Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for missing Paducah teen
PADUCAH — Paducah Police are asking for assistance locating a missing Paducah teen. According to a Tuesday morning release, 17-year-old Luke Pace was last seen in the area of Mohawk Drive in Paducah. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 146 pounds. If you have information...
KFVS12
Suspects wanted in connection with chase, crash involving patrol vehicle identified, arrested
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The search is over for two suspects wanted in connection with a possible stolen vehicle, chase and a crash involving a patrol SUV on Interstate 55 in Perry County, Missouri last month. According to Perry County Sheriff Jason L. Klaus, investigators identified and arrested Terry...
KFVS12
High-speed police chase leads to arrest in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A high-speed chase involving a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy Monday evening leads to the arrest of a Paducah man. Jura Dailey, 38, was arrested and charged with DUI, fleeing or evading police, speeding 100 mph in a 55 zone and wanton endangerment for forcing other vehicles off the roadway.
KFVS12
Jonesboro, Ill. man sentenced on vehicle, gun, theft charges
JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - An 18-year-old Jonesboro, Ill. man was sentenced to nine years in state prison on Monday, November 7. According to Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp, Kadden S. Spencer was sentenced after he pled guilty on Thursday to two counts of theft, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of vehicle theft conspiracy and one count of possession of stolen vehicle charges.
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office seeking information about severely injured dog
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in regards to an injured dog. The sheriff’s office said a severely injured Pitbull was found by a railroad worker on the tracks near Division Street, underneath the John Puryear overpass in Paducah, on Friday, November 4.
westkentuckystar.com
High-speed pursuit in Graves County nets Paducah man
A Monday evening pursuit from Symsonia to Lowes in Graves County resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. A Graves County Sheriff's deputy was parked in front of Symsonia Elementary when just before 6:30 p.m someone got the deputy's attention to report a vehicle driven by someone they thought might be intoxicated.
KFVS12
1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 in Williamson Co.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kentucky man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57. According to Illinois State Police, at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday November 8, a 2012 white truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling on I-57 at milepost 52 when a deer ran into the road.
KFVS12
Carbondale man facing multiple charges after police pull over stolen vehicle
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple charges after police pulled over a stolen vehicle on Sunday evening, November 6. Domonique J. Smith, 29, of Carbondale, is facing charges of motor vehicle theft, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and no valid driver’s license.
westkentuckystar.com
Fight at Metropolis park ends with Golconda woman's arrest
A fight last Tuesday at a park in Metropolis ended with the arrest of a Golconda woman and the victim left with facial cuts. Metropolis Police responded to a call about a fight in progress at Dorothy Miller Park. Officers learned the victim, who was inside a vehicle, was allegedly struck in the face and could not see out of one eye. Officers said he had facial cuts and was bleeding.
KFVS12
Williamson Co. deputies looking for suspect, vehicle in reported possible battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a reported possible battery. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the area of Spillway Road, about 1 mile south of Route 13, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 for a report of a possible battery.
WBBJ
Man in custody after aggravated assault, shots fired in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department has released details on a Sunday morning incident involving shots fired. 29-year-old Jonathan Jones, of Sharon, Tennessee, is facing charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm, and evading arrest. According to an incident report, a Martin Police officer responded to a...
westkentuckystar.com
Charges for Hickman County woman after two-county pursuit
A traffic stop and vehicle pursuit resulted in the arrest of a Hickman County woman in Bardwell early Monday morning. Ballard County deputies stopped 39-year-old Michelle McCutchen in Wickliffe, but she reportedly refused to give an ID or exit the vehicle. Deputies reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol in the vehicle.
westkentuckystar.com
Fatal semi crash on I-57 backed up traffic onto I-24
A semi rollover crash this morning on I-57 left one dead and the closed the interstate in southern Illinois for hours. The accident occurred about 5 am when the semi rolled over in the northbound lanes, about 7 miles north of the I-24 junction toward Marion. A trailing vehicle struck the overturned semi, and that vehicle's driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details have been released.
KFVS12
Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky.
Some streets are set to reopen in Mayfield Monday following the demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building. Highway 61 reopened after gas leak in New Madrid County. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. U.S. Highway 61, north of Marston, was shut down for...
KFVS12
Carbondale man sentenced to prison for kidnapping, home invasion
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man was sentenced to prison in connection with a kidnapping and home invasion investigation earlier in 2022. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez’ office, Justin D. Carr, 40, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release for aggravated kidnapping and 20 years in the IDOC followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release for home invasion.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police bomb squad trains with Coast Guard
Members of the Paducah Police Department Bomb Squad recently participated in a joint training exercise with the U.S. Coast Guard. The exercise was to help prepare them for emergencies on the Ohio River. The drills were attended by a number of first responders from the region and focused on scenarios...
KFVS12
Demolition work in Mayfield, Ky. completed; Some streets to reopen
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Demolition work on the Graves County Courthouse and the American Legion Building has completed, according to a contractor for the City of Mayfield. This means some streets in the downtown area could reopen during the day on November 7. With this in mind, motorists should look...
KFVS12
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple firefighters responded to a fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning at the Landing Point RV Park. When crews arrived at the scene they saw a camper on fire with lots of smoke. Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the...
KFVS12
U.S. 51 south of Bardwell reopened after crash, downed power lines
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 51 at the south edge of Bardwell, Kentucky is has been reopened. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the road was closed early Monday morning, November 7 because a crash took out a utility pole and brought down power lines. This was in...
radionwtn.com
Murder Case Dismissed After Death Of Accused
Paris, Tenn.–A first-degree murder case that had been pending in Henry County since 2020 has been dismissed due to the death of the man who was accused in the murder. James Caddell, age 77, of Puryear was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of his wife, Stella Caddell, at their home. Stella was 67.
Comments / 1