Read full article on original website
Related
theprescotttimes.com
COX Services Expanding in Yavapai County
Utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds distributed by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, Cox Communications is moving forward on plans to bring Cox gig internet, TV, phone, and home security and automation services, as well as business services to more than 3000 residents in Black Canyon City and Congress. Cox representatives will be presenting the plan overview to County officials and the community on November 15, 2022, and all residents are invited to attend.
theprescotttimes.com
Your New Mayor Update, November 7, 2022
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. In the 1 PM Study Session, Council will hear a presentation from staff regarding Destination Accessibility Enchroma Color Blind glasses. Did you know that 1 in 12 men are color blind? 1 in 200 women are also color blind. This is an opportunity to ensure that everyone can see Prescott, with it’s exceptional beauty, in full color.
AZFamily
DOJ sends election monitors to 5 Arizona counties to ensure voting law compliance
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Federal election monitors will be deployed to various poll locations in five Arizona counties starting Tuesday to monitor compliance with Federal Voting Rights Laws, the Department of Justice announced on Monday. Officials say that personnel from the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices...
theprescotttimes.com
New Verde Valley Dean at Yavapai College
Dr. Irina Del Genio Named Verde Valley Dean at Yavapai College. Dr. Irina Del Genio has been named the Yavapai College Verde Valley Dean. Del Genio comes to YC from Elgin Community College, where she served as the associate dean of the Liberal, Visual, and Performing Arts Division. She will...
prescottenews.com
Dirty Tricks In Prescott School Board Race Triggers Law Enforcement Investigation – Arizona Independent
[Editor’s Note: Prescott eNews thanks Arizona Independent for the permission to republish this article.]. A supporter or supporters of school board candidates Linda Conn, Michele Hamer and Andy Nelson, weren’t happy to see that the Yavapai County GOP were also supporting Republicans Stan Goligoski and Brooks Compton for election to the Prescott Unified School Board, so they decided to take matters into their black marker filled hands and tamper with thousands of the Yavapai GOP’s so-called “golden tickets”. The tickets are lists of the Republicans on the ballot and are traditionally printed on yellow paper, then distributed door-to-door by Precinct Committeemen.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott NF Waives Fees on Veterans Day
The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at many day-use recreation sites on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, in honor of Americans who have served in the armed services. This fee waiver is one small way of thanking and honoring our nation’s veterans. We hope this fee-free day will encourage veterans, their families, and all Americans to visit their national forests and enjoy the many benefits these public lands provide.
SignalsAZ
Veterans Day Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With Veterans Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city and town closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. The Town of Prescott Valley offices will be closed in...
theprescotttimes.com
“Let Your Voice Be Heard – Vote”
“Let Your Voice Be Heard – Vote” Election Day is tomorrow – Tuesday, November 8, 2022. • Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to announce that tomorrow, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is Election Day… “Let Your Voice Be Heard – Vote”.
AZFamily
Jerome man sentenced to over 2 years in prison for assaulting forest service officer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Jerome man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after assaulting a federal forest law enforcement officer earlier this year. On Feb. 15, Jonathan Kip Medford, 34, was stopped by a United States Department of Agriculture forest service officer at the Coconino National Forest for a traffic and illegal camping violation. Medford was wanted on a warrant and lied about his name during the stop. The officer tried to detain Medford, but instead of complying, Medford charged at the officer. He caused them to fall to the ground, where a fight broke out. During the struggle, the officer freed himself, and Medford ran away. He was arrested the next day at a home by Jerome police.
theprescotttimes.com
City of Prescott Provides Monthly PFAS Test Results
Since the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) identified PFAS chemicals, including PFOS and PFOA, in city potable water wells in July 2022, the City of Prescott has made, and continues to make, operational changes to the city’s potable water system to ensure that Prescott water customers receive adequate supplies of safe, clean drinking water. In order to accomplish this objective, city staff have taken monthly samples of all potable water supply wells and sent them to a certified laboratory for testing of PFOS and PFOA. The latest test results, as well as average values since we began monthly testing, are shown below:
momcollective.com
Leash up Flagstaff
As we all are trying to spend as much time outside as we can, and holding onto the last days of outdoor weather, what has become a notable is the lack of following leash laws in public areas. As a dog owner, you may completely believe your dog is friendly....
SignalsAZ
Snow, Michael Keaton in Prescott, NASCAR, Veterans Day, Dark Psychology of Halloween | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
flagscanner.com
House Fire in Flagstaff Monday Morning. Photos attached
Early this morning, the Flagstaff Fire Department responded to a structure fire on S. Fountaine Street. Initial reports stated smoke and flames were showing from the front of the building. Battalion 1 quickly upgraded the incident to a first alarm. Engine 2 was the first unit on scene and found heavy smoke and fire showing from the first and second stories of the house. The crew made an aggressive attack from the exterior before making their way inside where the fire had extended. A primary search of the building was completed, and it was found that all occupants had safely evacuated. Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control and remained on scene for several hours. The damage cost is unknown at this time and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported.
AZFamily
3 killed in crash on US 93 near Congress; driver tried to pass traffic using wrong lane, DPS says
CONGRESS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three people are dead after a crash late Wednesday night on the U.S. 93 about 15 miles north of Wickenburg. DPS troopers tell Arizona’s Family that one driver was trying to pass traffic in the northbound lanes just...
prescottenews.com
Extra lanes are coming to Interstate 17: With a new flex lane, you’ll have to keep your eyes open – Bill Williams
When Arizona was a territory you could get a ride from Prescott to Phoenix on the Concord Stagecoach, replete with robberies by the highwaymen, right down the same path you take now. Interstate 17 was a stage coach trail before it was an Arizona federal highway; and the Black Canyon Freeway, started in 1956, wasn’t finished in northern Arizona until 1978, when the final stretch near Montezuma Castle opened to traffic near Camp Verde.
realestatedaily-news.com
Southwest Sunset Homes Purchases 15.12 Acres in Prescott Master-planned Community, Plans to Build Semi-luxury Homes
Scottsdale, Ariz. (Nov. 3, 2022) – Land Advisors Organization’s Prescott, Arizona, office represented the buyer, Southwest Sunset Homes, in the $4.25 million transaction, securing 15.12 acres within the Prescott Lakes master-planned community. The buyer plans to build semi-custom luxury homes on the newly-purchased 23 finished lots. Capri Barney,...
KOLD-TV
Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country. Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, and areas further north,...
AZFamily
Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital. They were later identified as:
theprescotttimes.com
IMPAIRED DRIVER WHO CAUSED 3-VEHICLE FATAL COLLISION FOUND GUILTY
IMPAIRED DRIVER WHO CAUSED 3-VEHICLE FATAL COLLISION FOUND GUILTY OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER. Late Friday, October 28, 2022, a Yavapai County jury found Jonathan Eugene Floyd, 44, guilty of two counts of Second-Degree Murder, four counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Endangerment, and one count of Criminal Damage, according to Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk. The charges stem from a fatal three vehicle collision that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Phoenix temperatures plummet, Flagstaff sees snow
PHOENIX — It's cold in Phoenix and it's snowing in Flagstaff. A storm system that originated in the Pacific Northwest is delivering mountain snow, Valley rain and a sharp temperature drop to State 48. Many locations will fall into the single digits and teens across the high country, while...
Comments / 1