Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Tracks lead to burglary suspect
ELKO – It didn’t take long for a Kittridge Canyon woman to find out what happened to her missing property. The woman called the Elko County Sheriff’s Office after she discovered a hole in her fence and items missing. She followed tracks to a residence on Oil Well Road where she could see some of the missing items, according to court records.
Elko Daily Free Press
Two nabbed following weekend police chase
ELKO – A Spring Creek man and an Elko woman were arrested Saturday on multiple charges following a police chase. Elko Police Department officers were called shortly after 4 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle on a dirt road adjacent to Grant Avenue, and determined that the pickup had recently been stolen from a local drilling company. It was unoccupied and stuck in the mud.
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misedemeanor arrests
Eric D. Jackson Jr., 20, of Elko was arrested Oct. 29, 2022, at 3222 Montrose Way on a warrant for battery domestic violence on a pregnant victim. Bail: $3,140. Allan T. Jacobsen, 57, of Reno was arrested Oct. 29, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for assault on a protected person. Bail: $10,000.
Graffiti at White River Narrows results in imprisonment of two Elko citizens
White River Narrows is revered by the Paiute and Shoshone tribes and is noted for its ancient petroglyphs that date back more than 100 years.
Elko Daily Free Press
Winnemucca man killed in Elko County hunting accident
RENO — A 48-year-old Winnemucca man died Tuesday after being accidentally shot by his friend on a hunting trip. Elko County Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted Tuesday morning with a report of a hunter who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest in the North Pequop Mountains. Deputies, along with Reach Air Medical Services, arrived on scene but declared the victim deceased just after 9 a.m. that morning.
Elko Daily Free Press
Thomas, Spring Creek boys claim 3A XC state titles
BOULDER CITY — The run of four-consecutive state titles came to a close for the Spring Creek girls cross country team, but the Spartans defended their 2021 state tile. On Saturday, Spring Creek’s boys nailed down their second straight Division 3A Nevada State Cross Country Championship, at Veterans’ Memorial Park, in Boulder City, also booking the individual champ.
Elko Daily Free Press
Fire damages home in tree streets
ELKO – A West Oak Street home sustained extensive smoke damage Sunday night when strong winds blew into the house after a second-story bedroom caught fire. City of Elko firefighters responded to the blaze at 9:47 p.m. and could see smoke and the glow of flames coming from the bedroom, according to Fire Chief Jack Snyder.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko County School District explains potential litigation
ELKO – The Elko County School District released the following statement Monday regarding a proposed lawsuit to be considered when trustees meet Nov. 8:. “Last Thursday, the Elko County School District posted the agenda for its upcoming Board of Trustees Meeting for this coming Tuesday, November 8. Present in the agenda are multiple items related to a closed meeting with legal counsel regarding the possibility of filing a defamation lawsuit against Brian D. Gale, a current candidate for the school board.
Elko Daily Free Press
Trustee unaware of litigation item against opponent
At the Tuesday 11/8 School Board meeting in Carlin I will be asking the board to table items 7.01, 7.02 and 7.03 regarding a potential lawsuit against my opponent to a later date. I had no knowledge of this item and its inclusion on the agenda until it was released...
Elko Daily Free Press
Fire damages home in Spring Creek
ELKO – The county’s fire protection district responded to a house fire in Spring Creek on Friday, and is reminding homeowners to replace the batteries in their smoke alarms this weekend. Firefighters were called at 1:23 a.m. Friday to a report that a wood stove had filled the...
Elko Daily Free Press
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light rain after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Weather week ahead: Snowy, cold after a stormy start
ELKO – After a stormy start to the weather this week – it gets worse. The Elko area is under a winter weather advisory Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, followed by mid-winter temperatures in the latter half of the week. Wind, rain, lightning and hail moved through northeastern...
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Elko could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Sage Elementary Rocks
SPRING CREEK – Sage Elementary students rocked their way through the school day at Rock Your School on Oct. 21. Classrooms were transformed into various settings, including campgrounds, Jurassic Park, pirate ships and more for the day that incorporated learning with a theme. “It’s a whole school movement where...
Comments / 2