fires were reported over the weekend. After a brush fire was reported at 1:18 AM on Sunday, three more were added to the list, according to Indiana County 911. The first of those three was at 9:08 AM for a property on Bennette Road in Montgomery Township. The Glen Campbell fire department was dispatched for that call. Glen Campbell fire crews were also called out at 4:26 PM to Number 11 Road in Montgomery Township for the third brush fire of the day.
TODAY IS ELECTION DAY FOR 2022 MIDTERMS
Today is election day, and this year’s general election is expected to be the most-watched mid-term election in recent history. On the ballots in Indiana County are several state-wide and federal races including:. – The U.S. Senator’s race between Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman, Libertarian...
MAN INJURED AFTER COMING IN CONTACT WITH ELECTRICAL WIRE
One person was injured in an incident involving electrical lines in Indiana Borough. Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said in a statement that Indiana Borough Police officers and County Sheriff’s Department members were dispatched to a home in the “00” block of North 8th Street for the incident. It was reported that a man came into contact with a live electrical wire while elevated in a bucket truck. A physical rescue was performed by members of the borough fire and police departments and sheriff’s deputies. The man was then taken by Citizen’s Ambulance for treatment.
PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE DAY FOR THE UNITED WAY TODAY
Along with the elections, there is another tradition today which benefits the United Way of Indiana County. The United Way is holding its Pancake and Sausage day today at the New Life Community Church in the Indiana Mall. A minimum $8 donation to the United Way will purchase a short stack of regular or blueberry pancakes or French toast, a sausage and a drink. Deliveries have been going on throughout this morning and into the early afternoon, with the United Way offering dinner deliveries for the first time tonight. People can also head over to the church’s entrance near the old KMart entrance on the Oakland Avenue side of the mall and either order curbside or eat in at the church’s coffee shop.
AREA RUNNERS AT STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEET
Marion Center’s Dillon Green was the top runner from area teams at the state Cross Country championships in Hershey on Saturday. Green finished in 18th place in Class A with a time of 17:46.6. Others to race in Boys Class A from the area included Gabe Kavulic of Apollo...
ROSEANN’S EVERYDAY GOURMET TO CLOSE ITS DOORS
A popular Indiana County restaurant announced that it will close its doors later this year. Officials with Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet along Oakland Ave. announced this afternoon that the restaurant will permanently close this December, citing various challenges as the reason for its closure. One of them, according to Cindy Lubold Duffalo, was the “cumulative daily challenges of operating a small family business in today’s environment.”
