New Town man sentenced to 15 years for sexual abuse of an unconscious child

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — 51-year-old Richard Hall of New Town, ND has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for abusive sexual contact of a child and abusive sexual contact of an unconscious person, for which Hall pleaded guilty to on August 3, 2022.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, United States Attorney Jennifer Klemetsrud Puhl announced the ruling on Wednesday, November 3, with U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Traynor sentencing Hall to serve 15 years in federal prison as well as 10 years of supervised release.

During the sentencing hearing, the victim and several family members provided statements regarding the tremendous impact the sexual abuse has had on the victim and her entire family.

This case came to the attention of law enforcement when it was reported that Hall, on one occasion, intentionally touched the clothed breast and inner thigh area of a minor female under the age of 12 years. Additionally, on another occasion, Hall touched the breast, buttocks, and genitals of the same minor child.

Assistant United States Attorney Gary Delorme stated, “In cases like this, a sentence of 15 years is warranted and will send a resounding message to the community that sexual abuse of a child will not be tolerated.”

