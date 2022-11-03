Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mike McCarthy Sends Clear Message On His Former Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
For the first time on Sunday, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will face the franchise and quarterback that he coached for 13 years. McCarthy's Cowboys will travel to Green Bay to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. McCarthy coached the Packers from 2006-2018. So, of course, McCarthy fielded ...
fantasypros.com
Josh Allen (elbow) to undergo further testing, should be fine
Updating a previous report, Josh Allen is expected to undergo additional testing on his elbow this week, but the expectation is that he should be good to go in Week 10. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Ian Rapoport noted that the injury to Allen's elbow is more of a...
fantasypros.com
Mark Ingram II (knee) out Monday
This isn't too surprising after Ingram suffered a sprained MCL in Week 8. He is expected to be out for 3-4 weeks, putting his return around Week 12 or 13. Dwayne Washington slots in as the primary backup behind Alvin Kamara.
fantasypros.com
Tyler Higbee disappears completely in Sunday loss
Tyler Higbee was nowhere to be found in the Rams 16-13 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. He failed to record a single catch. Higbee was targeted once during the game and was seemingly removed from the field during huge portions throughout. It has been quite the fall from grace for Higbee, who had been operating as a top-15 TE over the first few weeks of the season. He now has just 68 measly receiving yards over his last six games and has completely fallen out of the Rams' offensive game plans. Higbee does not warrant holding onto in all but the deepest of PPR fantasy leagues.
fantasypros.com
DeSean Jackson (hamstring) dealing with soft-tissue injury
DeSean Jackson was removed from Baltimore's Monday Night Football matchup with the Saints and did not return as he aggravated an injury to his hamstring. On Tuesday, head coach John Harbaugh noted that the team decided to hold Jackson out of the game as a precautionary measure, and that they did not want to rush him back in excessively. Soft-tissue injuries can be recurring issues for speedsters like Jackson, who has a chance to make an impact on a Ravens' offense devoid of vertical threats. Jackson's presence at practice next week will be worth monitoring- luckily he gets an extra week of rest as the Ravens head into their bye.
fantasypros.com
Josh Jacobs held in check in Week 9 loss to Jacksonville
Josh Jacobs was held to 67 yards on 17 carries in a 27-20 loss to Jacksonville. He caught all three of his targets for 20 yards in the loss. Jacobs just could not get anything consistent going on the ground Sunday afternoon. The 24-year-old running back has been held out of the end zone and under 70 yards rushing in consecutive games. The Raiders and Jacobs will look to turn the page in Week 10 when they face off with the Colts.
fantasypros.com
PJ Walker expected to start in Week 10
Walker will seemingly get a final chance to redeem himself following a truly horrendous effort against the Bengals. Walker was benched for Baker Mayfield in Week 9 after completing 3 of 10 passes for 9 (you read that correctly) yards. The fact that the Panthers are going back to Walker here is nothing short of a full blown condemnation of Mayfield. All that being said, Walker was much better in Week 8 when he almost (should have) led Carolina to a victory over these same Falcons. If Walker struggles on TNF, there is real reason to believe that Sam Darnold, recently activated from IR, could be the starting QB for Carolina as early as Week 11. Buckle up.
fantasypros.com
Packers D/ST cannot survive Lions in Week 9 loss
The Packers D/ST allowed 15 points to the Lions in a 15-9 loss on Sunday, recording one interception and no sacks. The Packers were mostly able to hold Jared Goff in check, but were setback multiple times by poor field position. QB Aaron Rodgers did them no favors throwing two red zone interceptions. Sunday was a game that Green Bay should have easily won, and it is not the defenses' fault that they faltered. The Packers face the 6-2 Cowboys in Week 10 and it will be difficult to recommend them as a starting D/ST option for that one.
fantasypros.com
Rams D/ST allows game to slip away in waning moments
The Rams D/ST gave up 16 points to the Buccaneers on Sunday while recording just one sack and generating zero turnovers. They also blocked a field goal attempt. The Rams defense did their job for the most part on Sunday, stalling out many of Tom Brady's drives and holding Tampa Bay to four field goal attempts. That is, until Brady went full goat status with just 44 seconds left on the game clock. Brady completed four straight completions and then hit TE Cade Otten for the game winning touchdown with :09 remaining. It was a tale as old as time for the world's greatest. As for the Rams, they now carry a 3-5 record into a Week 10 divisional tilt with Arizona.
fantasypros.com
De'Aaron Fox nails game-winner in 37-point performance Saturday
De'Aaron Fox recorded 37 points (14-24 FG, 2-7 3PT, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 40 minutes of Saturday's 126-123 win over the Magic. Fox had a huge scoring night on Saturday capped off by a game-winning three-pointer from near half court. The point guard was playing in his first game back since missing one game with a knee injury, but he didn't seem affected at all, playing a team-high 40 minutes. Expect him to continue to put up big fantasy numbers going forward.
fantasypros.com
Jaguars D/ST steps up in second half of comeback win in Week 9
The Jaguars' D/ST allowed 20 points while collecting two sacks and zero interceptions while recovering a fumble in Jacksonville’s 27-20 win over the Raiders in Week 9. Jacksonville’s D/ST fell behind 17-0 in the first half but clamped down to hold the Raiders to just three points after halftime. Davante Adams had nine catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the first half but Jacksonville held him to one catch for zero yards in the second half as the defense stepped up to help the offense come back. Jacksonville absolutely shut down Vegas on their final five drives, forcing three punts, a turnover on downs, and a fumble. The Jags have their work cut out for them in Week 10 when they travel to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and Company.
fantasypros.com
Lamar Jackson throws one TD in Week 9
Lamar Jackson completed 12 of his 22 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown while adding 82 yards on 11 carries in a 27-13 win over the Saints in Week 9. Jackson turned in a quiet effort in the win over New Orleans on Monday night. His lone touchdown pass was a 24-yard completion to Isaiah Likely in the first quarter. Jackson has been cold of late, having been held to less than 200 passing yards in four of his past six contests. The veteran signal-caller will head into his bye in Week 10 with 1,768 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions in nine games. Baltimore will face Carolina in Week 11 after their bye.
fantasypros.com
Josh Hart stuffs the stat sheet in Monday's win over Heat
Josh Hart stuffed the stat sheet for the Trailblazers Monday night, dishing out eight assists, recording two steals, grabbing nine rebounds, and scoring 12 points (3-15 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-7 FT) in a 110-107 win over the Heat. Fantasy Impact:. Hart capped off a solid night for the Trailblazers by...
fantasypros.com
Seattle Seahawks D/ST picks up five sacks in Week 9
The Cardinals D/ST scored a touchdown, so the Seahawks defense allowed just 14 points which came on Arizona's first and last drives of the game. The Seahawks picked up five sacks for the second straight week as Uchenna Nwosu continues to look like one of the biggest value signings in free agency this past offseason with two more sacks. The Seahawks have boasted one of the better defenses in the league the last four weeks and remain a solid streaming option next week against a struggling Buccaneers offense.
fantasypros.com
Nikola Jokic nearly perfect posting 21-point double-double in win
Nikola Jokic scored 21 points (9-10 FG, 1-1 3P, 2-2 FT) with 10 assists, six rebounds, and two steals across 27 minutes in Denver’s 126-101 win over the Spurs on Saturday. Jokic only missed one shot all night, shooting 90% from the field and 100% from deep and the free throw line en route to yet another double-double on Saturday night. He also did also this in just 27 minutes of Denver’s blowout victory. Jokic continues to offer a great return on his Pick 1.1 price tag.
fantasypros.com
Malik Monk adds 24 points off the bench Monday versus Warriors
Malik Monk tallied 24 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes of Monday's 116-113 loss to Golden State. Monk proved to be a valuable spark plug off the bench on Monday, playing starter-like minutes while finishing second on the team in scoring. The guard has shown flashes like this early in the year, but he hasn't been able to do it with consistency. He can be left on fantasy waivers in most leagues.
fantasypros.com
Sam Darnold activated by Panthers following Sunday loss
The Panthers have activated QB Sam Darnold, who should see playing time down the stretch of the 2022 season. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Carolina apparently wants to evaluate Darnold for the teams' future prospects. There are more dark times ahead for Carolina, as Darnold will become the third QB to see playing time for the Panthers in 2022. His predecessors Baker Mayfield and PJ Walker have already proven that they are anything but the answer for the team, and now Darnold will get one last shot to ride in as their knight in shining armor. Expectations need to be kept abhorrently low. The Bryce Young/CJ Stroud sweepstakes are officially on.
fantasypros.com
James Robinson to be game-time decision, optimism he'll play
James Robinson (knee) has been added to the Jets' injury report and will officially be a game-time decision. There is optimism that he will be ready to go. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Robinson managed to get just 5 carries last week after being traded from the Jaguars to...
fantasypros.com
Baker Mayfield takes over in second half, throws for two touchdowns Week 9
Mayfield looked good after he took over for PJ Walker in the second half, turning in his first multi-touchdown performance with Carolina. The former Oklahoma Sooner may have done enough with this showing to recapture his QB1 status with the Panthers. The team has a short week as they play on Thursday, so keep an eye on the depth chart leading up to Week 10.
fantasypros.com
Josh Allen flashes rushing upside in Bills' Week 9 loss
Josh Allen completed 18 of his 34 pass attempts for 205 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Jets. However, the QB managed 86 rushing yards and two rushing TDs on nine carries. Fantasy Impact:. Allen had his worst game of the year, but thanks to...
