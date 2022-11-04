ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Town, ND

New Town man sentenced to 15 years for sexual abuse of an unconscious child

By Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xvlyz_0iz08CPe00

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — 51-year-old Richard Hall of New Town, ND has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for abusive sexual contact of a child and abusive sexual contact of an unconscious person, for which Hall pleaded guilty to on August 3, 2022.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, United States Attorney Jennifer Klemetsrud Puhl announced the ruling on Wednesday, November 3, with U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Traynor sentencing Hall to serve 15 years in federal prison as well as 10 years of supervised release.

Police arrest three juvenile siblings and their mom after burglary in Mandan

During the sentencing hearing, the victim and several family members provided statements regarding the tremendous impact the sexual abuse has had on the victim and her entire family.

This case came to the attention of law enforcement when it was reported that Hall, on one occasion, intentionally touched the clothed breast and inner thigh area of a minor female under the age of 12 years. Additionally, on another occasion, Hall touched the breast, buttocks, and genitals of the same minor child.

Assistant United States Attorney Gary Delorme stated, “In cases like this, a sentence of 15 years is warranted and will send a resounding message to the community that sexual abuse of a child will not be tolerated.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

How one father saved hundreds of children during the Holocaust

WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — About 6 million European Jewish people were killed during the Holocaust, according to the National World War II Museum. There were efforts made by many people to rescue children from Nazi-controlled territories, and one British humanitarian saved more than 600 children before the start of World War II. Williston high school […]
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

City of Minot halts operations for Veteran’s Day

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In observance of Veteran’s Day, all City of Minot offices will be closed on Friday, November 11. All offices of the city, including City Hall, Public Works, and the Engineering Department, will be closed, and there will be no public transport or garbage collection on that day. However, the Minot Public […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Veterans Voices: Retired Air Force Veteran Gary Gorney

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET)- These days, Gary Gorney works as a driver with UPS. But prior to that, he served in the U.S. Air Force for more than two decades, retiring in 2011. “The military is not made for everybody. But I think it’s important for a young man or a young woman to enter the […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Minot Minotauros jersey auction for veteran suicide prevention

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — People in North Dakota have always provided a strong support system for Veterans. One example is the Together With Veterans organization, a community-based suicide prevention program for rural veterans. But they need your help to continue the services they provide. The Minot Minotauros has partnered with the organization for Saturday’s game. […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Minot Public Library helps seniors with tech

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — One area library is now helping seniors, one tablet at a time. On the first Thursday of every month, the Minot Public Library visits the Parker Senior Center for Tech Education. This monthly event provides technological support and helps the elderly. As we know, our devices are always changing and getting […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

The Big One: Minot Christmas Art & Craft Fair

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — The holidays are right around the corner. And this weekend there’s a way you can shop for nearly everything on your Christmas list. The big Minot Christmas Art & Craft Fair is at the State Fair Grounds, and it really is the big one! It’s the 47th annual showcase. Everything is […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Magic City Harley-Davidson hosts holiday food drive

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A motorcycle shop has a special event to help put food on the table for families in need. Magic City Harley-Davidson is hosting a Holiday Food Drive to help those who may need a little help around the holiday season. According to an article written by Money.com, shoppers plan to spend […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Volleyball: Our Redeemer’s, Bishop Ryan among teams advancing in Region 6

Day one of the Region Six Tournament saw three of four District 12 teams advance to Tuesday’s semi-final round. Region 6 Volleyball Scores Our Redeemer’s Knights 3 Newburg-Westhope Eagles 0 Final Bottineau Stars 1 South Prairie-Max Royals 3 Final Rugby Panthers 3 Surrey Mustangs 0 Final Bishop Ryan Lady Lions 3 Drake-Anamoose Raiders 0 Final
MINOT, ND
KX News

Basketball: Breianna Smestad enjoying time as SAAC President at Minot State

Senior Guard Breianna Smestad was named President of the Minot State Chapter of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, or SAAC back in April. The committee is essentially a bridge between athletes and faculty, made up of two representatives from every varsity sport, aiming to enhance the total student-athlete experience. Smestad said while being president of the […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Basketball: Day 1 of 2022 Buster Gilliss Tournament

Day 1 of the 2022 Buster Gilliss tournament tipped off on Friday, Nov. 4 in New Town. Eight MonDak Conference teams in action including the men’s and women’s teams of Williston State, Dakota College at Bottineau and Bismarck State Women’s Bracket Bismarck State Mystics 78 UTTC Thunderbirds 63 Final Lake Region Royals 54 Williston State […]
NEW TOWN, ND
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy