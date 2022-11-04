ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

Vallejo Fire Department makes ‘unusual’ rescue

By Jacque Porter
 4 days ago

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Vallejo Fire Department said it made an “unusual” rescue Friday morning.

Neighbors near Vallejo Fire Department Station 24 said their parrot had escaped and was “migrating away from the home every time they attempted to catch her.”

Photos from the rescue showed a fire crew member on the roof of a structure approaching the bird on some wires.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BlQbJ_0iz07A6v00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S4HH6_0iz07A6v00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8r1z_0iz07A6v00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZ2ii_0iz07A6v00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01AdlE_0iz07A6v00

The fire department said rescues from elevated locations are often “not advisable” since the animal is likely to jump as the rescue approaches but that it was confident it could assist with this one.

“Each day in the Vallejo Fire Department brings a different and unexpected type of excitement,” the fire department said in a Facebook post.

