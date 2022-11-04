Read full article on original website
Stebbins High School switch to remote learning after staff sickness
DAYTON — Staff illness caused Stebbins High School to have a remote learning day today, November 7th. The school shifts to remote learning when “too many staff/students [are] absent and not enough substitutes for staff coverage,” a spokesperson for Mad River Local Schools informed News Center 7.
Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen Thanksgiving meals
MIAMI VALLEY — Those in need can get free frozen meals at multiple locations during Miami Valley Meal’s “Turkey Takeaway” event. On Wednesday Nov. 23 frozen Thanksgiving takeaway meals with be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals will be available at the following locations and...
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to study
A new study ranked 189 cities across America on the potential profitability of vacation rentals. As you might expect, large tourist meccas like Miami and New York City took the top spots. But what may surprise you is that two Ohio towns made it into the top 10.
One trapped, several injured in Dayton crash
Dayton Police and Fire said in a Facebook post that multiple people were injured at that location.
Hundreds gather for special pet event in Springfield
The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.
dayton.com
Father and son bring decades of meat industry experience to new shop in Hamilton
HAMILTON — Meat-eaters in Butler County have another place to get their steaks and pork. Special T Meats opened in May in Hamilton and is owned and operated by father-son team Chuck and Jeremy Toulouse. “We’ve talked about doing this for 30 years, and just over the last two...
countynewsonline.org
New dog at the Darke County Animal Shelter looking for a forever couch
The Darke County Animal Shelter has a new dog for adoption. He got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and is heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331 and you can reach them at 937-547-1645.
Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
‘Ignite the Heights’ set to be held in Huber Heights this week
HUBER HEIGHTS — This week the City of Huber Heights will be hosting a family-friendly event under the stars. Thursday, November 10, all are invited to enjoy s’mores, local beers, cocktails, tacos, local vendors, and music, according to a press release. >>Election Day Total Lunar Eclipse. The event...
WDTN
La Comedia Welcomes in “White Christmas”
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We welcome in Liv Kurtz, who plays Betty Haynes in “White Christmas” and Andy Donnelly, who plays Bob Wallace. We chat with them about “White Christmas” happening through the end of the year at La Comedia.
University of Dayton: 1 in custody after threatening post found
According to the University of Dayton, UD Public Safety personnel found a potential threat to the school posted on social media Monday. Officers investigated the message and reached out to local law enforcement partners to assist in the investigation.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Ohio Police Department is asking for help
Please be on the lookout for a missing/runaway juvenile, Feona Elizabeth Bales, 17 years old, last seen Friday November 4th at approximately 6 p.m. from her residence in Greenville. Feona was last seen wearing white pants, black sweatshirt and camouflaged jacket. Feona is 5’3, 120 lbs, black hair and hazel...
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Families in Northwest Dayton need our help!
The Hope Center for Families was created with the mission of equipping individuals, children, and families in Northwest Dayton and the surrounding area with the resources, tools, and opportunities to achieve self-sufficiency through a four-pillar pathway approach – Education, Economic Mobility, Health & Well-Being and Community. A number of...
Impact of diesel shortage on Miami Valley businesses
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. is experiencing a diesel shortage which has local trucking companies worried about the future. Tom Milby is the Vice President of Safety at Home Run, Inc., a trucking company based in Xenia. The company has been around for decades, surviving the many ups and downs of the U.S. economy, […]
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hello to Layla! Layla came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. She is believed to be a two-year-old female Terrier mix. Layla knows how to sit, lie down, and will play tug-of-war! Layla is sweet girl who loves attention and doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. She did great for her bath and exam where she weighed in at 56 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and found to be heartworm negative.
Pepperidge Farms discontinues bread used to make hanky panky appetizer
Pepperidge Farms did not say why the company discontinued its Jewish rye bread, or when exactly it decided to do so.
AAA warns Daylight Saving could throw off your morning commute
DAYTON — With Daylight Saving Time upon us, AAA is warning of the risk some take when they hit the road drowsy. “While many will enjoy an extra hour of sleep this weekend, few commuters and motorists realize the added dangers that can come as the result of a time change – especially when they are behind the wheel,” shares AAA Public Affairs Manager, Kara Hitchens.
Cincinnati Residents Call Out Greyhound for Moving Bus Terminal to the Suburbs
The new terminal in Arlington Heights leaves many riders in the lurch, some say.
