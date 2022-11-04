ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

How Kalamazoo, MI used OpenCities and OpenForms to modernize its website and improve the user experience

Kalamazoo is a city situated in southwestern Michigan and is equidistant from Detroit and Chicago. An estimated population of about 75,000 residents and industry leaders in pharmaceuticals, medical science, and craft beer call Kalamazoo home. To keep residents current on community news, events, and meetings, Kalamazoo city officials wanted a modern, easy-to-use website that was both user friendly and easy to update on the backend.
People in the News: Nov. 7, 2022

Hudsonville-based Grand Home Automation Inc., a residential and commercial technology integration firm, has named Brent Simcox as its new president. Simcox has served in various roles at the company for more than 20 years, including most recently as the head of the business development team. Grand Home Automation specializes in smart home technology and luxury lifestyle home integration, designing and installing amenities such as lighting, sound systems, shading systems and outdoor entertainment.
Check Out The Warmest And Coldest Cities In Beautiful Michigan

Michigan is a great place to live. Anytime of year you can be outdoors doing something fun. In the spring it's nice to see the life come back to our scenery. The summertime is hard to beat with so many things to do on the water, the trails and in our towns. Fall is beautiful, color change is something I look forward to every year. Here comes old man winter, with plenty to do on the slopes, ice fishing and festivals.
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?

The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
Veterans Day events happening in the Kalamazoo area

KALAMAZOO, MI — A national holiday since 1938, the origins of Veterans Day date back to 1919 — to the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Originally known as Armistice Day, the holiday initially celebrated the truce to end the Great War, which came to an end in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. The name was later changed in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to what it is today — a day that recognizes all American men and women, living or dead, who honorably served in the United States Armed Forces.
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

