2 candidates challenge incumbent Stephanie Bice for Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District seat

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
Why a Former Aide to Sen. Patty Murray is Endorsing Her Republican Challenger
Pam Norick was national security adviser to Sen. Patty Murray. Now, she's endorsing Murray's Republican opponent, Tiffany Smiley.
Donald Trump touts 'somebody named Derek Schmidt' as Kansas governor's race heats up
Former president Donald Trump touted "somebody named Derek Schmidt" in a video address urging Kansans to elect the Republican as governor in November. Trump said Schmidt was "outstanding in every single way," strong on the border and crime, and someone who will fight taxes "as soon as he gets elected to do — you know what he wants to do, and he will be absolutely fantastic in doing it."
U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
Shocking Herschel Walker poll released before Election Day
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock in one of the most pivotal elections of the midterm cycle. The race bruising race could ultimately decide which political party controls the powerful legislative chamber come January. Both sides have eclipsed a combined $241...
Live Results: Republican incumbent Sen. Tim Scott defeats Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews in South Carolina's US Senate election
Sen. Tim Scott was the first Black senator from the South since Reconstruction.
MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District
A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
Midterm elections 2022: polls close in most US states as Republicans seek gains in Senate and House – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency – follow all the latest news
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
These OKC Democrats flipped GOP-held seats four years ago. Can they hold them?
State Sen. Carri Hicks makes a succinct pitch as to why local residents should give her four more years in the Oklahoma Legislature. When knocking on doors in her district that stretches from Bethany to The Village, she reminds voters she’s a former public school teacher who is fighting to lower health care...
How a GOP Congress Could Roll Back Freedoms Nationwide
If Republicans win control of one or both congressional chambers this week, they will likely begin a project that could reshape the nation’s political and legal landscape: imposing on blue states the rollback of civil rights and liberties that has rapidly advanced through red states since 2021. Over the...
Sen. James Lankford, Madison Horn face off for US Senate seat
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. James Lankford looks to hold onto his U.S. Senate seat Tuesday as he faces political newcomer Madison Horn. Horn is the Democratic candidate who came from the cybersecurity sector — something she said sets her apart. She is from Stillwell and said issues surrounding...
GOP favored to maintain all 5 US House seats in Oklahoma
Republicans in Oklahoma are heavily favored to retain all five of the state’s U.S. House seats on Election Day, but the GOP expects to welcome a new face to the delegation after U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe's plan to retire shook up the political scene. Only one of the five...
Kansas US Rep. Sharice Davids seeks 3rd term in redrawn district
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids on Tuesday sought a third term representing her Kansas City-area swing district as Republicans hoped midterm momentum would oust the lone Democrat in Kansas’ congressional delegation. Davids faced a rematch with Amanda Adkins, her Republican challenger from 2020, after GOP-led...
Man Who Wants To Run Oklahoma’s Schools Buys Into Bogus 'Cat Litter' Conspiracy Theory
A man who wants to run Oklahoma’s school system has pushed a claim about liberals supposedly installing litter boxes in schools to accommodate students who identify as cats, even though it’s been debunked as a myth. Republican Ryan Walters’ comments appeared in a video posted by The Lost...
Who Will Win the Senate - A State-by-State Look
On Tuesday, midterm elections will shape the landscape for years to come. Of particular interest to me is the Senate, which is going to have some very interesting races wrap up next week and beyond.
Dem, Republican political machines spent staggering $1B+ on just five Senate races
Democrats and Republicans spent over $1 billion on the top 5 Senate races in the country, with cash coming from the candidates, campaigns, political parties and affiliated PACs.
Florida's Marco Rubio wins third Senate term
Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate.
Who won Florida House District 16 race with Rep. Buchanan, Schneider? Here are results
We’ve got the latest results from Bradenton and Manatee County’s midterm election races.
