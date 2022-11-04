Read full article on original website
Impact Report: Tennessee Lands Massive Mauler in OL Vysen Lang
Moments ago, Tennesee landed the commitment of 2023 Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang over LSU, Auburn and Texas. Lang went in-depth on his decision with Volunteer Country. Here is a look at what he brings to Rocky Top in this impact report. Background The 6-5, 330lbs offensive tackle ...
Jeff Cook, Alabama Co-Founder and Guitarist, Dies After Lengthy Parkinson’s Battle
Jeff Cook, the country music legend who co-founded the band Alabama, died Monday after a decade-long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 73. A representative from the band confirmed his death to The Tennessean on Tuesday, adding that Cook died surrounded by family members at his beachside home in Destin, Florida.Along with cousins Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, Alabama changed the face of country music in the 1970s and ‘80s, and sold more than 80 million albums.The group amassed more than 40 No. 1 hits, including “She and I,” “Mountain Music” and “Tennessee River.” Cook was Alabama’s lead guitarist for...
