Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynbc5.com
Vermont man crashes car into home in Jericho
JERICHO, Vt. — A Vermont man is recovering after crashing a car into a home in Jericho on Saturday morning. Vermont State Police were called to the home at the intersection of River Road and Route 15 around 4 a.m. after receiving a call about the crash. Troopers said...
mynbc5.com
Camper fire damages home, causes thousands in damages
LOWELL, Vt. — An accidental fire in Lowell caused thousands of dollars in property damage after a recreational camper when up in flames. Vermont State Police said the camper fire started on Saturday morning, destroying the vehicle and causing damage to the nearby home. Investigators determined that one of...
WCAX
Tips from public lead Vermont police to wanted man
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they captured a man wanted on multiple charges thanks to tips from the public. Vermont State Police say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, was taken into custody in Coventry on Monday. Outlaw was wanted in connection with a September crash in Coventry...
mynbc5.com
Burlington man crashes car into home in Colchester
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Colchester Police are investigating a car crash that resulted in a man hitting a home on Main Street on Monday morning. Police said 63-year-old Doug Vachereau of Burlington was driving east on Main Street around 6:43 a.m. when he struck another driver near Our Lady of Grace Church.
VTDigger
Woman dead almost 2 weeks after Sheldon car crash
An 80-year-old woman died Friday, almost two weeks after being critically injured in a car accident in Sheldon, police said. Police said Joyce Weld died “due to the extent of the injuries sustained during the crash.”. Weld was a passenger in a two-car crash on Oct. 24. She was...
WCAX
Man charged with DUI #4 after crash that sends man to hospital
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd.
colchestersun.com
Car crashes into Colchester house on Main St.
At around 7 a.m. this morning, a car crashed into a house on Main Street in Colchester. According to a Nov. 7 release from Colchester Police, the driver of the vehicle was traveling east on Main Street near the Our Lady of Grace Church when it struck another vehicle. The...
Fugitive in Somers Point killing captured in Vermont
An Egg Harbor Township man wanted in the killing of a Somers Point father of seven was arrested in Vermont this weekend. Tyreek Crawford, 20, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Joshua Hannah on Feb. 10. The next morning, there was a large police presence at a...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Driver in hit-and-run crash in Montpelier identified
MONTPELIER — A 40-year-old man from Barre was cited following a crash in East Montpelier last month. On October 9, authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash into a guardrail on Vermont Route 14 south at around 2:30 a.m. Police found the involved vehicle abandoned when they arrived. Following...
WCAX
Vermont police ask public for help finding wanted man
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are asking the public for help finding a wanted man who was involved in a serious car crash. Investigators say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, failed to stop at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 14 in Coventry and crashed into another car.
newportdispatch.com
Police: DUI crash in Roxbury, 4 injured
ROXBURY — A 35-year-old man from West Topsham was arrested for DUI following an incident in Roxbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single vehicle crash involving five occupants on Tracy Hill Road at around 1:50 a.m. Upon arriving on the scene, Isaac Drinkwine identified himself as...
newportdispatch.com
Fatal crash in Sheldon
SHELDON — An 80-year-old woman has died following a crash that took place in Sheldon last month. The two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Vermont Route 105 and Woods Hill Road took place on October 24. According to the report, Mary Sylvester, 58, of Berkshire, was traveling east on...
WCAX
Former St. Albans police officer in court for sentencing
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman breaks into South Burlington home, armed with a knife
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont woman is behind bars after breaking into and barricading herself inside of a South Burlington home. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into a home on Forest St. armed with a knife around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Officials say Brunet knew the homeowner and...
Mineville man allegedly spends $6k on company card
A Mineville man was cited to court on Sunday after he allegedly charged over $6,500 on a company credit card for personal items.
WCAX
Burlington woman arrested following armed break-in
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman was arrested Friday night following an armed break-in at a home on Forest Street. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into the Forest Street home armed with a knife, and is known to the homeowners. When officers arrived they say the homeowners were able to separate themselves from Brunet.
mynbc5.com
Woman dies following car crash in Sheldon
SHELDON, Vt. — A passenger involved in a car crash in Sheldon has died after spending more than a week in the hospital, state police report. Joyce Weld, 80, died on Friday after sustaining serious injuries in an incident that took place in Sheldon on Oct. 24. Weld was...
Barton Chronicle
Firefighters respond to Newport Center house fire
Members of the Newport Center Volunteer Fire Department respond to a house fire Sunday. Firefighters were toned out at 1:41 p.m. by a call reporting a structure fire on Route 105. Members of the Troy, Jay, and Lowell fire departments were called to help through Mutual Aid. The Newport Center department quickly took control of the fire, and contained it in the kitchen of the house. The Troy Fire Department arrived and assisted. The house sustained severe heat, smoke, and water damage. No flames were visible from the road, but large billows of white smoke poured out of the edges of the building’s roof. Route 105 was briefly closed while the firefighters came and went in their trucks. The owners of the house were not home at the time and nobody was hurt. Photo by Matthew Wilson.
WCAX
St. Johnsbury Police seize Fentanyl from shooting suspect’s apartment
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A 44-year old St. Johnsbury woman has been booked for possession of Fentanyl. Police say Heather Smith was arrested Friday afternoon while riding as a passenger in a car on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury. She was wanted for questioning after a shooting incident, and after officers armed with a search warrant said they found quantities of Fentanyl in her St. Johnsbury apartment. She must face a judge in January.
South Burlington break-in leads to police standoff
Authorities say Teilya Brunet of Burlington surrendered after a standoff lasting more than three hours.
Comments / 2