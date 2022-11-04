Read full article on original website
Related
GS Departments present “Little Eaglet” update to Kiwanis Club
The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro partnered with Bulloch County Schools and Georgia Southern University in August to start the “Little Eaglet” program. Through the program, all students attending public schools in grades 1 through 5 will visit a different Georgia Southern outreach center once a year. The new...
Robert Mincey
Robert Mincey, age 75 of Statesboro, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Mincey was born November 4, 1947 in Statesboro, GA to the late Talmadge and Alma Ward Mincey. On July 12, 1969, he was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Bessie Rozier Mincey who precedes him in death. He is also preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Good Morning, Statesboro!
Herschel DeWayne Grice is the founder of Grice Connect an online news and information company in Statesboro, Georgia. DeWayne has been active in the media for over three decades. He brings a unique insight... More by DeWayne Grice. Lowest Gas Prices in Statesboro.
Georgia Southern food pantries serve students experiencing food insecurity
College is already expensive enough to attend. But, add in living expenses, textbooks, and other surprise payments, and students may find themselves in a financially challenging starting position for the rest of the semester. Luckily, thanks to the Georgia Southern campus’s food pantry program, these scholars will have a resource to cover some of their food and essential needs.
Statesboro High alum named Student National Pharmaceutical Association president
Tierra Jackson, Statesboro High School Class of 2014, was inaugurated as the new Student National Pharmaceutical Association (SNPhA) president at the annual convention of the SNPhA held this past August in Atlanta. As Jackson assumes her new role, she looks to inspire innovation in pharmacy. “Tierra is a bright, ambitious,...
Tropical Storm Nicole Update | Tuesday, Nov. 8
Ted Wynn, Bulloch County Public Safety/EMA/HS Director released an update on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 for Tropical Storm Nicole from Will Lanxton, Meteorologist for GEMA/HS. Bulloch Potentially Impacted by Inland Winds & Rainfall. Across inland Georgia, wind gusts of 25-40 mph are possible ahead of the system on Wednesday night...
Mary Abbott “Bunny” Terrell
Mrs. Mary Abbott “Bunny” Terrell, age 80, died Friday November 4, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah. The Atlanta, Georgia native lived most of her life in Bulloch County and was a 1960 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. Following her graduation; She soon married Hubert Terrell and was a homemaker.
Feds break up South Georgia drug ring
A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
Eugene D. Battista
April 15, 1938 ~ November 7, 2022 (age 84) Eugene D. Battista, age 84, of Statesboro, GA passed away following a long-term illness on November 7, 2022 while under the compassionate care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. Mr. Battista was on born on April 15, 1938 to the late Joseph John Battista and Viola Salvio Battista in Norwalk, Connecticut.
Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon
Updated 11/7: Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
Celebration of Life: Eugenia Anne Futch Woods
Eugenia Anne Futch Woods, 82, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2022 at her daughter’s Colorado home. As if to say “welcome home”, a big rainbow appeared in the sky when she drew her last breath. Eugenia was born the second child of six on October 3,...
29th annual Georgia Southern Holiday Helper Tree is ready for shoppers
The Georgia Southern University Office of Leadership and Community Engagement (OLCE) held a tree lighting and kickoff for the University’s annual Holiday Helper Tree on Tuesday, November 1, at the Russell Union. The tree is hosted virtually on the Georgia Southern website in advance of the holiday season. It...
Dirt Road Capital: Georgia-grown cotton shirts now on sale for Bulloch County-wide FFA fundraiser
Andrea Whitfield of Ag South attended the Sunbelt Ag Expo and the Georgia FFA State Convention in 2021. While there, she first noticed the Support Georgia Agriculture merchandise. When she saw their products and heard that they donate 25% of every item sold to the Georgia FFA Foundation, she started following them on social media and in the news. After some time, she noticed that they were doing fundraisers for specific FFA Chapters. Andrea said, “I immediately reached out to find out how Bulloch County could participate. After filling out the ‘need info’ on the website about the fundraiser, I connected with Scott Chapman.”
Ta’Jara Cherise Burgher
Ta’Jara Cherise Burgher, age 34, passed into eternal rest, Thursday, November 3, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Georgia after a brief illness. Ta”Jara received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a graduate of Statesboro High School class of 2007. She was employed as a Customer Service Representative with Enmark until she became ill.
Statesboro High Construction preps for Southeast Georgia Skills Challenge
Statesboro High School’s Construction students are preparing to compete in the Southeast Georgia Skills Challenge on Nov. 2, at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex. Hosted by the Associated General Contractors of Georgia, Inc. and area contractors, this is the second year that more than 200 students from 18 area high schools will return to Statesboro to showcase and compete in eight different construction skill challenges.
Bulloch County Zoning Moratorium Committee holds second meeting
The Bulloch County Zoning Moratorium Committee met for two hours on Thursday, November 3, at the Honey Bowen Building. This was the second scheduled meeting for the committee. The meeting was held at the Honey Bowen Building due to renovations of the Bulloch County Annex. Full video of the two...
Stacey Abrams candidate for Georgia Governor makes campaign stop in Statesboro
Stacey Abrams candidate for Georgia Governor made a campaign stop in Statesboro on Friday, November 4, 2022. Abrams is running against incumbent Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. The event was held in the parking lot of the GS City campus in downtown Statesboro at noon and drew a large crowd of supporters.
Chavers and Wiggins to bring gospel and country to The Averitt Center this Friday
An ‘Evening of Gospel and Country’ is a collaborative event, where friends Donald Chavers and Drew Wiggins will encourage and uplift people near and far. This event will be the first time both singers will perform on a stage in the city of Statesboro. It is scheduled to be held at The Emma Kelly Theater this Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30pm.
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, November 5 through Friday, November 11. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Tuesday, Nov. 8 is ELECTION DAY | Make a plan to VOTE!
Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is Election Day and your last chance to vote. Grice Connect has compiled information on finding your polling place, voting hours, and ID requirements below. You can also view a sample ballot here. Remember to make a plan to VOTE on Tuesday!. Follow Grice Connect for...
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0