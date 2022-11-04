ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Luna pledges to eradicate deputy gangs if elected sheriff

LOS ANGELES — With just days left to cast ballots for Los Angeles County Sheriff, challenger Robert Luna pledged to eradicate deputy gangs if elected over incumbent Alex Villanueva. What You Need To Know. Members of the department have testified under oath that the Executiones and the Banditos deputy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Live Los Angeles Mayor Election Results

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles will soon have a new mayor; it's a tight race between Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso. Bass, a favorite of the party’s progressive wing, could become the first woman to hold the city’s top job, and the second Black person. She was endorsed by former President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, along with several other top democratic leaders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested

An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Off-duty Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy involved in Sylmar shooting

An investigation was underway Monday after an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting in Sylmar late Sunday night. The incident took place around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hubbard Street and Foothill Boulevard. It was unclear exactly where the shooting took place but video showed crime scene tape marking […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

SCV residents head to the polls

Election day is upon Los Angeles County, and Santa Clarita Valley residents will finish casting their votes to elect representatives — from federal and state elections to city of Santa Clarita and school districts — along with a slew of measures. Tuesday is the final day for SCV...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Huizar family members tell jury of cash allegedly provided by developer

Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar saw his bank balance grow after he befriended a billionaire real estate mogul, and the good fortune extended to his family members, prosecutors alleged Monday in the federal criminal trial of the China-based developer and his company — both facing charges of bribing the former elected official to help with a planned hotel project in downtown L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
elaccampusnews.com

LA City Council caught being hypocrites

Minorities with governmental power caught making racist remarks about other minorities is not only ridiculous, but it is depressing. Los Angeles City Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León were caught making, or laughing at, racist and violent comments about their constituents and even a toddler. Minorities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

32-year-old SCV woman reported missing

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Sheriff’s deputy crashes off embankment on way to work

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy crashed 50 feet off an embankment on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Monday morning, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. The deputy, who was en route to work when the crash occurred, survived and was transported to the hospital...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

