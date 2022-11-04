ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

GS Departments present “Little Eaglet” update to Kiwanis Club

The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro partnered with Bulloch County Schools and Georgia Southern University in August to start the “Little Eaglet” program. Through the program, all students attending public schools in grades 1 through 5 will visit a different Georgia Southern outreach center once a year. The new...
Robert Mincey

Robert Mincey, age 75 of Statesboro, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Mincey was born November 4, 1947 in Statesboro, GA to the late Talmadge and Alma Ward Mincey. On July 12, 1969, he was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Bessie Rozier Mincey who precedes him in death. He is also preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
STATESBORO, GA
Good Morning, Statesboro!

Herschel DeWayne Grice is the founder of Grice Connect an online news and information company in Statesboro, Georgia. DeWayne has been active in the media for over three decades. He brings a unique insight... More by DeWayne Grice. Lowest Gas Prices in Statesboro.
STATESBORO, GA
Georgia Southern food pantries serve students experiencing food insecurity

College is already expensive enough to attend. But, add in living expenses, textbooks, and other surprise payments, and students may find themselves in a financially challenging starting position for the rest of the semester. Luckily, thanks to the Georgia Southern campus’s food pantry program, these scholars will have a resource to cover some of their food and essential needs.
STATESBORO, GA
Tropical Storm Nicole Update | Tuesday, Nov. 8

Ted Wynn, Bulloch County Public Safety/EMA/HS Director released an update on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 for Tropical Storm Nicole from Will Lanxton, Meteorologist for GEMA/HS. Bulloch Potentially Impacted by Inland Winds & Rainfall. Across inland Georgia, wind gusts of 25-40 mph are possible ahead of the system on Wednesday night...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Mary Abbott “Bunny” Terrell

Mrs. Mary Abbott “Bunny” Terrell, age 80, died Friday November 4, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah. The Atlanta, Georgia native lived most of her life in Bulloch County and was a 1960 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. Following her graduation; She soon married Hubert Terrell and was a homemaker.
STATESBORO, GA
Feds break up South Georgia drug ring

A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Eugene D. Battista

April 15, 1938 ~ November 7, 2022 (age 84) Eugene D. Battista, age 84, of Statesboro, GA passed away following a long-term illness on November 7, 2022 while under the compassionate care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. Mr. Battista was on born on April 15, 1938 to the late Joseph John Battista and Viola Salvio Battista in Norwalk, Connecticut.
STATESBORO, GA
Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon

Updated 11/7: Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
BROOKLET, GA
Celebration of Life: Eugenia Anne Futch Woods

Eugenia Anne Futch Woods, 82, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2022 at her daughter’s Colorado home. As if to say “welcome home”, a big rainbow appeared in the sky when she drew her last breath. Eugenia was born the second child of six on October 3,...
STATESBORO, GA
Dirt Road Capital: Georgia-grown cotton shirts now on sale for Bulloch County-wide FFA fundraiser

Andrea Whitfield of Ag South attended the Sunbelt Ag Expo and the Georgia FFA State Convention in 2021. While there, she first noticed the Support Georgia Agriculture merchandise. When she saw their products and heard that they donate 25% of every item sold to the Georgia FFA Foundation, she started following them on social media and in the news. After some time, she noticed that they were doing fundraisers for specific FFA Chapters. Andrea said, “I immediately reached out to find out how Bulloch County could participate. After filling out the ‘need info’ on the website about the fundraiser, I connected with Scott Chapman.”
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Ta’Jara Cherise Burgher

Ta’Jara Cherise Burgher, age 34, passed into eternal rest, Thursday, November 3, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Georgia after a brief illness. Ta”Jara received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a graduate of Statesboro High School class of 2007. She was employed as a Customer Service Representative with Enmark until she became ill.
STATESBORO, GA
Statesboro High Construction preps for Southeast Georgia Skills Challenge

Statesboro High School’s Construction students are preparing to compete in the Southeast Georgia Skills Challenge on Nov. 2, at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex. Hosted by the Associated General Contractors of Georgia, Inc. and area contractors, this is the second year that more than 200 students from 18 area high schools will return to Statesboro to showcase and compete in eight different construction skill challenges.
STATESBORO, GA
Statesboro, GA
