Along with the elections, there is another tradition today which benefits the United Way of Indiana County. The United Way is holding its Pancake and Sausage day today at the New Life Community Church in the Indiana Mall. A minimum $8 donation to the United Way will purchase a short stack of regular or blueberry pancakes or French toast, a sausage and a drink. Deliveries have been going on throughout this morning and into the early afternoon, with the United Way offering dinner deliveries for the first time tonight. People can also head over to the church’s entrance near the old KMart entrance on the Oakland Avenue side of the mall and either order curbside or eat in at the church’s coffee shop.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO