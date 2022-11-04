In hindsight, Major League Soccer changed forever when LAFC joined the party in 2018. Before that, soccer aficionados believed there wasn't room for another soccer team in the LA market, a city that was recently selected as the top city for soccer fans in the country. Prior to LAFC's arrival, the only other time there were two teams in the city was when Chivas de Guadalajara used the MLS as a development academy for their Liga MX team.

