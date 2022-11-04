Read full article on original website
Get Ready: Lubbock’s First-Ever Food Truck Battle Is Coming
This month is the one-year anniversary of the Food Truck for a Cause and they are doing something big for it. If you love food trucks, every month there is an event for you. It is called Food Truck for a Cause and it brings a bunch of food trucks together all day for you to enjoy, but it also helps a good cause.
Lubbock Powerball Players Return To Work Sobbing After Blowing Rent Money On Tickets
Why!? I was feeling so lucky this time around. $2.04 billion dollars is pretty damn incredible. Of course, the winner just HAD to be someone in California. My boss fittingly pointed out that now, that person "can afford to live in California." Bummer, man. It was even more exciting because...
24 Lubbock Businesses Offering Veterans Day Specials
Veteran's Day is a great way to show thanks to those who served our country. A lot of places offer different things on this day. Here are 24 Lubbock businesses that are doing something for it. Lubbock Businesses Offering Veterans Day Specials. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
Contrary To Popular Belief, The South Plains Mall Is Not A Free Daycare
I don't mean to be the old lady that screams at kids to get off her lawn, but has anyone else noticed just how many children are running through the South Plains Mall unsupervised? It seems like it's gotten much more chaotic in there over the past couple of years. It's like the mall is just a free babysitter.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 43 People Arrested October 31-November 1
The first Monday in November is here and it feels a bit strange due to the time change. I am one of those people that can not be bothered enough to change the time on his car radio and I will wait until next time change. With the time change...
Lubbock Residents Take To Nextdoor To Complain About Self-Checkout
If you have been inside a Walmart or any other growing number of big box stores, you have probably noticed the spread of self-checkout lanes. For years, I have been talking about this on the show as something more and more people will see for a variety of reasons. Some...
FREE PIE! The Easy As Pie Fundraiser Is Coming Back To Lubbock
Thanksgiving isn't very far away now and in just a few weeks families and friends will be gathering together to celebrate. And in Lubbock, some of those celebrations will include pies that they were able to get free from Lubbock's Meals on Wheels and the Easy as Pie Fundraiser. The...
Lubbockite Sparks Online Debate After Sharing Positive Experience With LPD
A Lubbock local recently took to Nextdoor.com to share a positive experience they had with the Lubbock police department. Despite only having good intentions, their post managed to spark some negative feedback and debate in the comment section. According to the original poster, they were relaxing in their garage when...
Lubbock’s First Multi-Bay Indoor Golf Facility Sets Opening Date
Back in June, I told you about a new golf place coming you can play all year round. Y'all have been patiently waiting and it is now time to check them out. The new indoor golf facility called Texas Wedge will change how Lubbock golfs. No matter the temperature, rain or wind outside, Texas Wedge will have climate-controlled golf.
Cirque Italia Returns To Lubbock With “Water Circus”
Cirque Italia returns to Lubbock with their "Water Circus" show beginning Thursday, November 17th through Sunday, November 20th. Cirque Italia has entertained Lubbock before in the signature tent near the South Plains Mall with both their traditional circus performance and the Paranormal Cirque iterations. AHOY LUBBOCK! CIRQUE ITALIA’S NEW PRODUCTION...
Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Don't want to cook for Thanksgiving? These Lubbock restaurants are ready to serve you and your loved ones. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022.
Vitality Bowls Sets Opening Date For South Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about Vitality Bowls setting up a second location in Lubbock. Well, it is finally time to check it out and enjoy it. While I've never eaten at Vitality Bowls, looking at their food and menu options is making me hungry and excited. Some fan favorites items on the menu include the Energy Bowl (with organic acai, goji berries and bee pollen), the Dragon Bowl (featuring organic pitaya, coconut milk and bananas) and their signature Breakfast Bowl (with organic acai, strawberries and honey).
Lubbock Reveals Their Always & Forever Favorites- Part 1
Its pretty common to hear people swear that they will never return to place X, Y or Z. And I get it, I have been so terribly burned by a business that I have also made the same oath. Businesses with poor product, customer service or an unclean environment can leave a bad taste in your mouth, and there's really nothing wrong with washing your hands of them.
Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant Sets Opening For Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about a place opening in Lubbock from Midland and Odessa and everyone gets excited for it to come. Well, it is time to enjoy!. It's called Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant. While I've never visited this place, many people have been raving about it and saying they've always wanted it to come to Lubbock. Ajuua's owner Zeke Ramirez finally decided to open one here. So let's get excited and bring on the margaritas and good times.
Lubbock is in Desperate Need of a Nerdy Restaurant Like This
Lubbock is full of some amazing restaurants and bars, but there is definitely still room to add more great establishments to the Hub City. As a foodie and a bit of a nerd, there is a certain restaurant I keep hearing about that I would love to see come to Lubbock. Storm Crow Manor is a restaurant in Toronto that calls itself a ‘sports bar for geeks’.
Why are People Stealing Political Campaign Signs From Yards?
There is a static tension in the air around Lubbock as we get closer to Election Day but some resident's are not good sports when it comes to politics. Many campaign signs in Lubbock County are being vandalized and stolen as Election Day is just one day away, as per the publishing of this article, on November 8. Many voters tend to get heated during election time and will go after the signs of the person facing off against their pick for the elections.
Lubbock’s GoGoGiri Announces Grand Opening of Exclusive K-Dog Food Truck
Lubbock's GoGoGiri food truck has been a phenomenal success, expanding from just one truck to what is rapidly become a fleet of original and unique food concepts. I believe their success comes from bringing previously unrepresented or underrepresented cuisine to Lubbock- a land of a thousand restaurants but none of which had KDogs or Onigiri, to my knowledge.
Lubbock Restaurants & Customers Why Don’t We Have This?
Every time I see something cool I want to try and do, Lubbock never has it and this is another one of those things. Too Good To Go not only helps consumers but also businesses as well and I think it should come to the area. The goal of this app is to make sure food gets eaten and not wasted which is great for everyone.
This Gorgeous Buffalo Springs Lake House Has a Modern Twist
If you want to live away from the city, surrounded by nature, and able to enjoy the water, Buffalo Springs is a great option. It is close enough to Lubbock that you can enjoy the lake life while still having the benefits of a larger city nearby. There is currently...
21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022
It is that time of the year again. With everything changing more and more people are closing for the holidays. Here are the places we know in Lubbock will be closed for Thanksgiving and their times for Black Friday. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022. Want Local...
