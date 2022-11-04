Read full article on original website
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out
Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
Rafael Nadal and Maria Perello bottle their love into a new perfume collection
Rafael Nadal and his wife, Maria Francesca Perello, are bottling their love into a new collection in collaboration with french Henry Jacques’s Haute Parfumerie. The couple, which recently welcomed their first baby, named their fragrance In All Intimacy. “It was just one of those beautiful surprises of...
Shakira confirms that her father William Mebarak is hospitalized again
Things are not getting easier for Shakira. The singer’s 91-year-old father William Mebarak, is back in the hospital again. Local media reported that he was hospitalized over the weekend at the Teknon clinic in Barcelona. The singer then confirmed the news herself in a brief statement, where she asked for the public’s discretion and understanding.
ESPN
World Cup: 6,000 Argentine fans banned from stadiums in Qatar
Violent fans involved in illegal associations and even those in debt for food dues are part of a list of 6,000 Argentines who will not be allowed to enter World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the Buenos Aires city government said on Monday. "The violent ones are here and in Qatar....
Clara Chía and Shakira’s children make an appearance during Gerard Piqué’s farewell tribute
Gerard Piqué played professionally for the last time on Saturday, November 5, 2020, after announcing he was retiring from soccer. The Spanish atlethe, who had almost twenty years of career, farewelled his Barcelona team and received a tribute at the Camp Nou stadium surrounded by his teammates, fans, the sons he shares with Shakira, and his girlfriend, Clara Chía.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
Shakira & Gerard Pique speak out in joint statement after custody deal paves way for her move to Miami with sons, 9 & 7
SHAKIRA and Gerard Pique have confirmed they have signed a child custody agreement that will avoid them warring in court. The 45-year-old Colombian pop star will relocate to Florida with sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, early in the New Year after reaching a deal with the recently retired footballer.
Yardbarker
Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
Qatar World Cup ambassador rolls out welcome mat for gay fans, saying homosexuality is ‘damage in the mind’
Qatar’s World Cup organizers may be regretting their choice to make Khalid Salman an official ambassador right about now. Salman, an ex-Qatar national team forward, told German broadcaster ZDF that homosexuality is “damage in the mind” during an interview that was then immediately ended by an official from the World Cup organizing committee. “During the World Cup, many things will come here to the country. Let’s talk about gays,” Salman said. “Let’s talk about gays” is typically not going to be followed by anything good. And so it went. “The most important thing is, everybody will accept that they come here. But they will...
Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Retires From Soccer Nearly 5 Months After Their Split: Watch
Shakira‘s ex, Gerard Piqué, 35, shocked fans on Nov. 3 when he took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video (WATCH HERE) where he announced his retirement from soccer after playing the sport for nearly 20 years. “Culers, us he de dir una cosa,” he captioned his posts. Gerard continued to narrate the video where he revealed that the match between FC Barcelona and UD Almería on Nov. 5 will be his final one. “The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” he said. “Now is the time to bring this journey to its end. I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that’s how it will be.”
World Cup 2022 team guides part 10: Mexico
This article is part of the Guardian’s World Cup 2022 Experts’ Network, a cooperation between some of the best media organisations from the 32 countries who qualified. theguardian.com is running previews from two countries each day in the run-up to the tournament kicking off on 20 November. The...
theScore
USMNT World Cup squad: Pulisic leads the way, Steffen and Pepi dropped
The United States men's national team moved closer to its long-awaited return to the World Cup with the unveiling of head coach Gregg Berhalter's 26-man squad Wednesday. Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie of Juventus headline a United States side that will feature at the World Cup for the first time in eight years.
theScore
Ex-FIFA president Blatter: Awarding World Cup to Qatar 'a mistake'
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter admitted to Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger that awarding 2022 World Cup hosting duties to Qatar was "a mistake." Blatter's 17-year reign as FIFA chief ended in 2015 and remains blighted by accusations of corruption. A Swiss court cleared Blatter and former UEFA president Michel Platini of a suspected fraudulent payment in July, but prosecutors have appealed the ruling.
