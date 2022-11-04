ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
DAYTON, OH
countynewsonline.org

New dog at the Darke County Animal Shelter looking for a forever couch

The Darke County Animal Shelter has a new dog for adoption. He got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and is heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331 and you can reach them at 937-547-1645.
GREENVILLE, OH
WDTN

Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

La Comedia Welcomes in “White Christmas”

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We welcome in Liv Kurtz, who plays Betty Haynes in “White Christmas” and Andy Donnelly, who plays Bob Wallace. We chat with them about “White Christmas” happening through the end of the year at La Comedia.
DAYTON, OH
countynewsonline.org

Greenville Ohio Police Department is asking for help

Please be on the lookout for a missing/runaway juvenile, Feona Elizabeth Bales, 17 years old, last seen Friday November 4th at approximately 6 p.m. from her residence in Greenville. Feona was last seen wearing white pants, black sweatshirt and camouflaged jacket. Feona is 5’3, 120 lbs, black hair and hazel...
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Families in Northwest Dayton need our help!

The Hope Center for Families was created with the mission of equipping individuals, children, and families in Northwest Dayton and the surrounding area with the resources, tools, and opportunities to achieve self-sufficiency through a four-pillar pathway approach – Education, Economic Mobility, Health & Well-Being and Community. A number of...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Impact of diesel shortage on Miami Valley businesses

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. is experiencing a diesel shortage which has local trucking companies worried about the future. Tom Milby is the Vice President of Safety at Home Run, Inc., a trucking company based in Xenia. The company has been around for decades, surviving the many ups and downs of the U.S. economy, […]
XENIA, OH
Daily Advocate

Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hello to Layla! Layla came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. She is believed to be a two-year-old female Terrier mix. Layla knows how to sit, lie down, and will play tug-of-war! Layla is sweet girl who loves attention and doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. She did great for her bath and exam where she weighed in at 56 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and found to be heartworm negative.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

AAA warns Daylight Saving could throw off your morning commute

DAYTON — With Daylight Saving Time upon us, AAA is warning of the risk some take when they hit the road drowsy. “While many will enjoy an extra hour of sleep this weekend, few commuters and motorists realize the added dangers that can come as the result of a time change – especially when they are behind the wheel,” shares AAA Public Affairs Manager, Kara Hitchens.
DAYTON, OH

