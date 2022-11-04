Read full article on original website
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took out all of its frustrations with the world on Saturday against the Clemson Tigers by handing out a 35-14 ass-whooping (Dabo Swinney’s words). It’s a funny score because it looks like a blowout win, but anyone that watched the game will tell you — IT WASN’T EVEN CLOSE TO BEING THAT CLOSE.
Notre Dame rolls Clemson in prime time to spark new life into the season
Wow. Just wow. Even after giving this thing time to settle, that is all I can think to say about this game. This is the kind of game/night that we as Notre Dame fans have been waiting for, for a long time. It may be recency bias but, from an enjoyment factor (opponent, score, situation, etc) this was the best Notre Dame game I’ve ever watched. I know 2020 was a great memory for all of us and that night I will never forget. But there is something about this one that feels different. I think it starts with the fact that we were 5-3 entering the game. While the losses to Standford and Marshall stung big time, I’ve been saying they were oddly sobering considering the track record since 2016. We went so long winning the games we should have and not winning the ones we shouldn’t that we forgot this feeling. While we know this is not necessarily the same Clemson squad we are used to - when was the last time Notre Dame came in as an underdog and dominated against a top-tier team/program? The answer is not in my lifetime. Other than Oklahoma 2012 (maybe) this is a completely new feeling and I love it.
The 2022-23 college basketball season is upon and so is the data coverage. As somebody who’s far below 6’0 (no need to get into specifics) and didn’t really hit my growth spur until deep into high school, a basketball career was never in my cards. I do have a lot of fond memories of the Notre Dame basketball program from my time as a student and alum, though. Now I’m hoping to reengage with the action as well as tighten up my basketball chops with some data coverage of the Irish squads during the 2023 season.
The Clemson Insider spent the weekend in South Bend for the 2022 edition of Clemson vs. Notre Dame. Despite a tough road loss for the Tigers, TCI enjoyed all of what South Bend had to offer, especially (...)
The Tigers head coach addressed what went wrong on Saturday night in South Bend.
Notre Dame's 4th quarter light show for Saturday's game against No. 4 Clemson. ESQ, founded by lawyer turned entrepreneur and ND alum Ge Wang, creates handmade custom clothing for some of Notre Dame’s most famous alumni, including Marcus Freeman. Using the best fabrics from around the world, ESQ curates exclusive suits, sport coats, tuxedos and shirting options for every occasion.
The Clemson Tigers got manhandled physically by Notre Dame in a 35-14 loss, and Dabo Swinney knows it. The head coach talked about that and more after the game.
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
Veterans Day is coming up this Friday and a ceremony was in the Upstate to honor past and present members of the military, this past weekend.
