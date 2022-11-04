(FOX 2) - More than 1.7 million absentee ballots had been returned to polls an hour after polls had opened in Michigan, the secretary of state said in a morning call Tuesday. Jake Rollow, a spokesman for the agency said operations so far had been going smoothly in most of the state with only a couple reports of poll book problems at some precincts in Detroit. However, the vast majority of clerks are seeing no disruption at the booths.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO