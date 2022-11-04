Read full article on original website
Dodgers Edge Astros in Early 2023 World Series Odds
Dodgers edge Astros in early 2023 World Series odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Astros haven’t even held their World Series parade in Houston yet, but 29 other MLB teams are already focused on the 2023 Fall Classic. Houston won its second title in six years by...
Finalists Revealed for 2022 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie and Manager of the Year Awards
Finalists revealed for 2022 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie and Manager of the Year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 MLB season is in the books, and now it’s time to honor the year’s best. From both the American League and National League, 24 players and...
Liverpool FC Joins Angels, Suns in Crowded Room of Teams Seeking $1B-Plus Sales
Fenway Sports Group reportedly is exploring the sale of Liverpool FC of the Premier League. The soccer club joins the Washington Commanders, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Angels as sports franchises up for sale that are valued at more than $1 billion. The team is currently valued at $4.45 billion,...
Could F1 racing’s return to Las Vegas be 2023’s biggest, and most expensive, global sporting event?
Formula One racing used to be mostly ignored by U.S. fans. Then the Netflix show “Drive to Survive” debuted. Now, fans can’t get enough and F1 is planning three races in the U.S. in 2023, including the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Matthew McConaughey ‘Exploring the Possibility' of Becoming Washington Commanders Owner, Source Says
Matthew McConaughey is interested in "becoming an investor/co-owner" of the Washington Commanders, a source close to the Oscar-winning actor told NBC News on Tuesday. McConaughey is "exploring that possibility either leading a team or joining one" in a bid to purchase the embattled and storied NFL franchise, the source added. The actor is in the "early stages and is looking at all his options," according to the source.
LAFC Claim 1st MLS Cup Title in Thrilling Victory Over Philadelphia Union in Penalty Kick Shootout
In hindsight, Major League Soccer changed forever when LAFC joined the party in 2018. Before that, soccer aficionados believed there wasn't room for another soccer team in the LA market, a city that was recently selected as the top city for soccer fans in the country. Prior to LAFC's arrival, the only other time there were two teams in the city was when Chivas de Guadalajara used the MLS as a development academy for their Liga MX team.
