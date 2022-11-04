Read full article on original website
Battle between Villanueva, Luna for LA County sheriff nears end
The heated battle for the job of Los Angeles County sheriff will come to a head Tuesday, with Alex Villanueva looking to claim a second term but former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna hoping to carry out the rare feat of ousting an incumbent sheriff. Villanueva’s victory four years...
Black LASD Sergeant Files Latest Whistleblower Suit Against LA County
A Black Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant is suing the county, alleging he was subjected to retaliation for complaining of discrimination because of his race as well as the presence of members of the Banditos internal clique of deputies at the East Los Angeles Station.
Voters to Decide if Supervisors Should be Able to Remove Elected Sheriff
Los Angeles County voters will decide today whether the Board of Supervisors should be granted the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause.
Luna pledges to eradicate deputy gangs if elected sheriff
LOS ANGELES — With just days left to cast ballots for Los Angeles County Sheriff, challenger Robert Luna pledged to eradicate deputy gangs if elected over incumbent Alex Villanueva. What You Need To Know. Members of the department have testified under oath that the Executiones and the Banditos deputy...
Voter Turnout Already Over 20% in LA County
With Tuesday's deadline looming for people to cast their ballots, voter turnout in Los Angeles County was already slightly over 20% thanks to early voting.
Orange County Braces for Voter Storm
There's at least one thing the heads of the Democratic and Republican parties in Orange County can agree on about Tuesday's election -- they're hoping the rain doesn't depress turnout.
Live Los Angeles Mayor Election Results
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles will soon have a new mayor; it's a tight race between Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso. Bass, a favorite of the party’s progressive wing, could become the first woman to hold the city’s top job, and the second Black person. She was endorsed by former President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, along with several other top democratic leaders.
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
Off-duty Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy involved in Sylmar shooting
An investigation was underway Monday after an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting in Sylmar late Sunday night. The incident took place around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hubbard Street and Foothill Boulevard. It was unclear exactly where the shooting took place but video showed crime scene tape marking […]
SCV residents head to the polls
Election day is upon Los Angeles County, and Santa Clarita Valley residents will finish casting their votes to elect representatives — from federal and state elections to city of Santa Clarita and school districts — along with a slew of measures. Tuesday is the final day for SCV...
1 dead, 3 wounded in stabbing in Los Angeles County fight
A man was killed and three others were wounded in a stabbing in an eastern Los Angeles County neighborhood, authorities said Monday.
Orange County could get swept up in national political wave
There’s at least one thing the heads of the Democratic and Republican parties in Orange County can agree on about Tuesday’s election — they’re hoping the rain doesn’t depress turnout. “We’re hoping the rain storm doesn’t depress the voter storm,” Orange County Republican Party Chairman...
Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: An apparent fight led to a shooting which left one person wounded and at least two transported to a hospital Sunday afternoon.… Read more "Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster"
Huizar family members tell jury of cash allegedly provided by developer
Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar saw his bank balance grow after he befriended a billionaire real estate mogul, and the good fortune extended to his family members, prosecutors alleged Monday in the federal criminal trial of the China-based developer and his company — both facing charges of bribing the former elected official to help with a planned hotel project in downtown L.A.
Judge asked to approve $2.8M settlement against Rowland Unified
A girl who alleged she was molested by her second grade teacher has reached a $2.8 million settlement in her lawsuit against the Rowland Unified School District that still needs approval by a judge. Lawyers for plaintiff Jane Doe J.C., now 12 years old, filed court papers Friday with Los...
LA City Council caught being hypocrites
Minorities with governmental power caught making racist remarks about other minorities is not only ridiculous, but it is depressing. Los Angeles City Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León were caught making, or laughing at, racist and violent comments about their constituents and even a toddler. Minorities...
32-year-old SCV woman reported missing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
Scientology's Future on the Line in California Election
Celebrity ex-Scientologist Leah Remini is urging LA residents not to vote for City Council member Mitch O'Farrell, due to his links with the movement.
Sheriff’s deputy crashes off embankment on way to work
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy crashed 50 feet off an embankment on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Monday morning, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. The deputy, who was en route to work when the crash occurred, survived and was transported to the hospital...
AG won't seek charges in LAPD shooting of man with fake gun on Hollywood Boulevard
California's attorney general said that he will not seek criminal charges against Los Angeles police officers who fatally shot a man on Hollywood Boulevard last year.
