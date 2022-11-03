The Jaguars' D/ST allowed 20 points while collecting two sacks and zero interceptions while recovering a fumble in Jacksonville’s 27-20 win over the Raiders in Week 9. Jacksonville’s D/ST fell behind 17-0 in the first half but clamped down to hold the Raiders to just three points after halftime. Davante Adams had nine catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the first half but Jacksonville held him to one catch for zero yards in the second half as the defense stepped up to help the offense come back. Jacksonville absolutely shut down Vegas on their final five drives, forcing three punts, a turnover on downs, and a fumble. The Jags have their work cut out for them in Week 10 when they travel to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and Company.

