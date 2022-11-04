Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Ty Gibbs makes shocking NASCAR race announcement
A day after winning the Xfinity Series title, driver Ty Gibbs announced Sunday that he would be unable to compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale due to a family emergency. 23XI Racing announced the news in a statement ahead of the day’s events at Phoenix Raceway. “Due...
NASCAR World Praying For Crew Member On Sunday Night
A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. According to RFK Racing, a tire carrier for Chris Buescher's pit crew was sent to the hospital after getting struck by a competitor's vehicle. A member of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s crew has joined the No. 17 team.
Joey Logano apologizes for 1 thing after winning Cup Series championship
Joey Logano on Sunday won the Cup Series race at Phoenix to clinch his second Cup Series championship. The victory was a big reason for celebration, but Logano acknowledged that area is not his strong suit. He recognized that he doesn’t party as well as some others and therefore is...
Coy Gibbs' death is yet another reason why social media sucks
Call it fake news or misinformation: no one deserves to be impugned by social media or websites that intentionally give false reports just for "clicks"
Yardbarker
Rick Hendrick shares his thoughts on Jimmie Johnson’s return to Cup Series
Rick Hendrick shared his thoughts on Friday about Jimmie Johnson’s return to NASCAR’s Cup Series. Johnson announced on Friday that he is returning to the Cup Series as a part-owner and part-time driver for Petty GMS. The team switch is a big change for Johnson, who drove the...
3 best candidates for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 41 car in 2023
Stewart-Haas Racing still needs to make a decision on the No. 41 car for the 2023 season. Here are the three best candidates to drive the No. 41 car.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss
Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
Jackson Gibbs pays tribute to late uncle Coy Gibbs during race
Jackson Gibbs continued to work on Sunday despite the tragedy in his family. Gibbs’ uncle Coy died on Saturday night at the age of 49. The death was a shock as Coy had just celebrated his son, Ty, winning the Xfinity Series in Phoenix earlier that night. Ty was...
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title
AVONDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning just hours after his son won the Xfinity Series championship. He was 49. “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing...
racer.com
Coy Gibbs, JGR COO dies at 49
Coy Gibbs, the son of Joe Gibbs and vice chairman and COO of Joe Gibbs Racing, has died. He was 49 years old. In a statement, Joe Gibbs Racing said Gibbs passed in his sleep. He was on hand Saturday night at Phoenix Raceway to watch his son, 20-year-old Ty Gibbs, win the Xfinity Series championship.
Man wins $231,001 lottery jackpot using Dale Earnhardt-inspired strategy
A North Carolina man credited his Dale Earnhardt-inspired strategy with earning him a $231,001 lottery jackpot.
NBC Sports
For Kyle Busch, an emotionally wrenching ending with Gibbs: ‘The hardest of it all’
AVONDALE, Arizona – On the toughest day of his most difficult NASCAR season, Kyle Busch endured several emotionally wrenching farewells Sunday to Joe Gibbs Racing, including one that was cruelly unexpected. Among the most difficult of goodbyes came as Busch approached the yellow No. 18 Toyota he would drive...
Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’
Ryan Blaney didn't try to hide his frustration after finishing second at Phoenix when he bluntly called out a reporter for asking a "dumb question." The post Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Dusty Baker pulls a Jimmy Johnson after winning World Series
Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series, and he pulled a Jimmy Johnson afterwards. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to clinch the title. It was Baker’s first championship despite him having over 2,000 career regular season wins.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Praying For Gibbs Family Today
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the NASCAR world in praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 23XI Racing announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will not race in the Cup Series event, due to a family emergency. "Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not...
NASCAR: Kyle Busch Motorsports announce first Chevrolet lineup
Kyle Busch Motorsports are set to enter a new era in the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season, and they have announced their first driver lineup as a Chevrolet team. With Kyle Busch moving from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Busch’s Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports, also made the inevitable switch from Toyota to Chevrolet.
Brutal Crash Takes Out Drag Racers at World Cup Finals
Both drivers are miraculously fine, after a fiery crash destroyed two Fox-body Mustang drag racers.
NASCAR Team Owner Coy Gibbs Dies at 49
Gibbs is the son of former NFL coach Joe Gibbs and the father of NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs.
A champion again! Joey Logano outlasts Ross Chastain to win NASCAR Cup Series title
The driver of the No. 22 car sat on the pole, dominated Stage 1 and never trailed any Championship 4 driver at Phoenix Raceway on his way to a second NASCAR Cup Series championship.
Comments / 1