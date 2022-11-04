The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to grow after there was no winning ticket sold for Saturday night’s big drawing. That means the next drawing on Monday will be worth at least $1.9 billion dollars, with a cash value just north of $929 million. While no one matched all six numbers, there were 16 lucky tickets that matched five numbers, resulting in million-dollar prizes for each one.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO