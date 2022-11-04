Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Sherri Papini expected to surrender and start serving prison sentence Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. - On Tuesday Sherri Papini is expected to surrender to start serving her 18 month prison sentence for lying to investigators about faking her kidnapping. The Shasta County woman was sentenced in September. The judge gave her 18 months. That's more than twice the sentence proposed by federal prosecutors.
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County homeowner catches burglary suspect on security cameras
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - One person was arrested after a homeowner reported that he could see someone breaking into his home on his surveillance cameras, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report from a homeowner who was not home around 11:30 p.m. that...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Man kicks Redding officer, K9 detains him
REDDING, Calif. - A K9 helped bring a suspected thief into custody on Sunday evening in Redding, according to police. Officers said they responded to the Walgreens on Eureka Way shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday. An employee told officers the suspect, Andrew Whitley, stole several items. Whitley, 35, was...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding crash leads to DUI arrest
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arrested for DUI after a crash on South Market Street at Grange Street Monday morning, according to the Redding Police Department. Police said just before the crash, they received a report of a possible DUI driver heading north on South Market Street. Officers later contacted the driver of a vehicle that matched the description.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies ID gunman, 2 killed in Trinity County Monday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified the two people who were killed by a gunman in Trinity County on Monday. The first shooting was reported at 9:15 a.m. near The Nugget in Weaverville. Deputies said they found Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, dead. At about 9:50 a.m., deputies learned that...
Sherri Papini to turn herself in for 18-month prison sentence
SACRAMENTO – The Redding mom who faked her own kidnapping six years ago is set to turn herself in for her prison sentence on Tuesday.Sherri Papini, 40, told federal agents back in 2016 that she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women when she was actually with an ex-boyfriend in Southern California.Last spring, Papini pleaded guilty under a plea bargain that requires her to pay more than $300,000 in restitution. Probation officers and Papini's attorney had recommended she spend a month in custody and seven months in supervised home detention. However, a judge opted for an 18-month prison sentence. The judge, Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb, said he considered the seriousness of the offense and "the sheer number of people who were impacted."Papini's plea deal also stipulates that she has to reimburse law enforcement agencies more than $150,000 for the costs of the search for her and her nonexistent kidnappers. She'll also have to repay the $128,000 she received in disability payments.
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County Sheriff's Office to suspend daytime patrol services
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Daytime patrol services will be suspended beginning Nov. 20, 2022, said the Tehama County Sheriff’s office. TCSO will suspend their daytime patrol services in the designated areas of Tehama county, stating it is necessary to manage a catastrophic staffing shortage within the agency. The Sherrif’s...
krcrtv.com
Decorated officer Provencio has cost the City of Redding thousands in legal settlements
REDDING, Calif. — Jacob Provencio was named Top Cop in 2017 and, just earlier this year, he was recognized by the city for making 2,000 DUI arrests. However, two settlements from the City of Redding show Provencio has cost the city $145,000 in settlements related to accusations of civil rights violations.
krcrtv.com
Trinity County double-homicide suspect dead after hours-long standoff
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 7, 7 PM:. The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released more details regarding the two homicides in Weaverville and Trinity Center on Monday. Additionally, the Sheriff confirmed the homicide suspect has been found dead inside his home following an hours-long standoff. Trinity County Sheriff...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after breaking into home in Redding Sunday morning
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that a suspect was arrested after breaking into a home then running away Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Lake Redding Drive at around 4:24 a.m. to investigate a possible burglary. The home owners told police that they woke...
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of rainbow-colored fentanyl seized in Redding, man arrested
REDDING, Calif. - A Weaverville man was arrested after officers located about two ounces of bright-colored fentanyl on Friday. The Redding Police Department arrested 43-year-old Fredrick Guidotti after officers located the fentanyl, 47 pills of oxycodone, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and money. Officers said Guidotti was arrested in the Westwood Village...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE Tuesday morning] 54-Year-Old Woman Requiring Extrication After Crash on Hwy 3
A white Ford F-350 crashed into a tree just north of Hwy 36 on Hwy 3 about 6:44 p.m. According to emergency personnel at the scene a 54-year-old woman is “trapped from [the] waist down” but the extent of her injuries is unknown. According to the CHP Traffic...
krcrtv.com
Two-vehicle crash leads to major injuries in west Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Department announced a two-vehicle traffic collision in west Redding at around 6:15 Saturday night. Upon arriving at the scene, RPD says officers found a 2009 Toyota Corolla with major damage just east of the intersection of Placer Street and Cumberland Drive. Also at the scene was a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche with moderate damage.
actionnewsnow.com
Man suffers burn injuries in early-morning house fire in Shasta County
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - A home was damaged by fire early Monday morning in eastern Shasta County. According to fire personnel, the man who lives there made it out okay but suffered burn injuries. Public Information Officer Cheryl Buliavac with CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity said the man was taken to the hospital...
actionnewsnow.com
All northbound lanes blocked on Interstate 5 south of Dunsmuir
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif- All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed due to multiple spinouts, Caltrans said. The blockage is just south of Dunsmuir. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire Department says they found body inside mobile home after fire
REDDING, Calif. 12:43 P.M. UPDATE - Redding Fire Battalion Chief Jason Foley confirmed with our reporter on scene that firefighters found a body inside the mobile home at 2615 Park Marina Dr. During a search of the home, firefighters also found a dead animal. Redding fire is asking everyone to...
actionnewsnow.com
Northbound I-5 reopens in Shasta County, trucks screened for chains
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. UPDATE 1 P.M. - Northbound Interstate 5 has reopened to vehicles heading north at the Fawndale exit, according to Caltrans. Caltrans said the winter weather conditions and multiple spin-outs closed the interstate Tuesday morning. Just before 1 p.m., Caltrans said northbound Interstate 5 reopened to vehicles. All...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding police track down 'wanted violent felon' near Mt. Shasta Mall
REDDING, Calif. - A man whom police described as a 'wanted violent felon' has been arrested on a series of charges including attempted murder. Redding Police Department had asked for the public's help Monday locating Reno Riddle for assaulting his ex-girlfiend Saturday night. Police got a warrant and located Riddle Monday night just before 8:30 p.m. near the Mount Shasta Mall on Dana Drive.
krcrtv.com
19-year-old arrested in connection to Halloween night robberies in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A 19-year-old Redding man has been arrested in connection to armed robberies near the Sundial Bridge and Heather Lane on Halloween night. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said their officers were dispatched the Sundial Bridge's parking lot at around 8:45 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31, for a report of a robbery.
krcrtv.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound I-5 CLOSED north of Redding due to weather
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 7, 8:40 PM:. Caltrans District 2 says northbound Interstate 5 is now closed at Fawndale due to winter weather conditions. The closure is occurring approximately 10 miles north of Redding and affecting all northbound traffic. Check back for updates. -- BREAKING, NOV. 7,...
