Petaluma, CA

Petaluma police arrest suspects in two separate hit-and-run crashes

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Petaluma police announced Friday the arrest of two suspects in separate hit-and-run crashes that occurred earlier that week.

On Wednesday at 8:26 p.m., a Petaluma Police Department officer responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a parked vehicle and then left the scene.

Officers obtained information about the suspect vehicle, identified the suspect in the crash as Sara Fairchild, 49, of Petaluma, spoke with Fairchild and ultimately determined she had been operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Fairchild was arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run, and probation violation, police said.

On Thursday at 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had hit multiple cars near the intersection of Mountain View Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard South.

Police said a concerned citizen followed the suspect vehicle and reported its location to officers.

Officers located the vehicle on I Street and pulled it over.

Police said the driver, identified as Ann Halley, 65, of Petaluma, appeared to be intoxicated, and investigators determined she had been operating the vehicle under the influence.

She was arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run and probation violation, police said.

