ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 18

Related
Fox17

Gov. Whitmer and Tudor Dixon hold final rallies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After criss-crossing the state, Governor Gretchen Whitmer made her final stop in East Lansing the night before Election Day. On Monday, Whitmer stood in front of a crowd at Michigan State University, where hundreds of students and community members gathered. She told the crowd to...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Veterans Awards Given At Gala Event In Lansing

More than 600 people honored and celebrated Michigan service members, veterans and veteran advocates Nov. 5 at the Michigan Military & Veterans Gala held at the Lansing Center. “We owe a debt to our fellow Michiganders who serve and have served in uniform, and during the annual Michigan Military &...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Live election updates- Michigan voter turnout 'higher than expected'

(FOX 2) - More than 1.7 million absentee ballots had been returned to polls an hour after polls had opened in Michigan, the secretary of state said in a morning call Tuesday. Jake Rollow, a spokesman for the agency said operations so far had been going smoothly in most of the state with only a couple reports of poll book problems at some precincts in Detroit. However, the vast majority of clerks are seeing no disruption at the booths.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Seven races to watch on what could be a long Election Day in Michigan

LANSING — Michigan voters are headed to polling places Tuesday to cast ballots to the governor’s race, abortion rights, congressional matchups, control of the state Legislature and more. It’s a long — and consequential — ballot that will determine who leads Michigan for the next four years, who...
MICHIGAN STATE
News-Medical.net

Listen: With abortion rights on the ballot in Michigan, women tell their stories

One patient had two toddlers already and was trying to extract herself from an abusive relationship. Another ended up in Michigan after trying to get care in her home state of Ohio; she was handed a Bible at a crisis pregnancy center but no abortion pills. A third thought her childbearing years were behind her and had been looking forward to rejoining the workforce.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

When do the polls close in Michigan?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s Election Day in Michigan!. Michiganders will vote in the midterm election, deciding the next governor, representatives, and important municipal positions. One of the key races this midterm election is the race for Michigan governor. Incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer faces newcomer Republican Tudor Dixon,...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Judge rejects Michigan GOP SOS candidate’s request to disqualify absentee ballots in Detroit

A judge has rejected a request by Republican Michigan secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo to disqualify mail-in ballots from Detroit in the Nov. 8 election. Just weeks before the general election in Michigan, candidate Karamo filed a lawsuit seeking to disqualify absentee ballots in only the city of Detroit, and instead require Detroit voters to vote in person on Nov. 8. The Republican’s lawsuit claimed that the absentee ballot counting system in Detroit is flawed and violates election law.
DETROIT, MI
iheart.com

Michigan Governor Catching Heat For Referring To Women As...

Just one day before people head to the polls for the midterm elections, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made a comment that could cost her a number of votes from women. In a brief address on TikTok Monday, Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period." The comment came when she was discussing lowering tax on menstrual products.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Election Results | Michigan Attorney General race

DETROIT — It's Election Day!. Democratic incumbent Dana Nessel and Republican challenger Matthew DePerno are both vying for the position. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say you shouldn't expect all results to be available on...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Slower mail delivery expected in Southwest Michigan with new federal plan

KALAMAZOO, MI – Delivery times for mail through the United States Postal Service may be slower if a consolidation plan moves forward in Southwest Michigan. A new federal plan aims to consolidate local mail dispatch centers, meaning carriers from Southwest Michigan would need to commute to 9th Street in Oshtemo Township, about a mile north of I-94, to pick up the mail they need to deliver that day. It’s one of 10 areas across the U.S. that may see consolidation under a plan proposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

‘I just need a maize and blue army that’s got my back’: Whitmer, Buttigieg get out the vote on the Diag

Standing atop the steps of the Hatcher Graduate Library Friday evening in front of thousands of Ann Arbor residents and University of Michigan students, faculty and staff waving signs reading, “Put Michigan First” and “Go Blue, Vote Blue,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Michigan politicians encouraged the audience to vote for Democratic candidates down the ballot on Nov. 8.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wdet.org

Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: State Governor

Michigan voters will decide the state’s next governor during the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seeks re-election against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy