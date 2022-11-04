ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaim Naveh
3d ago

Last report I read was that both were fully clothed. So by this story, Paul sleeps in his clothes. Why is glass on OUTSIDE walkway? I love a good fiction story.

Kim Brailey
3d ago

He OPENED the door at 2 am for a the guy. THEN when the cops arrived at the door, he ran back to the guy and ONLY THEN did the guy hit him. Who believes this was staged?

John Deardorff
3d ago

The truth is that he called the police. And when he opened the door to let the police in. He stepped back from the door and walked back to the intruder with no signs of bleeding.

Reply(4)
