Why AP called Pennsylvania Senate race for John Fetterman
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's performance with in-person and absentee votes in Philadelphia and in suburban Delaware County proved too much for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to overcome. Because most of the votes still coming in were from places Fetterman was winning, that meant most...
Democrat Grace Napolitano wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 31st Congressional District
Democrat Grace Napolitano wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 31st Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Grace Napolitano wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 31st Congressional District.
Biden 'determined' to get Brittney Griner home, hopes Putin more willing to negotiate release now that midterms are over
Biden 'determined' to get Brittney Griner home, hopes Putin more willing to negotiate release now that midterms are over

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden 'determined' to get Brittney Griner home, hopes Putin more willing to negotiate release now that midterms are over.
Midterm elections: Voting snag in Arizona fuels election conspiracy theories
Problems with dozens of electronic vote-counting machines in the battleground state of Arizona were seized upon by Republican former President Donald Trump and his followers, who falsely claimed it was evidence of election fraud by Democrats.
Republican Monica De La Cruz wins election to U.S. House in Texas' 15th Congressional District
Republican Monica De La Cruz wins election to U.S. House in Texas' 15th Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Monica De La Cruz wins election to U.S. House in Texas' 15th Congressional District.
Handful of Arizona US House seats remain too early to call
PHOENIX (AP) — A handful of U.S. House races in Arizona remained too early to call as Republicans hoped to shift the state's 5-4 Democratic tilt by picking up two and possibly three seats. Redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census gave the GOP candidates a leg up in those...
US midterm elections 2022: Who is Kevin McCarthy?
A GOP majority in the House would likely elevate Rep. Kevin McCarthy, a Bakersfield Republican who now serves as minority leader, to the speakership he has coveted for years.
Republican Thomas Kean Jr. wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski
Republican Thomas Kean Jr. wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Thomas Kean Jr. wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski.
Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. But some...
Republicans will hold Alaska Senate seat in a race that will go to ranked choice voting
Republicans will hold Alaska Senate seat in a race that will go to ranked choice voting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans will hold Alaska Senate seat in a race that will go to ranked choice voting.
Zahra, Bernstein reelected to Michigan Supreme Court
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Voters reelected two Michigan Supreme Court justices, maintaining the Democratic Party's 4-3 majority. Justice Richard Bernstein was first in the five-candidate field Tuesday with more than 30% of the vote, followed by Justice Brian Zahra at 24%. The two top finishers get seats. Bernstein was...
US Rep. Angie Craig keeps seat in high-stakes Minnesota race
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig defeated Republican Tyler Kistner on Tuesday, winning a high-stakes rematch and frustrating the GOP’s best hope of flipping a Minnesota congressional seat with House control at stake. The race in the suburban and rural 2nd District stretching southward from Minneapolis...
Padilla keeps California Senate seat in Democratic column
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Padilla was elected Tuesday to his first full term as U.S. senator for California, solidifying his position as one of the country’s top elected Latinos and a leading Democratic voice in Congress for more expansive immigration laws. In a show of how comfortable...
Republican Ron Johnson wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Wisconsin
Republican Ron Johnson wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Ron Johnson wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Wisconsin.
GOP shows strength in House races in New York City suburbs
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Republican Mike Lawler defeated Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in New York City’s northern suburbs, and the GOP swept all four House seats on Long Island as the party closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades. With...
Democrat Chrissy Houlahan wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 6th Congressional District
Democrat Chrissy Houlahan wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 6th Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Chrissy Houlahan wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 6th Congressional District.
Musk seeks to reassure advertisers on Twitter after chaos
Elon Musk sought to reassure big companies that advertise on Twitter on Wednesday that his chaotic takeover of the social media platform won’t harm their brands, acknowledging that some “dumb things” might happen on his way to creating what he says will be a better, safer user experience.
President Biden says Democrats had a strong midterm election, but voters are still frustrated; 'I get it,' he says
President Biden says Democrats had a strong midterm election, but voters are still frustrated; 'I get it,' he says

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Biden says Democrats had a strong midterm election, but voters are still frustrated; 'I get it,' he says.
Wall Street drifts lower as election results keep coming in
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday as results continued to come in for midterm elections and it was still too early to tell whether Republicans will win control of one or both houses of Congress. The S&P 500 slipped 0.8% as of...
German government blocks planned sale of chip factory to Chinese-owned company
German government blocks planned sale of chip factory to Chinese-owned company

BERLIN (AP) — German government blocks planned sale of chip factory to Chinese-owned company.
