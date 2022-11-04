Elon Musk Says Twitter Has Had ‘Massive' Revenue Drop as Advertisers Pause Spending

Read full article on original website
Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name
Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter usage has hit an all-time high, Elon Musk tweeted on Monday. Twitter also told some advertisers that daily user growth has hit "all-time highs," per the FT. Over a million users have left the platform in the week following Musk's takeover, per Bot Sentinel. Twitter has been in a...
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected
Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
NBC Bay Area
‘I'm Out': Celebrities Are Leaving Twitter After Elon Musk's Takeover
Some celebrities have decided to quit Twitter or take a break from the platform now that Elon Musk has taken over the social media site following his $44 billion acquisition of the company. Public figures in sports, music, movies, television and beyond are responding to several changes made by Twitter's...
NBC Bay Area
Musk Reportedly Considers Locking All of Twitter Behind a Paywall
Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, is considering putting the entire platform behind a paywall, according to a report. His leadership has been marked by massive layoffs, spending pauses from some advertisers and confusion about the platform’s policy changes. Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, has considered...
NBC Bay Area
Meta Planning Large-Scale Layoffs This Week: Report
Facebook’s parent company Meta is reportedly planning large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Menlo Park-based company has about 87,000 employees worldwide. This would be the first major cuts in the company’s 18-year history. One reason? Meta is the worst performer in...
Hillicon Valley — Twitter charts uncertain path forward
Elon Musk’s chaotic start as CEO of Twitter is bringing up doubts about the platform’s future. Meanwhile, as Americans headed to the polls Tuesday, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said it would remain vigilant in monitoring threats but had not identified any “specific or credible” threats that would disrupt the election system.
I'm Actually Shaking With Rage At The Audacity Of These 16 Rude, Fake, Entitled Friends
I promise you, this is NOT what true friendship looks like.
Could F1 racing’s return to Las Vegas be 2023’s biggest, and most expensive, global sporting event?
Formula One racing used to be mostly ignored by U.S. fans. Then the Netflix show “Drive to Survive” debuted. Now, fans can’t get enough and F1 is planning three races in the U.S. in 2023, including the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
NBC Bay Area
Employment Lawyer Explains What's Next in Twitter's Saga
Twitter is experiencing more chaos than ever after its recent sale. From laid off employees being asked to come back, to users leaving the platform, to election misinformation concerns, the social media platform is battling it all. An employment lawyer, Ayesha Whyte, talks to NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman about...
17 Photos Of The Very Infuriating And Very Specific Things Baristas Have Had To Deal With
"Pay-it-forward is extremely annoying and makes everything confusing."
