Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Score 5 Discount Deals on Select Shoe Styles at Famous Footwear Today
There's never been a better chance to save money on apparel than right now. In contrast to the year-round availability of low-priced shirts, jeans and coats, shoe stores rarely provide significant discounts throughout the year. Currently, Famous Footwear is offering five holiday specials with discounts of up to 60% off.
CNET
Tech Firm LG Display Reveals Stretchable Screen
LG Display unveiled on Tuesday what it's calling the world's first high-resolution stretchable display. The technology allows for the 12-inch screen to be stretched up to 14 inches and also folded and twisted without any damage, LG said. The color display, which has a resolution of 100 pixels per inch,...
Comments / 0