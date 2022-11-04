Read full article on original website
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Watch as zoo animals inspect, play and smash pumpkins for seasonal treat
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- Some of the largest animals in town received a special seasonal treat at John Ball Zoo. The zoo exhibits were hopping as chimpanzees, bears, lions and tigers all received large pumpkins to inspect, play with, smash and eat. The large pumpkins, were donated last week after being on display at Frederik Meijer Gardens this fall.
Non-Profit Renaissance Faire Set to Welcome West Michigan Families
I'm sure I speak for many when I say my fascination with the Medieval and renaissance faires all started when Heath Ledger starred in the 2001 action/adventure film A Knight's Tale. Jousting never looked better!. I have yet to visit Medieval Times outside of Chicago yet, but I have visited...
WOOD
Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend
Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
WOOD
Find something unique at the Deer Hunter’s Widow Sale
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We’re approaching the start of firearm deer season that officially kicks off on November 15th. So, between now and then we know a lot of hunters will be heading to deer camp and into the woods, leaving a lot of deer hunter widows behind, looking for things to do. We have a great suggestion! Warehouse One is holding its biggest sale of the year this Friday through Sunday. They’ll be joined by neighboring businesses, Lost and Found Antiques and Century Antiques.
Cardboard box containing 8 puppies found in cold, rain in Holland area
HOLLAND, MI -- Police are investigating after someone left a cardboard box containing eight puppies along a Holland area road amid cold and rainy conditions. The puppies, estimated to be about four weeks old, were found during the evening hours of Saturday, Nov. 5 along 120th Avenue near New Holland Street.
What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?
I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With “Aggressive Love”
A young single mother in Southwest Michigan finds a large audience on TikTok and Facebook. Originally from Marcellus, now a Kalamazoo resident, Crystal Crim live streams video games for a living. Crim currently has 19.9 thousand followers and 378 thousand total video likes as LadyFolk7 on the wildly popular social media app TikTok. Outside of TikTok, she recently had a Facebook Reel hit a whopping 10 million views. We asked Crystal how she would describe her social media content and she responded with the following,
GR man in assisted living reunited with missing dog after two weeks
After more than two weeks of his dog being missing, a Grand Rapids man is now reunited with his little Chihuahua.
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
Meijer Gardens to host 28th annual Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is hosting its annual Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibit from Nov. 22 to Jan. 8. The exhibit features 46 trees and displays representing countries and cultures from across the globe, according to a news release. Guests will be able to see the trees as well as fresh poinsettias, evergreens and amaryllis. Volunteers help decorate the trees and set up displays, including 350,000 lights inside and outside the park.
Adopt-a-pet: Meet Oscar from the Kent County Animal Shelter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet adoptable Oscar! This 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix is 70 pounds of cuteness, although he thinks he's a lap dog. Oscar's foster parents say he is very a very affectionate boy who will take all the cuddles and kisses he can get, but is also content spending time alone looking out the window.
WOOD
Photos: Mary Free Bed Foundation’s ‘Thrive Gala’ at DeVos Place
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Saturday, Nov. 5, was an evening for the community to come together for a great cause. The Mary Free Bed Foundation hosted its annual “Thrive Gala” at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids to raise proceeds to benefit Mary Free Bed’s Orthotics & Prosthetics + Bionics. Guests also attended to support the mission of “providing hope and freedom to individuals who need Mary Free Bed.”
‘I love that there’s two old churches doing dirty comedy in Kalamazoo,’ Crawlspace founder says
KALAMAZOO, MI — For 170 years, the congregation of the First Baptist Church in downtown Kalamazoo has met in the same building on the southwest corner of North Church Street and West Michigan Avenue. And while the building still looks like a church from the outside, and in many...
Cannabis dispensary, restaurant and bar to open in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI - A group of Michigan and Illinois-based entrepreneurs have partnered to launch Fields Cannary, a Muskegon space where people can enjoy food and entertainment while trying the latest cannabis products. The new business, scheduled to open the summer of 2023 at 420 S. Harvey St., is described as...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 110722
High clouds will thicken tonight especially south of Grand Rapids, with lows in the lower 30s. (Nov. 7, 2022) High clouds will thicken tonight especially south of Grand Rapids, with lows in the lower 30s. (Nov. 7, 2022) Analysis: The election will be all about turnout. Which campaign can turn...
Grand Rapids Man Races RC Car On The Road – Video Goes Viral
A Grand Rapids, Michigan man has gone TikTok viral while driving an RC car on the road. If you don't know what an RC car is - I did not either (until now). An RC car is a radio-controlled car. According to the internet, RC cars are miniature model cars, vans, buses, or buggies that can be controlled from a distance using a specialized transmitter or remote.
Beach Street at Muskegon’s Pere Marquette closes for cleanup
MUSKEGON, MI – Wind-whipped sand created weekend hassles for motorists on Beach Street in Muskegon, which is temporarily closed for cleanup. Beach Street between Beachwood Park and the roundabout at Lakeshore Drive is closed Monday, Nov. 7, for cleanup, according to a Facebook post by the City of Muskegon.
5 races to watch on Nov. 8 Election Day in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – State, local and federal seats, tax proposals and more are on the Nov. 8 ballot in Kent and Ottawa counties. The contest Tuesday, Nov. 8, will be the first general election with new districts in play for federal, state and county seats. In the Grand...
Rockford marching band wins state competition ahead of its Rose Bowl Parade performance
DETROIT, MI — A Grand Rapids-area high school marching band that is set to perform at the upcoming Rose Bowl Parade has earned another honor. After a long day of competition Saturday at Ford Field, the Rockford High School marching band took home top honors at the Michigan Competing Band Association state championship.
Fox17
Fire decimates West Olive shelter for animals with disabilities
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A fire ripped apart a West Olive animal rescue shelter this weekend, and many of its residents were lost to the blaze. Owners of Phaedra & Phriends are now turning to community donations for help while they mourn the loss of the cats and dogs who didn’t survive.
