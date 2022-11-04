ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Wolverines appear to be favorites top UNC football 5-star target

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

The UNC football program is enjoying the success of redshirt freshman Drake Maye and his season here in 2022. Maye took over for Sam Howell, who had a fantastic career himself, as the torch was passed.

While UNC still has Jacolby Criswell and 2022 recruit Conner Harrell on the roster plus are welcoming in Tad Hudson, they are in pursuit of five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis .

The Charlotte product is one of the top players in the 2024 class and has drawn attention from several programs in his recruitment. With Davis making visits over the past few months, his recruitment could be coming to an end.

And for UNC, it appears as if they have a lot of ground to makeup.

247Sports recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong made his prediction for where Davis will land, and it looks like Michigan has the lead. Wilftong put in his prediction in late October with a confidence of 6.

Now, it’s not a guarantee that he lands there but crystal ball predictions are a good sign especially if an insider has information on the recruitment. So Michigan has to feel really good right now with where they are sitting.

Davis hasn’t set an official date yet but along with UNC and Michigan, programs like Penn State, Tennessee, and Alabama among others are interested.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

