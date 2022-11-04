Read full article on original website
Related
The 10 players banned from the NFL
In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.
thecomeback.com
Rex Ryan unveils shocking new look Sunday
The New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets, 22-17, in New Jersey on Oct. 30. A week later, at least one Jets fan is still suffering collateral losses from the defeat. Former Jets coach Rex Ryan, now an ESPN analyst, appeared on the network’s Sunday episode of NFL Countdown wearing the instantly recognizable look of his old rival, Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Comments / 0