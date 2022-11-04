ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, WI

Athens loses to Monticello in WIAA Division 4 state volleyball semifinals

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
 4 days ago
ASHWAUBENON – The Athens girls volleyball team’s bid for a WIAA state championship ended in the semifinals Friday morning.

Third-seeded Monticello defeated the second-seeded Bluejays 25-22, 13-25, 25-27, 25-21, 15-9 in a Division 4 semifinal match at the Resch Center.

Monticello (31-1) will face Chippewa Falls McDonell in the championship at 9 a.m. Saturday. McDonell (40-12), the No. 1 seed, swept Wonewoc-Center 25-18, 25-13, 25-20 in the other semifinal.

Athens ends the season with a 37-8 record.

Addison Lavicka had 18 kills and Jazelle Hartwig had 17 kills for Athens. Lavicka added 19 assists and 19 digs, while Hartwig had 16 assists and 19 digs. Savannah Epping led the Bluejays with 24 digs and Celina Ellenbecker added 17 digs.

Ellie Gustafson led Monticello with 28 kills and 34 digs. Kelsy Grant had 40 assists.

Athens led 20-19 in the first set but Monticello rallied for the win.

Monticello led 9-8 in the second set before Athens went on a big run. Lavicka had five kills during the run to close out the set.

The third set was tight throughout and was tied 25-25 before Hartwig closed out the set with back-to-back kills off Lavicka assists.

Athens led the fourth set 21-20, but Monticello ran off the final five points to send the match to a deciding fifth set.

Monticello controlled the final set, jumping out to a 3-0 lead and never trailing. The closest Athens got after that was two points, when it trailed 6-4. Gustafson ended the match with a kill.

Athens had advanced to the state tournament with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 sweep over Wabeno/Laona in the final of the Oconto Falls Sectional. The Bluejays won the North Division of the Marawood Conference.

Athens was making its third appearance at state and the first since 2016, when it lost in the Division 3 semifinals. Athens was the state runner-up in Class C in 1976.

