thecomeback.com

Ty Gibbs makes shocking NASCAR race announcement

A day after winning the Xfinity Series title, driver Ty Gibbs announced Sunday that he would be unable to compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale due to a family emergency. 23XI Racing announced the news in a statement ahead of the day’s events at Phoenix Raceway. “Due...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Crew Member On Sunday Night

A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. According to RFK Racing, a tire carrier for Chris Buescher's pit crew was sent to the hospital after getting struck by a competitor's vehicle. A member of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s crew has joined the No. 17 team.
Yardbarker

Rick Hendrick shares his thoughts on Jimmie Johnson’s return to Cup Series

Rick Hendrick shared his thoughts on Friday about Jimmie Johnson’s return to NASCAR’s Cup Series. Johnson announced on Friday that he is returning to the Cup Series as a part-owner and part-time driver for Petty GMS. The team switch is a big change for Johnson, who drove the...
The Spun

Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss

Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
racer.com

Coy Gibbs, JGR COO dies at 49

Coy Gibbs, the son of Joe Gibbs and vice chairman and COO of Joe Gibbs Racing, has died. He was 49 years old. In a statement, Joe Gibbs Racing said Gibbs passed in his sleep. He was on hand Saturday night at Phoenix Raceway to watch his son, 20-year-old Ty Gibbs, win the Xfinity Series championship.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sportscasting

Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’

Ryan Blaney didn't try to hide his frustration after finishing second at Phoenix when he bluntly called out a reporter for asking a "dumb question." The post Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Dusty Baker pulls a Jimmy Johnson after winning World Series

Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series, and he pulled a Jimmy Johnson afterwards. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to clinch the title. It was Baker’s first championship despite him having over 2,000 career regular season wins.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Praying For Gibbs Family Today

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the NASCAR world in praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 23XI Racing announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will not race in the Cup Series event, due to a family emergency. "Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not...
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch Motorsports announce first Chevrolet lineup

Kyle Busch Motorsports are set to enter a new era in the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season, and they have announced their first driver lineup as a Chevrolet team. With Kyle Busch moving from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Busch’s Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports, also made the inevitable switch from Toyota to Chevrolet.

