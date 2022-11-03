Read full article on original website
Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws tantrum after interception vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers offense had bad news early in their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. They lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., early in the game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was under early stress to have to do more to elevate the short-handed offense.
Josh McDaniels is blowing his second chance as an NFL head coach
Maybe time is a flat circle. How else could one explain that after a 12-year gap, Josh McDaniels is the same head coach as he was when he went 11-17 in Denver? McDaniels hasn't evolved, and it's leading to the devolution of the Las Vegas Raiders. The team blew its...
John Lynch impressed with 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's "nearly flawless" performance vs. Rams
Jimmy Garoppolo turned in an impressive performance against the Los Angeles Rams. Some would argue that it was his most efficient outing in a long time. It was a divisional matchup, and a loss would have put the San Francisco 49ers two games below .500. The Niners are 3-0 against...
Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday recently bashed team he'll face in debut
While the Colts have struggled to a 3-5-1 record this season, the Las Vegas Raiders have been arguably worse. The Raiders were shut out in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints (when Saturday posted the tweet) and blew a double-digit lead in Week 9 to fall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing
Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
Packers' Matt LaFleur blames passing game for loss to Lions
Red zone woes for the Green Bay Packers offense cost the team a win in Detroit. The Lions picked off two Aaron Rodgers in the red zone as they held the Packers to nine points in Week 9. This is the third time the Packers have been held to 10...
Steelers Next Offensive Coordinator Might Have Just Hit the Market
The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking it out with Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator in 2022, but after the season, the expectation is that they make a change at the position. Canada's offense has struggled mightily in the two years under him, scoring less than 20 points in over half...
Bears QB Justin Fields makes NFL history in breakout performance
Justin Fields and the upstart Chicago Bears went tit-for-tat with a very good Miami Dolphins team in South Beach Sunday afternoon. Chicago lost by the score of 35-32 as its final series of the game ended with a turnover on downs. But the fact that it kept this game close tells us a lot about the team under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus.
Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields
The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
Sean McVay talks change after Rams fall to 3-5
Most teams would be in the hunt less than a year after winning a Super Bowl, but the Los Angeles Rams find themselves in third place in a surprisingly competitive NFC West and trending the wrong direction. So after watching their latest contest slip away late to the Tampa Bay...
Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on Colts' Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates, however, is not joining in. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s hire while live on the...
Titans' Derrick Henry shares which running back he thinks is better than him
Derrick Henry is regarded by many as the best running back in the NFL. But the Tennessee Titans star is modest and publicly disagrees with that assessment. After Henry scored a touchdown to put his Titans up 14-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter on Sunday night, NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico shared the details of an interesting exchange he had with the running back during a meeting the week leading up to the game.
Colts' interim head coach choice leaves Twittersphere dumbfounded
A six-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro, Saturday was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 1998 but was cut and subsequently signed with Indianapolis. Saturday spent his first 12 seasons with the Colts from 1999 through 2 011, before wrapping up his career with the Green Bay Packers in 2012.
Watch: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins get into it on the sideline
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are playing just their third game together this season after the latter was suspended to open the campaign. Heading into Sunday’s game against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, the two had made sweet music with one another. In fact, Hopkins caught 22-of-27 targets for 262 yards in his first two games this season.
Could Jets win the AFC East?
With their upset win over the Bills on Sunday, the Jets pried open the door to a discussion many thought had been bolted shut. At 6-3, New York is a half-game behind the 6-2 Bills, who began the season heavily favored to win the division. The teams have relatively similar...
Bills have apparent concerns about potential Josh Allen injury
The Buffalo Bills apparently have some concerns about an elbow injury Josh Allen suffered late in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. Bills coach Sean McDermott revealed Monday that Allen was dealing with an elbow injury and would likely be limited in practice this week. McDermott did not go into detail about the severity of the injury, stating that the team was waiting for more information after Allen is further evaluated.
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Bears QB Justin Fields
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game. Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.
Colts name franchise legend their interim head coach
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that they fired head coach Frank Reich, and they are bringing in a franchise legend to replace him for the time being. Former Colts center and six-time Pro Bowl selection Jeff Saturday has been named the team’s interim head coach. Saturday, 47, has...
Packers punished for bizarre goal line trick play attempt
The Green Bay Packers’ struggling offense looks more desperate with each passing week and may have hit rock bottom Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Packers struggled against the Lions in the first half despite Detroit’s status as the league’s worst defense. Green Bay was stopped three times at the 1-yard line to end the first quarter, setting up a big 4th and goal to open the second. Bizarrely, the Packers tried something of a trick play, lining up offensive lineman David Bakthiari as an eligible receiver and making him the target.
Watch: Patrick Mahomes goes full Superman on three-play sequence
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t get anything going after scoring nine early points Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans. In fact, Tennessee’s defense held the Chiefs without a point for seven consecutive possessions. The Chiefs were frustrated. Their fans were booing. It wasn’t a great look for a team that was two-touchdown home favorites.
