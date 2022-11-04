Read full article on original website
Related
radioresultsnetwork.com
$2 Billion Powerball Ticket Sold In California After Long Delay
A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn – 10-33-41-47-56 and Powerball 10 – in the delayed Monday, Nov. 7 drawing. The record-setting Powerball drawing was pushed to Tuesday morning after being delayed for...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan DNR Offers Advice As Firearms Deer Season Nears
Hunters can expect excellent conditions for the 2022 firearm deer season, which begins Tuesday, Nov. 15. To ensure a safe season, too, Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are sharing best practices and tips to avoid the most common violations and mistakes they see every year. “Most of the...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Veterans Awards Given At Gala Event In Lansing
More than 600 people honored and celebrated Michigan service members, veterans and veteran advocates Nov. 5 at the Michigan Military & Veterans Gala held at the Lansing Center. “We owe a debt to our fellow Michiganders who serve and have served in uniform, and during the annual Michigan Military &...
radioresultsnetwork.com
UPDATE: Monday Night’s Powerball Jackpot A World Record
Michigan Lottery players have already purchased more than 1.2 million Powerball tickets for tomorrow night’s world-record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot. Monday’s drawing marks the 41st drawing since the Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3, tying a record for the longest jackpot run in Powerball history. On Aug. 3, one ticket purchased in Pennsylvania matched the five white balls and the Powerball to win a $206 million jackpot.
radioresultsnetwork.com
NO WINNER: Powerball Jackpot Nears $2 Billion For Monday
The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to grow after there was no winning ticket sold for Saturday night’s big drawing. That means the next drawing on Monday will be worth at least $1.9 billion dollars, with a cash value just north of $929 million. While no one matched all six numbers, there were 16 lucky tickets that matched five numbers, resulting in million-dollar prizes for each one.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Copper Country Man Arrested On Meth, Cocaine Distribution Charges
On November 5th, 2022, following a year long investigation, detectives from UPSET (Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team) arrested a 55 year old, male from Pelkie, MI., for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Cocaine. UPSET detectives had developed information that the suspect had been bringing in large quantities of...
Comments / 0