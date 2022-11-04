Wow. Just wow. Even after giving this thing time to settle, that is all I can think to say about this game. This is the kind of game/night that we as Notre Dame fans have been waiting for, for a long time. It may be recency bias but, from an enjoyment factor (opponent, score, situation, etc) this was the best Notre Dame game I’ve ever watched. I know 2020 was a great memory for all of us and that night I will never forget. But there is something about this one that feels different. I think it starts with the fact that we were 5-3 entering the game. While the losses to Standford and Marshall stung big time, I’ve been saying they were oddly sobering considering the track record since 2016. We went so long winning the games we should have and not winning the ones we shouldn’t that we forgot this feeling. While we know this is not necessarily the same Clemson squad we are used to - when was the last time Notre Dame came in as an underdog and dominated against a top-tier team/program? The answer is not in my lifetime. Other than Oklahoma 2012 (maybe) this is a completely new feeling and I love it.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO